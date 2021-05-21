Photo by Anastasiia Makarevich/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is buying out the interest of their General Partner, First Reserve Fund XI, LP. This means that instead of a GP calling the shots, CEQP will have a publicly-elected board of directors. We view this move as a substantial improvement in corporate governance.

If you own the preferred stock of CEQP (NYSE:CEQP.PR) or CEQP-, due to this change of structure, a "nonsense" clause could result in your preferred stock becoming callable. The good news is that the management of CEQP is trying to rectify the situation for the preferred shareholders, and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

As a shareholder, you will be receiving a "consent solicitation." This is a proposal from the company to amend the partnership agreement with the preferred shares. We breakdown what that means for you:

What Is Being Proposed

CEQP is proposing that the following section be deleted from the Partnership Agreement:

“Change of Control” means the occurrence of any of the following events: (i) (A) First Reserve Fund XI, L.P. or an Affiliate of First Reserve Fund XI, L.P. has ceased, directly or indirectly, in one or more series of related transactions, to control the General Partner (the Person, if any, acquiring such control of the General Partner, and each Person, if any, that subsequently acquires control of the General Partner, is hereinafter referred to as a “New GP Owner”) and (B) Robert G. Phillips has ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner; (ii)

Along with another similar line which you can read in its entirety here.

To this new text"

Change of Control” means the occurrence of any of the following events: (i) the Common Units are no longer listed or admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange or another National Securities Exchange; (ii) a Cash COC Event; (iii) any direct or indirect sale, lease, transfer, conveyance or other disposition, in one or more series of related transactions, of all or substantially all of the properties or assets of the Partnership to any Person; or (iv) any dissolution or liquidation of the Partnership (other than in connection with a bankruptcy proceeding or a statutory winding up).

So What's Being Actually Proposed?

Following the new re-organization, CEQP is trying to change the definition of "change of control." Currently, the definition of change of control includes:

First Reserve Fund XI, LP ceases to control the General Partner. (This condition is already occurring as part of CEQP buying out First Reserve and replacing it with a publicly elected board. So it makes sense for CEQP to be removing it.) If Robert G. Phillips ceases to be the Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner. (This is some "non-sense clause that CEQP is trying to rectify).

Mr. Phillips is currently CEO, but this is obviously something that can change anytime. Mr. Phillips could resign, be removed by the board, or no longer capable of working. We could wake up one day and suddenly find that Mr. Phillips is no longer CEO. It's a bit silly to have the fate of the preferred based entirely around whether or not one man continues to work at the company.

It simply makes sense to amend the definition of "change of control."

What Happens in the Case of a "Change of Control"

In the event of a change of control, current preferred shareholders would have various options to choose from. The best one currently would be to require redemption at $9.218573 worth of CEQP shares or cash. Today CEQP preferred shares trade at $9.12, so in case of a "change of control," preferred shareholders will still profit. The purpose of the change of control provisions is to ensure the preferred shareholders can cash in if the company is acquired.

Other Normal Events of "Change of Control" Remain in Place

Note that other normal events that would generally call a "change of control" remain in place, such as the sale of substantially all assets, or any event that would lead to a de-listing of the common shares, etc., still opens up the various options that preferred shareholders have to choose from, including converting to common shares at the current conversion ratio, converting to a mirror security or forcing redemption at $9.218573 which the company can pay in cash or common units.

A Little Sweetener

In order to change the agreement, a majority of CEQP- holders must vote to consent. So to encourage unitholders to vote, CEQP is offering $0.0125 per share that tenders its consent. Unitholders who provide their consent by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 7, 2021, will be entitled to receive the payment.

Should You Consent?

We believe, definitely yes! At High Dividend Opportunities, we're consenting with our shares. The modification of the definition of change of control is a common-sense move. It's irrational to put the company through the expense of implementing a change of control when one clearly has not occurred. It isn't a question of if Mr. Phillips will stop being CEO, it's a question of when.

As an added sweetener, we get to collect $0.0125 per share to provide consent for something we would gladly approve even if we received nothing for it!

In Summary

Change of control provisions is meant to protect preferred shareholders from situations where a company is taken private or being orphaned when the common shares are acquired by a new entity that might not be as high-quality as the current one. It provides options for preferred shareholders to monetize their positions.

The initial language was written in a rather cumbersome way to differentiate between a full change of control and just the GP being replaced but leaving Mr. Phillips as CEO. No doubt the writers were imagining a different external GP not that the GP would be bought out by the company itself.

One of the main attractions of CEQP- is that it isn't callable, and we can hold and collect our yield indefinitely. We certainly have no desire that our shares be cashed in simply because the CEO retires!

If you haven't received your solicitation yet, it should be coming soon and you can contact your broker about the process of providing your consent.

Why You Should Buy CEQP Preferred Shares Today

We have been holding the CEQP Preferred stock in our "Preferred Stock Portfolio" since December 2019 and collecting a +9% yield like clockwork. If you don't own these great preferred you should consider buying today.