Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

We were extremely pleased by Domino’s Pizza’s (NYSE:DPZ) F1Q2021 financial results. Driven by strong year-over-year growth in: retail sales and same-store sales, the company delivered higher: margins, operating income, and before-tax net income over the quarter. However, it is important to note that Covid-19 was a non-issue over most of F1Q2020, whereas Covid-19 conditions (although easing) remained a significant factor over F1Q2020, and possibly drove most of the annualized outperformance in retail sales. In addition, DPZ’s $40 million investment in Dash Brands, its master franchisee in China began to bear fruit, with $0.05/share in earnings, over the quarter. The development is encouraging as it signifies that DPZ’s opportunity in the region is on track for growth. Further, there was a solid rebound in net new unit development with the opening of 36 stores in the U.S. and 139 stores in foreign countries.

Short-term, based on incremental growth in mobility as the world looks beyond the pandemic, we expect DPZ’s retail sales growth to gradually moderate to levels higher than that experienced over FY2019, but come in substantially below levels observed in the midst of the viral outbreak. The outperformance over FY2019 levels will be propelled by a strong rebound in retail sales in international territories where dine-in sales account for a majority of transactions, a significant improvement in carry-out sales, and the loyalty program with 27 million active members. Nevertheless, even considering DPZ plans to reintroduce weekly promotions and advertise aggressively on various channels, retail sales growth at levels evidenced over the previous four quarters is clearly unsustainable, in our opinion.

In regards to margins, given that they have already improved considerably over the pandemic, they’re likely to remain mostly range-bound over the near term, in our assessment. Moreover, considering the expected volatility in tax rates (compared to FY2020), earnings per share might continue to come in lower on a year-over-year basis. However, we’re more upbeat on operating cash flows and free cash flows and expect them to increase, over upcoming quarters.

Longer-term, we expect earnings growth to be derived from revenue leverage based on higher retail sales. The increase in retail sales will come from new unit development, with a focus on international territories mixed with some domestic growth, and same-store sales growth fueled by menu innovation and the loyalty program. However, given that the pizza market in foreign countries grows by 2% to 5% on an average and same-store sales are likely to revert back to FY2019 levels, we don’t expect rapid growth in retail sales on a secular basis.

In addition, considering the significant uptrend in margins (during the pandemic), as the company utilized all of its wherewithal to leverage operations to expand margins, margin growth over the long term will be derived for the most part from revenue leverage, in our judgment. Similarly, we expect the flow-through from higher revenues to reflect in boosts in: earnings, operating cash flows, and free cash flows, on a secular basis.

Further, given that DPZ remains highly underrepresented in foreign markets and FY2019 levels of same-store sales appear sustainable, the company is likely to experience moderate growth over numerous years, following rapid growth over the next two to three years. In that regard, we expect the firm to achieve its two- to three-year objective of 6% to 8% new unit development growth and 6% to 10% global retail sales growth. Overall, considering that DPZ is a sound company with a solid competitive advantage in form of its proprietary delivery infrastructure and an excellent operating model that is highly profitable, we believe DPZ will continue to deliver stable returns on investment over the long term.

Given that F1Q2021 results have only improved our confidence that DPZ is likely to meet and exceed our conservative 5-year normalized revenue growth rate of 8% and 5-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of 13%, we remain bullish on the stock. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $498/share for the company. Reiterate Buy Rating.

(Please go through our initiation report “Domino’s Pizza: Set To Capture An Additional Fraction Of The High Growth Global Pizza Market” and additional note for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Margin Growth Has Expanded Significantly Over The Last Four Quarters Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2021

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F1Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues were $984 million (+12.7% on a year over year basis), below consensus estimates of ~$987 million, and earnings per share came in at $3.00 (-2.2% compared to F1Q2020), beating analyst projections of $2.95. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales increased across the board, with global coming at +16.7%, U.S. at +15.3%, and international at +18.0%. Same-store-sales were similarly higher, with U.S. growing by 13.4% and International by 11.8% over F1Q2021. Net income for the period was ~$118 million, reflecting a decline of 3.2%% over the previous year’s same quarter. For three months ended F1Q2021, operating cash flows came in at ~$153 million, and free cash flows were ~$136 million.

Considerable Fraction Of Pandemic Retail Sales Appear Sustainable. Although several factors including that customers might opt for other food options that become available as mobility increases and that a relatively larger group of restaurants now provide delivery and loyalty programs (which prior to the pandemic was mostly the domain of pizza parlors) are likely to pressure DPZ’s retail sales, the company has some strategies that might offset some portion of the losses. Potential primary drivers of incremental retail sales following the lifting of Covid-19 conditions include: carry-out sales, loyalty program associated sales, and international sales.

