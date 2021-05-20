The Market Sector Wars Begin: REX And IEX

Photo by alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The article looks at the economics of securities trading in the presence of toxic investors. Retail orders are very low in toxicity – defined as follows: "Order flow is toxic when it adversely selects market makers, who may be unaware they are providing liquidity at a loss."

The article shows that a retail exchange would improve execution quality for retail traders and would be positioned to invite other market participants at favorable bid-ask spreads.

To protect the integrity of regulation national market system (RegNMS) however, the new retail market would need to trade outside the NMS. The article describes a methodology characterized by the author in numerous earlier articles. (If you want a quick catch-up, read this, this, and this. This article summarizes them as well.)

The trading space

The NMS securities trading space has a market structure characterized by the graphic below. The real takeaway from the GameStop (GME) frenzy is that the SEC-approved exchanges are not the marketplace anymore. The marketplace is a segmented virtual construct overseen by wholesalers like Citadel and Virtu.

The bid-ask now

The Big Three have become a dumping ground for wholesalers like Citadel that make a living from the fat retail bid-ask following payments for order flow (PFOF) derived by implicit retail costs through an inflated national best bid and offer (NBBO) (see Mittal, here). These orders are either executed OTC by the wholesalers themselves, then laid off on the Big Three markets, or routed through the exchange clearing subsidiaries of the same HFTs. Thus, there have been two impacts on the cost of market-making with the advent of PFOF. First, retail orders rarely reach the Big Three at all. Second, the toxicity of the orders that do reach the Big Three has increased.

The Market Sector War I: IEX

IEX and the brouhaha over the IEX D-limit order show that wholesalers, particularly Citadel, are intolerant of exchanges that disrupt their sweet situation, shown in the chart above.

IEX’s effect on the Big Three, explained here by Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh, seizing control of the NBBO by using their speed bump and D-limit orders to show a better IEX bid-offer before wholesalers can get past the speed bump to take advantage of market makers providing a tighter IEX spread. This serves to improve the quality of hidden orders placed by institutional traders throughout the NMS as the bid-offer is matched at other Big Three venues. IEX thus improves fills for hidden orders throughout the NMS without increasing its own volume, driving up costs of adverse selection throughout the NMS. And the RegNMS holy of holies, the national best bid-offer (NBBO) is reduced throughout the NMS by IEX behind the scene. Small wonder that Citadel sues. IEX is disrupting Citadel's sweet situation.

The Market Sector War II: REX

Could an SEC-designated exchange within the NMS control toxicity? The short answer is no. The essential change to market structure that would enable REX – a purely hypothetical retail exchange – to control toxicity is to trade outside the NBBO.

A retail-directed exchange would remove the constraint forced by the SEC’s RegNMS’ NBBO since the lower toxicity of retail orders will lower the cost of market-making. A problem would arise if the hypothetical REX were in the NMS in that the bid-offer of the retail exchange would be lower than that of the other exchanges.

Bringing REX online without further marginalizing the Big Three.

Could retail customers use their own captive exchange to gain IEX-like leverage? Certainly. Retail orders are the filet mignon of Wall Street. Why should they get hamburger service? In my last article, I described three classes of market participants: 1. retail, 2. institutional, and 3. wholesaler (or sell-side) traders. This order inversely ranks their toxicity.

Retail orders’ low toxicity is the reason for retail to build REX.

A new game in town

Now suppose that retail traders seize the initiative, creating a game all their own: REX. This exchange would attract all retail trades immediately since the cost of market-making for retail customers is lower, hence the bid-ask, tighter.

The hypothetical exchange would need to prevent access to toxic traders (buy-side, wholesale) or alternatively add an access fee or otherwise limit access to other-than-retail traders to cover the costs of a higher bid-offer. A simple pragmatic uncontroversial method would be to introduce a futures-like market mechanism with a central clearinghouse. This would alter transaction toxicity naturally and eliminate the need to charge for toxicity. But to make a material difference in capital markets and in the accumulation of wealth by retail investors REX must trade investments, not derivatives.

The mechanics

To make the market an investors’ market, rather than a market for hedgers and speculators, REX would need to change the futures market structure to permit trader accumulation of capital gains and income. This trading model would function in two modes, intra-settlement mode, where buyer and seller trade for later settlement, and settlement mode. The graphic shows the futures-like structure of intra-settlement trade.

