Kohl's: Market Wanted Too Much
Summary
- Kohl's smashed FQ1 analyst estimates by over $1 per share.
- The department store retailer boosted FY21 EPS guidance to $4, yet the market wanted more.
- The stock is cheap at 13x the updated EPS target, which is only the start, not the peak.
The market knew the retail space would rebound as lockdowns were removed around the country. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reported FQ1 results blew past estimates in typically the seasonably weak quarter, yet the stock is down over 10% on the news. My investment thesis remains bullish on the department store retailer as the stock dips back into the low $50s.
Big Snapback
Going into the quarter, analysts forecast Kohl's to report revenues of $3.47 billion with a minimal EPS of $0.03. Revenues were forecast to jump back 43%, but the revenue estimates remained far below FQ1'19 totals at $4.1 billion.
Instead, the department store retailer reported revenues of $3.89 billion for a massive $0.41 billion beat for the April quarter. Kohl's still didn't top the FY19 revenue levels, but the company blew away the EPS total of 2019 and the analyst estimates.
Kohl's beat analyst estimates by a smashing $1.01 per share. The retailer was able to generate higher gross margins while SG&A costs were reduced by $105 million during the period, as most areas of the U.S. weren't anywhere close to fully reopened during the April quarter. COVID-19 was still rampaging across the country in February and early March.
Source: Kohl's FQ1'21 presentation
In essence, the strong FQ1 snapback is only the start and nowhere close to normalized numbers or a peak.
Topping 2019
While the market and apparently some analysts focused on revenues still 10% below the 2019 levels in the quarter, the market has missed how Kohl's is far more profitable now. The company plans to roll these cost savings into a long-term program where the FY19 adjusted operating margin is boosted by up to 200 basis points to reach 8.0% in FY23, up from 6.1% back in 2019.
Source: Kohl's FQ1'21 presentation
The retailer reported an adjusted EPS of $4.86 back in FY19, which was down from $5.60 back in FY18. The market apparently sees the updated FY21 EPS guidance of $3.80 to $4.20 as a normalized level, but Kohl's is still being very conservative and offers plenty of additional upside.
Also, the market possibly expected more from guidance considering the $1.01 EPS beat in traditionally weak FQ1. The company only guided FY21 results up $1.30 at the midpoint from previous guidance of $2.70 per share. The market likes to extrapolate too much on the limited guide up for the remaining 3 quarters, instead of focusing on how Kohl's was so far off guidance for FY21 just provided back in February. Most companies are still being conservative with guidance considering some lingering uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.
The company is set to launch a Sephora partnership moving to 850 stores by 2023 after launching in an initial 200 stores by Fall 2021. These stores within Kohl's are expected to drive additional traffic and more revenue moving forward as the retailer has long underperformed in the beauty category. Along with the new FLX athleisure private brand and a focus on reshuffling brands throughout the store, the retailer is much more focused on driving performance in the brands that take shelf space.
The off mall department store retailer is no longer a sleepy company donating market share to Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers. Even with consumers returning to stores, Kohl's reported FQ1 e-commerce sales were up 14% from the elevated levels last April.
The decade prior to COVID-19, Kohl's generated very limited revenue growth. The retailer reached peaked TTM sales all the way back in 2018.
The opportunity is for the company to return to growth while boosting margins in the process. Analysts only have revenues reaching $18.5 billion next fiscal year. Kohl's now appears set to reclaim the $19.0 billion level and approach the peak sale levels from prior years as a stronger e-commerce business and better delivery options, including store pickup, eliminate the sales drain from previous years.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the market wanted too much in a traditionally weak quarter from the department store retailer. Kohl's is on a path to structurally higher sales and margins while the market sees this rebound as more normalized levels.
The stock trades at only 13x FY21 EPS targets and is cheap based on the potential to eventually surpass prior peak levels.
