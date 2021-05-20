Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Since peaking in October 2020 at over $300 per share, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has lost approximately one-third of its market value. Most investors are rattled by the implications of this move, but they should also not forget to think of the opportunities.

In this article, we will review the business, valuation, and risks to come to a more informed opinion on the stock. In final analysis, I believe Alibaba offers one of the best opportunities in the market.

FYQ4 Debates

I don't like spending too much time on short-term considerations, but I'll make an exception given the large recent declines, including additional weakness after reporting FYQ4 earnings.

In its latest quarter, FYQ4, the company guided fiscal year 2022 revenue to RMB 930 billion, which is higher than previous expectations, however, all incremental profits will be used to support its merchants and to invest into new businesses. I estimated management intends to spend RMB 70 billion in new strategic initiatives, which is double last fiscal year's spending. As a result, margins and core commerce EBITA will likely compress in FY22.

Every time you get margin pressure, you get some investors howling about the lack of profits. As someone who followed Amazon (AMZN) for a long time, I believe such concerns are short-sighted. Alibaba's management believes their investments will yield an additional 100 million customers in China in FY22, an acceleration from FY21's addition of 85 million customers. Although Alibaba is massive, it is still a growth company with revenue surging 64% y/y in FYQ4, and thus investors should cheer any opportunity to deploy capital to grow faster. I've made this argument with Amazon back in 2017 in an article called Amazon Bears Will Get Crushed and make the same argument for Alibaba.

The second concern is the deceleration of Cloud Services revenue, which decelerated to +37%, down from +50% the previous quarter. The loss of ByteDance (BDNCE) overseas business weighed on growth and will remain a headwind until it gets annualized. Investors are now worried that ByteDance will internalize its domestic cloud as well, which could weigh on BABA's cloud growth. However, the cloud business is only 9% of the company's revenues last quarter and ByteDance is only one customer - so investors shouldn't let the tail wag the dog.

I believe Q4 results played a relatively minor role in Alibaba's stock price decline. We will discuss more material issues in the Risk section.

Business

BABA is the largest e-commerce platform in the world by gross merchandise volume (GMV) and annual active customers (AAC), closing FY21 with $1.2 trillion GMV, servicing 891 million customers in China and 240 million customers outside of China across its ecosystem.

Source: company

To fulfill its mission "to make it easy to do business anywhere," BABA provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, and other businesses to engage with their customers and operate in a more efficient way. BABA's businesses are comprised of core commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, and innovation initiatives. In addition, Ant Group, an unconsolidated related party, provides digital payment services and offers digital financial services for consumers and merchants on Alibaba platforms.

Alibaba has multiple revenue streams. The largest category at 87% of total FY21 revenue consists of Core Commerce businesses, which includes seven sub-categories. The largest sub-category, at 43% of FY21 revenue, is China Retail Marketplaces which consists of well-known, flagship businesses such as Taobao and Tmall as well as a large number of smaller and new seed businesses. Another sub-category of note is International Commerce Retail, which is only 5% of revenue (i.e. Alibaba is very much exposed to China) and consists of AliExpress, Lazada, and Trendyol.

Outside of Core Commerce, Alibaba Cloud gets plenty of investor attention, though it is only 8% of FY21 revenues. In 2020, Alibaba was ranked third globally and first in the Asia Pacific region in the global IaaS market, according to Gartner's April 2021 report. Bullish investors hope it will grow into Amazon's AWS.

Competitive Advantage

An ecosystem has been built around Alibaba's platforms, consisting of consumers, merchants, brands, retailers, third-party service providers, strategic alliance partners, and other businesses. The network effects of this ecosystem combined with Alibaba's considerable cash flow which can be used to strengthen the ecosystem are the primary drivers of the company's competitive advantage.

The massive amount of data flowing through the company can be captured, analyzed, and used to improve its products and services. Improvement in products and services drives user growth and deeper engagement which drivers more data generation. This creates the classic flywheel driving all large internet companies like Amazon, Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Baidu (BIDU).

Leveraging its strong network effects, big data, and ample cash flow, Alibaba could move into other growth avenues like cloud computing, media & entertainment, and online-to-offline services with a solid footing. Even if the bull case for some of these services do not play out - for example, the torpedoing of Ant Financial by the government - Alibaba's competitive advantage remains intact and thus has plenty of shots on goal. This is why I am comfortable with Alibaba's plan to increase investments in new strategic initiatives.

Market Opportunity

BABA's China consumer-facing businesses - which generate the majority of the company's revenues and earnings - serve the Chinese consumer sector, which is a RMB 41.9 trillion (US$6.4 trillion) market for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In FY21, BABA added 85 million customers in China, bringing the total to 811 million. 70% of the new customers were from less developed areas, which is increasingly important as Alibaba is already highly penetrated in China. For example, Taobao and Tmall e-commerce marketplaces serve 91% of Chinese internet users of 989 million as of December 2020.

In addition to penetrating less developed areas China, Alibaba could expand internationally, and offering additional services such as cloud computing, a rapidly growing business which is expected to remain in investment mode for many years.

According to IDC, China IaaS (i.e. cloud infrastructure) market reached $12 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow 40% y/y through 2022. AliCloud is the largest public cloud IaaS provider in China with 40.6% market share. In addition to IaaS, AliCloud offers differentiated industry-specific applications to customers.