To create an investment market instead of a market for speculators and hedgers, there would be a daily settlement where owner interest is created and transferred.

REX would need an affiliated investment fund to buy and sell ordinary securities to back buyer equity positions and transfer buyer claims from old buyers to new buyers. The market structure at settlement would exclude the seller.

As the graphics above suggest, the prices of traded instruments would deviate from those of the underlying NMS-traded instruments that support their value until the market close. when transactions of buyers and the exchange portfolio manager would drive them together.

If REX can reduce the cost to other traders of using the more expensive now-highly-toxic Big Three by providing access to a relatively low toxicity subgroup of other traders, the universe of REX customers could be further expanded.

Economic analysis of a two-exchange system

I look at the economic effects of toxicity in two models – a game-theoretic model and a model powered by the Coase Theorem. Both conclude that in an unregulated marketplace (no SEC) an exchange that accepts retail orders only would have a lower bid-ask than an ordinary exchange that accepts toxic orders as well.

Game Theory

The table below summarizes my last article, which examined the effect of a retail exchange in a securities market as a problem in game theory. Both that model and this one, based on the Coase Theorem, assume no regulation, so bid-ask spreads may be different on the two exchanges in the models.

Due to its low toxicity, retail order flow is in the better negotiating position of our two sectors, Big Three (toxic) and retail. Retail’s share of the explicit cost of transactions should reflect its lower toxicity, and thus should be translated into real costs less than those of toxic traders.

The left-hand column below shows the value of the bid-offer on a low toxicity retail exchange. The second column, labeled "Big Three," shows the bid-offer on toxic exchanges. The first row is the bid-ask in each market with REX refusing access to toxic users. The second row shows the value of the bid-ask if retail permits retail-accepted access of some toxic orders. These orders either pay a toxicity tax or otherwise pay to keep the market toxicity-free.

The implication of low retail toxicity is that the retail exchange will ultimately squeeze the NBBO.

This table portrays price determination to be the outcome of a two-person game-theoretic negotiation where admission to the retail market is controlled by retail traders and the admission to the Big Three market is controlled by toxic traders.

The first row is obvious – less-toxic REX would have a lower bid-ask than more toxic Big Three. The second column is the result of the hypothetical REX opening its doors to toxic traders who pay something more than retail due to the cost of their toxicity. This REX policy would spell doom for the Big Three, which become the landfills of securities trading.

The conclusion that REX would be the sole exchange with a lower bid-ask once retail gains control of a trading venue is robust to both the pricing model used and the analytic tools applied. Here is a second analysis looking at the implications of the Coase Theorem for the bid-ask in a retail exchange-permitted system. It produces a similar result.

Coase Theorem

The ordinary implications of the Coase Theorem assume a single marketplace, with no exchanges. In this base case, the Coase Theorem asserts:

When conflicting property rights occur, bargaining between the parties involved will lead to an efficient outcome regardless of which party is ultimately awarded the property rights, as long as the transaction costs associated with bargaining are negligible.

The presence of exchanges changes the ordinary implications of the Coase Theorem because the costs of market participation are not negligible and market admission is controlled.

To apply the Coase Theorem, toxicity is treated as a separate good (as in the usual Coase application, air pollution). The property rights to tax toxicity on each exchange belong to the membership of each exchange. Toxic trades pay an access fee based on the cost of toxicity. The fee is set at a level where the income paid to REX retail traders from toxicity fees more than offsets the cost of market toxicity fees to retail exchange users.

But plainly, the Coase theorem analysis produces the same dubious outcome for the old NBBO as the game-theoretic analysis. The Coase Theorem adds richness to the analysis by pointing to the significance of the original assignment of property rights. The value of the toxicity tax accrues to REX's retail ownership in this model. In the real world, it goes to sell-side wholesalers like Citadel.

Summary

The SEC was established in part to put America’s retail traders on an equal footing with others. But informed and activist retail traders need no protection. They simply need a voice and an understanding of their very strong negotiating position. The unspoken reality is that retail traders could put themselves in the driver’s seat in determining global financial market trading costs. Retail only needs to organize. They need the proverbial Archimedean lever and a place to stand. REX is the answer to breaking up the wholesaler's sweet situation.