Photo by ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its voting common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides payment services to global organizations in over 130 currencies.

FLYW is growing revenue and gross profit but operating losses are significant and the IPO appears pricey in the current market environment, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Flywire was founded to develop a SaaS platform providing enterprises with the ability to charge and receive payments in countries around the world.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Michael Massaro, who has been with the firm since 2012 and has previously held positions of increasing responsibility in various technology companies such as edocs and Carrier IQ.

Below is a brief overview video of Flywire:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Payment platform

Vertical specific software

Proprietary global payment network

Flywire has received at least around $300 million in equity investment from investors including Spark Capital, Ossa Investments, F-Prime Capital, Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks relationships with cross border oriented firms via its dedicated sales and marketing team as well as through a third party sales force and partners.

The company's system has launched more than 6,000 client payment portals, customized for the relevant client vertical.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 26.5% 2020 24.7% 2019 28.0%

(Source)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.0 2020 1.1

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

FLYW’s most recent calculation was 23% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm still has room for improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 38% EBITDA % -14% Total 23%

(Source)

The firm’s historical dollar-based net revenue retention rate was as follows:

2020 - 100%

2019 - 128%

2018 - 126%

A figure of over 100% means the firm is generating additional revenue from the same cohort of customers, indicating strong product/market fit and efficient sales & marketing process. The company’s 2020 result of 100% occurred despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Juniper Research, the global market for B2B cross border payments was an estimated $27 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $35 trillion by 2022.

This represents a forecast growth of 30% over the two year time period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in instant payments, where funds settle in 10 seconds or less.

Also, blockchain-based services have significant potential, but require additional development to achieve their ultimate value.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

DLocal

AstroPay

Directa24

Others

Financial Performance

Flywire’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating and net losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 44,991,000 37.5% 2020 $ 131,783,000 38.8% 2019 $ 94,918,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 28,900,000 37.0% 2020 $ 83,978,000 44.3% 2019 $ 58,192,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 64.24% 2020 63.72% 2019 61.31% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (6,467,000) -14.4% 2020 $ (15,815,000) -12.0% 2019 $ (17,457,000) -18.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (8,657,000) 2020 $ (11,121,000) 2019 $ (20,116,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (14,792,000) 2020 $ (14,223,000) 2019 $ 4,073,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Flywire had $146.3 million in cash and $89.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $15.0 million.

IPO Details

Flywire intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its voting common stock, offering 8.7 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $23.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.72%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include technology and solutions development, selling and marketing, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Nomura, AmeriVet Securities, Ramirez & Co., Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group.

Commentary

Flywire is seeking U.S. public market investment to continue its expansion plans.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and increasing gross profit, but fluctuating operating losses and increasing operating cash burn in Q1 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was a reasonable $15.0 million.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated within a range as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate dropped slightly to 1.0x.

Its Rule of 40 performance and dollar-based net revenue retention rates, at least most recently, need some improvement to impress me enough to be enthusiastic about the company’s performance in these areas.

The market opportunity for providing enterprises with access to many local markets and currencies is quite large, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 30.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the general rapid change in the payments and related financial services industry, requiring the company to invest greater in technology upgrades to stay relevant to prospective and existing clients.

As for valuation, a March 31, 2021 aggregate of publicly held SaaS company valuations compiled by SaaS Capital showed the following results:

(Source)

FLYW is seeking an EV / Revenue multiple of 13.66x versus the above median multiple of 14.5x.

However, technology companies have been receiving lower multiples in the current market environment, especially those that are money-losing.

In light of that, the expected IPO price of $23.00 is likely overvalued in the present market reality.

While I like the company and space, I'll wait and watch the IPO and post-IPO market action.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 25, 2021