Grow Generation (NASDAQ:GRWG) has increasing assets, revenue, and gross profit each quarter. Their Q1-2021 earnings showed a positive $8.3M EBITDA. Their business operations and expansion strategy are firmly in place. When I last rated the stock, I gave it a very bullish rating and predicted a $70 price target by the end of summer. The stock has a high seasonality for the months of January and August.

Since I last wrote about the company, the stock price has dropped $10. I still believe the stock will be trading at a higher price by September, but I am readjusting my rating. The stock is, for now, still bullish, and should reach a price channel between $50 and $55 by the end of summer. I recommend a long-hold strategy and reloading in this current downtrend or dip. The company's valuation and financials indicate continued growth.

Other Seeking Alpha writers have rated the stock differently. Recently, one article gives it a neutral rating and predicts growth in the stock price. Another article rates the stock as very bearish and says it is overvalued and that the price is in need of correction. The most recent coverage on Seeking Alpha mentions that the stock has been upgraded by several firms with target price ranging from $45 to $55 per share.

It is my opinion that, because Grow Generation is an essential support company for the cannabis / hemp industry, the stock is necessary to complete a diversified cannabis stock strategy. The company's business model of expansion, their high sales of consumable products, the fact that the professional and craft growers use their services, and their stock momentum all indicate buy and hold signals.

Other stocks to consider in the similar category are Hydrofarm (HYFM), up 189% since being listed last December, and Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), up 58% in one year, which owns General Hydroponics and other cannabis / hemp dependent brands. Grow Generation stock has experienced nearly 600% increase in one year.

Grow Generation has a business strategy of expansion and acquisition

Grow Generation sells products which are essential to the professional growing of cannabis and hemp, whether large scale or craft. Their sales include a large percentage (60%) of consumable products, like soil / substrate and nutrients. These items are bought repeatedly, which guarantees consistent and increasing revenue streams. Items, like grow systems, also need constant updating and replacing. The company caters to and advises small and large growers alike.

The company currently operates 52 stores in 12 states with plans to have 100 stores by 2023. They have the following locations: California (18 stores), Colorado (8 stores), Michigan (6 stores), Maine (5 stores), Oklahoma (6 stores), Washington (2 stores), Oregon (2 stores), Nevada (2 stores), Arizona (1 store), Rhode Island (1 store), and Florida (1 store).

Besides physical retail outlets, the company runs a robust e-commerce website. They recently acquired an additional e-commerce site, Agron.io, which caters to commercial clients. The company has acquired certain support brands, including Char Coir, a coconut-husk grow medium. According to their most recent investor presentation, the US hydroponics market will reach $16.8 billion by 2025. Through expansion and acquisition, the company will have a dominant share of this market.

The company's financials show increasing Revenues, Gross Profit, Assets, and Net Income

In Millions of USD* Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sep 2020 Q2 Jun 2020 Q1 Mar 2020 Total Revenues 90 61.9 55 43.5 33 Cost Of Revenues 64.6 46 40.4 31.9 24 Gross Profit 25.4 15.9 14.6 11.6 8.9 Total Operating Expenses 17.6 13.1 9.5 8.8 11.1 Operating Income 7.7 2.9 5.1 2.8 (2.1) Net Income 6.1 1.5 3.3 2.6 (2.1) Diluted EPS $0.10 $0.02 $0.06 $0.06 ($0.06) EBITDA 8.3 4.2 5.5 3.2 (1.8) Cash & ST Investments 133.1 177.9 55.3 14.8 11.4 Total Receivables 8.2 7.2 5.2 3.6 4.6 Total Current Assets 239.5 250.2 104 54 48.9 Total Assets 407.5 354.7 139.7 87.9 80.5 Accounts Payable 25 14.6 11.5 11.9 9.1 Total Current Liabilities 45.7 27.3 20.9 18.8 17.3 Total Liabilities 57.8 37.7 27.4 24.9 23 Total Debt 14.9 12.7 8.6 8.1 7.7 Net Debt (118.2) (165.2) (46.7) (6.7) (3.7) May 2021 Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sept 2020 Q2 June 2020 Q1 Mar 2020 Cap** 2,349 2,904 2,171 761 317 145 Price 39.93 49.69 40.22 15.98 6.84 3.81 EV 2,230 2,739 2,124 755 313 140

