The latest Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia explain the current global price environment:

Output remained well below pre-pandemic levels in a number of countries because of recurring outbreaks of COVID-19, and in some emerging market economies, where financial conditions had tightened, there was limited scope for ongoing large-scale fiscal support. The level of output was expected to remain below its pre-pandemic trajectory in many economies over the forecast period, with the United States and China notable exceptions. Substantial spare capacity was likely to persist in most economies, including in the services sector, keeping underlying inflation pressures subdued for some time. ... A key development in the global economy in recent months had been the rebound in commodity and producer prices. Highly expansionary fiscal and monetary policy settings, a surge in global demand for goods and a strong recovery in industrial production in China and elsewhere had contributed to a sharp increase in the prices of commodities and other inputs.

Demand is currently outstripping supply. Spare capacity is offline because of the virus situation in a specific country. As the vaccine becomes more widely distributed, this supply will come back on line. My guess is this will take at least 12 months and probably 24 to completely resolve.

Other countries and regions are seeing the exact same CPI pattern as the US. From the UK's ONS Service: From Eurostat: The entire world had low inflation last year because of lockdowns. That elevates the "base effect" which should dissipate during the next 12-24 months.

Second quarter GDP estimates are looking strong:

US output is projected to rise a red-hot 9.9% in Q2 (real annual rate), based on the median nowcast for several estimates compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. The nowcast represents a dramatic upgrade over the already strong 6.4% gain reported for Q1. The current median nowcast is slightly below the estimate from earlier this month, but it’s fair to say that the Q2 outlook remains unusually bullish. If the 9.9% advance proves to be accurate, the gain would be the biggest quarterly increase in GDP in more than 40 years (ignoring the off-the-charts 33% surge in 2020’s Q3 due to the one-time bounce-back effect from the depths of the pandemic).

Here's a chart of the data:

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This was definitely a day when the big caps rebounded. The QQQ was up nearly 2%. The OEF gained 1.15% and the SPY advanced 1%. Small caps had smaller gains, which were followed by treasuries.

The big advance in tech and communication services explains the big pop in the QQQ. Real estate was oddly in third while consumer discretionary gained 1.05%.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker: Those are solid rallies all around. The SPY and QQQ had the strongest charts. The DIA and IWM sold off modestly in the late AM but both rebounded into the close, although the DIA sold off modestly in the last half-hour of trading.

But despite the strong rally, the markets are more or less unchanged for the week. DIA 5-day

The blue line shows where the market opened the week. Wednesday's opening gap lower did a lot of damage; prices are still a bit below the line. SPY 5-day

The SPY is nearly at Friday's close QQQ 5-day

The QQQ did break higher today, but is only up a few points on the week. IWM 5-day

The IWM is still below its opening.

I'll be back on Sunday with the weekly market wrap.