While international and enterprise cloud could be nice additional drivers, the biggest incremental dollar opportunity for Alibaba, in my view, continues to be the Chinese consumer.

Source: followcn.com

China is now home to over 20% of the world's middle class and is experiencing the fastest expansion of the middle class the world has ever seen.

In 2018, according to the Credit Suisse 2019 Global Wealth Report, China has surpassed America in having the highest number of residents in the top 10% of the world's wealth. The wealth creation in China is showing no signs of slowdown.

Source: Credit Suisse 2020 Global Wealth Report

According to the Credit Suisse 2020 Global Wealth Report, in 2019, China's total wealth increased by 13.5%, driven by a nearly 40% appreciation in the equity market. Furthermore, Credit Suisse predicts that China will be the only major country to see material gains in wealth in 2020.

Yet, in terms of economic potential, China is still a baby. According to the World Bank, China's per capita GDP is only $10,261 in 2019. This is only a fraction of the United States' $65,298 per capital GDP. I am highly confident that this gap will close over the next 50 years or so give the current growth rate differential. China's recently announced dual circulation strategy, which emphasizes domestic consumption, could aid this convergence.

Perhaps no company in the world stands to benefit more from the rise in Chinese consumers than Alibaba.

Financials & Valuation

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, numbers are based on USD, where applicable.)

Alibaba's revenue growth rate has been variable over the years, but it has always been strong. In FY16 (ended March), revenue grew 28%, the lowest over the past 8 years, while FY18 saw revenue growth of 71%.

After a stellar FY21, which saw revenue grow 56%, FY22 is expected to grow 31%. FY22's expected revenue growth is driven by an expected 7.4% growth in Active Buyers, 13% in GMV, continued improvement of take rate, and revenue contributions from strategic investments.

Alibaba's EPS growth has similarly been highly variable, but always positive over the past 8 years. For example, in FY19, EPS grew only 8% while the previous year saw a 52% growth rate. Given the heightened investments as discussed earlier, FY22 EPS is expected to remain flattish from FY21 levels. After FY22, Alibaba should be able to grow EPS at 20% a year or higher.

Despite heavy investments in new strategic businesses, Alibaba remains highly profitable. In FY21, the company generated 24% EBITA margin, which is expected to reach a trough of 19% in FY22 before improving going forward.

Heavy investments obscure how profitable Alibaba's core businesses really are. For example, I estimate Tmall and Taobao generate around a 57% EBITA margin. Furthermore, despite heavy investments, the company's free cash flow has improved every year since at least FY15 and is expected to grow in FY22 and going forward.

Lastly, Alibaba has a fortress balance sheet with over RMB 300 billion of net cash.

Given Alibaba's incredibly strong, profitable, and rapidly growing businesses, the company is trading at an incredible value. On a forward twelve-month basis, BABA is trading at only 21 P/E, which is in line with the S&P 500, and offers an incredible 5.6% free cash flow yield. Both P/E and free cash flow yield metrics are near its 5-year low.

Of course, there are reasons why the stock sold off, which we will go over in the Risk section. However, in my view, the stock is one of the best value in the market today.

Risks

There are two major buckets of risk associated with owning BABA shares: regulation and competition.

On the regulatory front, investors are concerned that Jack Ma, Alibaba's founder, and the company have gotten unwanted attention from China's leaders. Most investors in the West have very little understanding of China, and investors hate uncertainty. In my view, the worst is over.

All it began with a bang when the highly anticipated IPO of Ant Financial got blocked by Chinese regulators. Rumor has it that Ant Financial's speedy approval to IPO despite outstanding regulatory concerns suggested that the company abused its power and connections, which evoked the ire of Xi Jinping. Jack Ma's now infamous speech, which included criticism of Chinese financial regulation and has more than a hint of hubris, didn't help.

In April, it was reported that the Ant will apply to become a financial holding company overseen by China's central bank, overhauling its business to adapt to a new era of tighter regulation for internet companies.

In addition, the company was fined $2.8 billion by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for monopolistic behavior. This is equivalent to 4% of Alibaba's 2019 revenue. Despite being the largest ever of such fine in China, investors should feel relieved for three reasons.

First, 4% is well below the maximum 10% SAMR could have fined. Second, Alibaba can easily pay the fine without hurting its fundamental business. Third, the fine was not coupled with requirements for the company to divest any businesses or significantly overhaul its structure. Overall, I believe the fine removes a major overhang on the stock.

Going forward, investors should shift their attention to the hyper-competitive landscape of China's e-commerce market. According to SAMR, which ironically used this data to point to Alibaba's monopoly position, Alibaba has been consistently losing share in e-commerce. In 2015, Alibaba had a 76.2% market share of China's total GMV, which went down every year since then, hitting 61.8% in 2021.

Investors are worried that more focused and agile companies like Pinduoduo (PDD) will eat Alibaba's lunch. However, I think this is too simplistic of a view and reminds me of the Alphabet bears who argue Facebook will eat Alphabet's advertising business because Facebook is growing faster. As noted earlier, China's market is massive, and there is enough room for many players, each with their own strengths.

In final analysis, despite regulatory and competitive concerns, Alibaba's core business remains incredibly profitable, it is investing to expand its ecosystem, and its competitive advantage is as strong as ever. For 30%+ revenue growth, investors are only paying the same P/E multiple as the S&P 500. In my view, Alibaba shares offer one of the best deals in the market.