The company breaks down their $90M revenue in their Q1-2021 quarterly report. Revenue from stores was 82.790M, revenue from distribution was 2.835M, and revenue from e-commerce was $4.392M. The company updates their 2021 revenue guidance to $450-470M in their Q1-2022 presentation. The company's 2020 revenue was $193.4M and is set to more than double.

Gross profit and net income have increased quarter to quarter. The company enjoys a positive EBITDA of $8.2M and predicts a 2021 EBITDA of $54-59M. Their revenue outweighs operating cost and assets outweigh debts and liabilities. Their financials are sound and show a promising future.

The company has the resources to continue their business strategy of growth and acquisition. They still have no real competitors and are the largest chain of hydroponic outlets. Since 60% of their revenue is consumable, there future revenue is guaranteed. The company shows potential for growth and value.

Grow Generation's stock price has been on a recent downtrend but still has performed 600% in a year

The stock price is up nearly 600% in 12 months. A conservative price-target for the next six months is between $50 and $55; $60 is possible. The stock is experiencing strong momentum as seen in its On Balance Volume and Accumulation/Distribution Line. The stock only recently fell below its 20/50/200 Moving Day Averages. 50% of the stock is held by large institutions and the stock price is a daily mover.

In this 6-month chart, the high of $67.75 was reached in February, then the stock price began to test lower price channels. Its 6-month performance is 34%. The recent downtrend reflects the extreme volatility experienced by the overall markets during the last few months. Since its Q1-2021 earnings statement, released last week, the stock has seen some uptrend.

I do not consider this recent price movement to be a correction of the company's stock price or re-evaluation of their worth. Rather the stock price is experiencing the effects of investor skepticism about the direction of the overall market and economy. Perhaps, there is a bit of investor hangover from February, as well as fear of inflation.

If Grow Generation's stock price hits $50 by the end of summer, then the profit will be about 33%

We would want to see the stock price find higher price channels before knowing for sure the current direction of the trend. For now, continue to hold one's investment and perhaps buy shares on the dips. The stock price and company performance experience seasonality in August, but overall market conditions into the summer are uncertain.

It is possible that larger market conditions like fear of inflation may affect stock prices. Otherwise, Grow Generation's stock price should continue its upward trend. For now, the daily and weekly movements of the stock price make short-term option plays difficult. One may consider long-term option strategies.

Risk: Low to Moderate

The company has no current risk. Their assets outweigh their liabilities and their business strategy is well established. Revenues will continue to increase and their assets will grow. Federal legalization would cause their profit to skyrocket. The beauty of their business plan is that it thrives without any legalization and is already concentrated in legal states.

There is risk that their stock price will continue a downtrend and suffer destabilization before it finds higher ground. Stop loss should be present with any investment. A lower target price, if the stock falls, would be $28, but it depends on your original entry point. As is usual, larger market conditions can affect a stock price regardless of its momentum and financials. Setting aside these unknowns, the fundamental and technical metrics all present buy and hold signals.

Conclusion

Grow Generation enjoys an innovative position as an essential support business for the growing cannabis and hemp industries. Their services of selling grow supplies are always in need by all cultivators. Hydroponic depots are no abundant businesses and Grow Generation boasts 52 stores in 12 states. The company operates with gross profit and large assets. Their revenue has increased every quarter and the company forecasts that it will double in 2021. Their stock price has seen a 600% growth in 12 months. I rate the stock a bullish and give it a $50-55 price target by the end of August. The company should be held by an investor who wants a well-diversified holding of cannabis stocks.