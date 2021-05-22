Photo by omersukrugoksu/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) is a Canadian company focusing on the production of oil in Colombia. While the recent political unrest in the country has put the share price under pressure, this likely just means the company will be able to accelerate its active share buyback program. Although we will need to keep an eye out on the situation in Colombia, Parex is compensating for the unrest with a squeaky clean balance sheet with a massive net cash position.

Parex Resources is a Canadian company and has its primary listing in Canada where it’s trading with PXT as its ticker symbol. The trading volume in Canada is superior to the volume on the secondary listings as the average daily volume exceeds half a million shares per day. There currently are 128.6M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of just over C$2.5B (US$2.1B). As Parex reports in US Dollar, I will use the USD as base currency throughout this article, and where applicable, I’ll use an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.21.

A very satisfying set of results in Q1 while Parex is trying to optimize its performance

Parex Resources reduced its output in 2020 as the oil producer wanted to make sure it didn’t have to dump oil on the markets at fire sale prices, and unfortunately, it takes a little while before the oil production gets back to pre-COVID levels although there likely also is a cautious component in Parex’s approach.

Source: company presentation

In any case, the company produced a total of almost 47,000 boe/day in Q1 2021, and in excess of 95% of the output actually consisted of oil as the amount of natural gas as a by-product was relatively low. Unfortunately, Parex predominantly produces heavy oil which tends to get sold at a lower price than light oil.

The company generated a total revenue of US$196.5M after making the relevant royalty payments, and thanks to its very low-cost structure (with the production costs representing just 11% of the total revenue and transportation expenses requiring just 7% of the revenue), the company reported an operating income of $85.6M. That’s higher than in Q1 2020 and that’s quite good given the substantially lower production (and Parex was obviously happy with the average Brent oil price of in excess of $61/barrel compared to just over $51/barrel in Q1 2020).

Source: quarterly report

The bottom line shows a net income of $47.5M (or $0.37/share) including a deferred tax expense of almost US$50M which brings the total tax pressure to 55%. The deferred taxes are related to the FX fluctuations between the Colombian Peso and the US Dollar.

The total operating cash flow (including lease payments) in Q1 was just under US$125M. As the total capex was less than $40M, Parex Resources effectively generated a free cash flow result of about $85M. Much higher than the reported net income, exactly due to the deferred taxes which are an accounting element rather than a real cash outflow.

Source: quarterly report

The majority of the free cash flow was used to buy back stock, but even after buying back about 2.5% of its own shares, the cash on the balance sheet increased even further.

The balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, so Parex is buying back stock

One of the main reasons why Parex Resources was able to get through the 2020 oil crisis relatively unharmed was its fortress-like balance sheet. Sure, the share price came under pressure in 2020, but the strong balance sheet remains one of the company’s main features.

At the end of March, Parex had just under US$370M in cash on the balance sheet and zero financial debt (there were a few million dollars in lease obligations and a bunch of decommissioning and tax liabilities, but this remained limited to just over $50M after deducting the tax assets). This means the gross cash position also is the net cash position and the US$370M represents about C$448M or C$3.50 per share. A very healthy position.

That likely also was one of the main reasons why Parex Resources aggressively repurchased stock. As we saw on the cash flow statement, Parex spent just over $60M on buying back its own shares. According to the overview below, it repurchased just over 3.5M shares, representing an average buyback price of just over US$17 and C$21/share.

Source: quarterly report

As the company continues to generate strong free cash flows and its balance sheet doesn’t need any attention, I think Parex is doing the right thing by trying to buy back as much of its own shares as possible. In just 15 months, the company has repurchased about 10% of its own stock and I do believe this will prove to be a value-enhancing move.

According to its existing buyback allowance, I estimate the remaining buyback allowance is good for an additional 11M shares to be repurchased and I’d be surprised if Parex isn’t bidding for more stock these days as it’s trading below C$20/share.

Investment thesis

Parex Resources has understood that buying itself is perhaps the best possible investment. At an average Brent price of $61/barrel, the company was generating a free cash flow result of about C$0.75/share which means the company is quite cheap, trading at less than 7 times its annualized free cash flow.

Of course, there are geopolitical risks but I don’t expect the unrest in Colombia to have a major impact on the long-term health and performance of the company. While I certainly appreciate Parex buying back stock, I’m wondering if there could be potential synergies by acquiring for instance Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) as Parex could use its own stock as currency to acquire Gran Tierra, and use its cash pile to retire some of Gran Tierra’s expensive debt.

I bought Parex during the COVID crisis but sold again a few months ago, but I may be looking to get back in. I may place some orders to write some out of the money put options as the recent volatility has boosted the option premiums.