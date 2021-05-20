Photo by robas/E+ via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results was Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO). While the company only had a satisfactory quarter operationally with marginally lower production at higher costs, it was a great start to the year from a development standpoint with some progress finally in place at Skouries. These improvements have strengthened the investment thesis, though we still need a positive construction decision, financing, and a look at the Feasibility Study in Q3. With Skouries in the wings, Eldorado has a rare combination of organic growth at a significantly better cost profile, making it a solid buy-the-dip candidate below $10.60.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Eldorado Gold released its Q1 results in late April and reported quarterly gold production of ~111,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $986/oz. This translated to a 4% decrease in production and ~4% increase in costs (Q1 2020: $952/oz) vs. Q1 2020, with lower production at Kisladag and Olympias. Fortunately, Lamaque picked up the slack with a record Q1 performance of ~28,800 ounces produced despite lower grades. Overall, the company remains on track to meet FY2021 guidance of ~445,000 ounces at $1,035/oz, with costs trending slightly ahead of estimates. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Eldorado's gold production dipped in Q1 due to lower grades at all of its operations, with the exception of the Efemcukuru Mine. Efemcukuru and Lamaque were the only two operations with higher production year-over-year with low single-digit increases, but this was offset by an 8% decrease in gold production at Eldorado's largest operation, Kisladag. Olympias production was also much lower with a more than 10% decrease year-over-year to ~13,400 ounces. With Lamaque set to be mining higher grades later in the year, this asset should pick up some of the slack for Kisladag, which will see much lower production on a year-over-year basis.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, while operating performance wasn't anything special, the developments at Skouries were, with dry stack tailings approved for the project, and the Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic ratified by the Greek Government. This has finally given confidence to investors that the asset might be able to move forward. The next major catalyst is a Feasibility Study in Q3, which should give us a better idea of the updated economics for the project. The company noted in the conference call that they don't expect a material increase in development from the 2018 estimate of ~$690 million. Still, given the increases in materials costs, I would be surprised if costs didn't increase to at least ~$740 million to complete construction at Skouries.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The good news is that while development might increase, copper prices have soared by more than 50% since the 2018 report, up from $2.75/pound to more than $4.25/pound. This should more than offset the negative increase in development capital to bring the operation into production. With a 20-year mine life and more than ~250,000 ounces of gold-equivalent production, this is a very impressive asset if Eldorado can build it out successfully and not run into any hiccups. With a timeline of 2.5 years from construction restart to first gold pour, Skouries could be in production as early as H2 2024. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

During Q1, Eldorado reported 10% revenue growth to $224.6 million, with a higher average realized gold (GLD) price offsetting lower gold sales (~113,600 vs. ~116,200) in the period. While the revenue growth rate came in well below the peer average, AISC margins soared to $737/oz, up from $628/oz in the year-ago period. This helped the company report a 50% increase in quarterly earnings per share to $0.12, up from $0.08 in Q1 2020. Looking ahead to Q3, however, it's likely we will see margin contraction with the company up against a very low-cost quarter ($918/oz) and an average realized gold price of $1,919/oz, resulting in an AISC margin of $1,001/oz.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's earnings trend, we've seen annual EPS estimates dip due to the softness in the gold price in January through most of April, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.68. This makes Eldorado Gold one of the few companies with a sharp decline in annual EPS expected this year due to the much lower gold production profile and higher costs in FY2021. If the gold price can improve in the back half of the year, we could certainly see a beat on these estimates, but I would still expect to see a high double-digit decline in annual EPS. With Eldorado trading at more than 16x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, the stock doesn't look all that cheap on a price-to-earnings basis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

However, as discussed, judging Eldorado on its FY2021 results is not quite fair, given that production is expected to ramp up to above ~500,000 ounces in FY2023 and potentially more than ~750,000 gold-equivalent ounces in FY2025 with Skouries. This is driven by higher production expected at Lamaque and Olympias and huge upside from Skouries if it's constructed without bringing in a partner and it performs according to plans. Assuming this is the case, Eldorado looks very reasonably valued here, especially considering that Skouries all-in sustaining costs could be the lowest in the industry, giving Newcrest's (OTCPK:NCMGY) Cadia a run for its money. There are still several years ahead before this would transform Eldorado, but it certainly provides solid upside.

(Source: Company Presentation)

I believe the better way to value Eldorado given its upside potential is on a P/NAV basis, and as the above image shows, the stock remains reasonably valued next to Iamgold (IAG), which has been a serial laggard with extremely high costs ($1,200/oz +) and a Tier-2 jurisdiction profile. If Eldorado is successful, we could certainly see the stock re-rate to larger intermediate producers with an attractive cost profile but less favorable jurisdictions on balance. In this case, Eldorado has at least 35% upside, if not more, assuming Skouries gets the green light. This would translate to a price target closer to $15.50.

So, is the stock a Buy?

(Source: TC2000.com)From a technical standpoint, we can see that the stock has reclaimed multi-decade support at $10.10, and any dips within 5% of this level would provide low-risk buying opportunities. So, while an argument can certainly be made that Eldorado has more than 35% upside from current levels, if we do see a re-rating on a P/NAV basis, dips to $10.60 or lower are the lowest-risk areas to look at starting a position in the stock from a technical standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Eldorado Gold had a satisfactory start to the year operationally, made better by the approval for dry stack tailings at Skouries. Assuming the company goes ahead with the operation, this would be a game-changer for the company. The Eldorado of today will look nothing like the Eldorado of FY2025, which would be a ~750,000-ounce producer on a gold-equivalent basis at costs below $900/oz. While we still need to see the Feasibility Study and a positive construction decision, this has strengthened the investment thesis, making Eldorado a decent buy-the-dip candidate. So, if we do see any dips below $10.60 in the coming months, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.