Immediately prior to the pandemic, DPZ’s carry-out sales accounted for ~45% of total sales. However, once the viral outbreak surfaced, given the social distancing restrictions, carry-out sales declined, and being cognizant of the prevailing conditions, DPZ refrained from aggressive promotions in the segment. Therefore, although carry-out sales expanded over the past four quarters, the growth was sluggish and driven by ticket size rather than number of orders. Over upcoming quarters, we expect a surge in carry-out sales as DPZ’s carry-out customers return to stores as mobility increases and the company rolls out aggressive weekly promotions. Another factor that will benefit carry-out sales is the continued roll-out of the fortressing strategy which is designed to encourage carry-out orders as they generate the highest margins of all DPZ transaction types.

International retail sales in regions where dine-in transactions drove a significant fraction of retail sales suffered over the pandemic. As the economies of these geographies reopen, retail sales are likely to expand significantly. In addition, master franchisees have added numerous stores in key international territories over the viral outbreak, which will drive incremental retail sales growth in a post-Covid-19 environment.

DPZ has ~80 million customers in its database, of which 40 million are enrolled in its loyalty program, of which 27 million are active members. Data demonstrates that rewards program members typically order digitally and that customers who place orders using digital media are likely to place relatively more frequent orders and with higher check values. The statistic appears to be true for DPZ, whose loyalty members order more frequently than regular customers and the dollar value of their orders continues to outpace that of orders placed by customers not enrolled in the rewards program. Given that the percentage of active members continues to grow, retail sales related to DPZ’s loyalty program are likely to multiply rapidly, in our opinion.

Strong Customer Demand Signifies U.S. Development Far From Saturated. Although Covid-19 conditions probably drove a majority of the 15.3% retail sales growth and 13.4% same-store sales growth, undoubtedly the results are impressive. In addition, FY2020 average EBITDA for franchisee stores was $177,000, and the domestic weekly average unit volume was 26,000 over F1Q2021. Over the last year and the first quarter, DPZ added 229 and 36 net stores to its U.S. footprint.

In regards to unit development, given that DPZ is comparatively underpenetrated in terms of market share in the carry-out business, the company plans on continuing with its fortressing strategy to gain share in the segment. In addition, fortressing will drive additional delivery sales, as given the smaller territories, drivers can deliver more orders/hour than in the case of larger territories.

Management commentary indicates that there is pent-up demand among current franchisees to participate in fortressing efforts. In addition, considering that most new franchisees come from within the system and must be well aware of the business model and unit economics, we believe there is likely to be no dearth of new franchisees. Given the dynamics, DPZ appears well-positioned to launch sufficient new stores in the U.S. to achieve the 6% to 8% new unit development growth the firm has planned for, in our judgment.

International Expansion Represents A Significant Growth Opportunity. Considering that pizza is a food group that is enjoyed universally and that DPZ has sufficient: brand recognition, resources, and experience, the company can potentially open restaurants in every region of the world. In that regard, it’s noteworthy that although DPZ has significant operations across the globe, it remains underpenetrated in numerous regions where it has a presence and unrepresented in multiple highly populated countries.

In addition, given the significant annual growth in retail sales that typical DPZ stores experience (over F1Q2021, year-over-year growth in international: retail sales and same-store sales came in at 12.8% and 11.8%), it is not surprising that foreign master franchisees continue to add new stores rapidly (395 net new stores were opened during FY2020 and 139 net new stores were launched over F1Q2021). Furthermore, while a significant portion of the growth in sales came from China, Japan, Turkey, Colombia, Germany, and France, the majority of new units were launched in China, India, and Japan. Management indicated that DPZ is likely to make additional investments in China, India, and Japan, to ignite sales growth.

Given the significant projected growth in global pizza sales over the long term and DPZ’s position as the world’s premier pizza company (based on retail sales), we expect the firm to incrementally expand its share of the world pizza market on a secular basis. In that regard, it is important to note that over FY2021, the world pizza market is expected to grow by ~11% to ~$132 billion. Western Europe and North America with 10% and 8.7% of potential growth will account for a majority of dollar value growth in global pizza sales over the period.

Global Pizza Market Growth Projections For 2021 Source: Pizza Power Report 2021; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2021

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F1Q2021, the company had an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$268 million and long term debt of $4.12 billion on its balance sheet. For three months ended F1Q2021, operating cash flows came in at ~$153 million and free cash flows were ~$136 million. In regards to available funding, DPZ has $158 million from a variable note it issued previously, and additional capital from a recent refinancing. Given these factors, we believe that the company will handily maintain liquidity over the final stretch of the pandemic. DPZ announced a dividend of $0.94/share for F1Q2021.

Bottom Line

DPZ is on a roll. They don’t need to change anything. Simply keep doing what they’re doing. Add new stores at a reasonable pace, periodically update the menu, and keep an eye on the competition to proactively respond to challenges they might pose. That’s all. DPZ has turned into a cash cow, albeit one which still has significant growth ahead. Hopefully, they don’t start to over execute and break the model. For now, we believe DPZ is well-positioned to be successful for a long-time.