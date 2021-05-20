Photo by Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) recently reported a solid set of FQ2 '21 results, with key top-line metrics including systemwide same-store sales % growth, average check size, and traffic all coming in well above expectations. The focus now turns to the upcoming June investor day, where the multi-year unit development targets and broader medium-term financial guidance will be key metrics to look out for. Over the longer term, I also view the latest management change as a positive and see further unit growth ahead, helping to narrow the valuation gap relative to larger QSR peers like Yum Brands (YUM), which currently commands a multiple closer to the 20+x level.

Latest Top-Line Numbers Trending Positively

For its latest quarter, JACK reported impressive system same-store sales growth of 20.6%, which was well ahead of consensus, with franchisee same-store sales growth further outperforming at +21.3%. Driving the strength was the elevated check averages at +19.9% for the system and traffic, which turned positive for the first time since fiscal 2019. Specifically, the average check size stood at c. $11 in FQ2 '21 (up considerably from the c. $9 in the prior year), with plenty of room for growth remaining as the core premium product uptake continues to rise going forward.

A closer look at the top-line drivers reveals that the later daypart was the strongest contributor to traffic improvement, though all dayparts were also positive for the quarter. Perhaps more importantly, management believes it has retained much of the higher-income customers obtained during the pandemic period. Additional tailwinds also remain from premium, core items like chicken strips and the Bacon and Swiss Buttery Jack, as well as high-attach value products like "Sauced and Loaded Tots." Together, these additions should drive a positive mix shift ahead - looking into H2 '21, for instance, management has outlined plans for additional menu innovation, including chicken, which should offset any negative effect post-roll-off of the Cluck Sandwich limited time offer in FQ2 '21.

Focus Turns to Growing Digital and Loyalty Initiatives

While the digital sales mix was flat Q/Q at c. 7% for the quarter, JACK did see its app downloads accelerate as the company relaunched its popular popcorn chicken offering, completed a strategic partnership with Olo to expand its delivery capabilities, and completed a beta launch of its upcoming loyalty program. Encouragingly, delivery capabilities have also been incorporated into the company's app, and with digital investment continuing to accelerate in the space, I expect more detail on plans for this channel at the upcoming investor event in June.

As the loyalty program is still in beta, however, its rewards and payout structure remain key unknowns. Nonetheless, with management pointing toward a major promotional event launch over the upcoming weeks, JACK could see substantial downloads and a resulting acceleration in the development of its digital platform. Looking ahead, I see this as a key positive - JACK's growing digital and loyalty ecosystem leaves it with a solid foundation upon which the company can drive further unit growth while also maintaining solid same-store sales growth and unit-level profitability.

Slight Margin Pressure Although Guidance Remains Within Reach

Somewhat disappointingly, JACK's store-level margin of 25.9% for the quarter was lower than the 27.6% in FQ2 '19, mostly due to continued commodity and labor cost pressure. And with management commentary indicating both cost pressures are not abating anytime soon (fiscal 2021 inflation for these items are guided at c. 3% and 5-6%, respectively), I think the bottom-line could continue to underwhelm going forward. While these remain key risk areas, I would note that top line and check trends could provide some offset, with G&A expenses also looking favorable at 1-2% of system sales for the year, which seems like an achievable longer-term target as well.

The company also provided fiscal 2021 guidance for other areas, including a high-single-digit % same-store sales growth outlook and EBITDA growth to $320-$330 million. I view both of these metrics as within reach and could even prove conservative if JACK sustains further traffic and average check growth through continued menu innovation and its loyalty roll-out. Additionally, late-night has been a positive traffic driver thus far and could drive even higher attach rates as the daypart rebounds along with the broader economic re-opening.

Ramping Up Unit Growth Over the Medium to Longer-Term

Also worth noting for the quarter was the lower-than-expected unit growth at -0.7%, although this was mainly due to JACK focusing on optimizing its base via franchisee partnerships before launching an aggressive growth plan down the line. Although management did clarify it will not be pushing for any "meaningful" acceleration in net unit growth over the next 18-24 months, the meaningful white-space opportunity in existing markets like California and Texas provides a favorable backdrop for growth ahead. Additionally, JACK's recently-signed development agreements for 6+% unit growth across the franchisee base are positive, with non-traditional formats like drive-through and digital-only smaller footprint units also presenting an attractive opportunity over the longer term.

Final Take

Overall, JACK's multi-year plan to revamp its business model continues to progress well and should continue into H2 '21 as management implements additional menu innovations. Additional near-term growth drivers include late-night, which could drive even higher attach rates as the daypart rebounds in line with the broader economic re-opening. Considering the recent same-store sales growth momentum, the unit development opportunity, and the positive management changes, I see plenty of room for further unit growth over the medium to longer term. Continued growth should help narrow the valuation gap relative to other QSR peers trading in the c. 20+x range.