South Jersey Industries: A Steady Eddy Utility
Summary
- We bring to you this natural gas utility that primarily operates in New Jersey.
- It made us sit up and take notice in more recent times.
- We take you through the recent results and tell you how we played it.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is a natural gas utility that operates primarily in New Jersey. This is an energy services holding company operating as a regulated natural gas utility business, a midstream pipeline business, and an energy solutions business. Over 80% of operating income comes from the regulated natural gas utility business in New Jersey. The company serves more than 700,000 customers. We go over the operations, the recent events and tell you why this is an interesting choice for the income investor. We also go over how we played it.
South Jersey Industries
The company has a $2.5 billion market capitalization and has about 1,100 employees. It runs the regulated business through Elizabethtown Gas and South Jersey Gas.
The midstream and non-utility businesses complement the regulated side and SJI has big plans to grow in the renewable space.
To achieve that, it has launched a $3.5 billion five-year plan, and while it will involve capex for the regulated business, it also will have a large sustainability focus.
The earnings for the foreseeable future will still come from the regulated business but that will tilt over time.
Toward the latter half of this decade the sustainability investments should drive a large amount of carbon reduction.
Valuation
SJI trades at about 16X forward earnings.
That is about in line for where utilities tended to trade, although in the current environment most other utilities are more expensive. Analysts expect a modest growth over the next few years and that is about in-line with what we see as well. SJI has a slightly more rosy outlook but they might be setting their base year as 2020.
For the income investor, the key allure is the dividend and SJI offers a competitive yield. This yield stands out in the sector on a relative basis and that comes partly from SJI's compressed valuation.
SJI is about in the middle of the pack for its debt load relative to the rest, so we can be reasonably assured that the discount does not stem from a liabilities heavy side of the balance sheet.
In the most recent credit rating update, S&P affirmed the BBB rating and upgraded their outlook from negative to stable for South Jersey Industries.
Equity Issuance and How We Traded It
SJI was on our radar for a little while as a boring and predictable utility. SJI did inject a dash of excitement in the mix by doing a large equity issuance when the markets were clearly not expecting it.
South Jersey Industries priced offering of 10.25M shares of its common stock at $22.25/share, for total gross proceeds of ~$228M.
Of the 10.25M shares in the offering, 362,359 will be sold directly by the Company to the underwriters at closing, and 9,887,641 will be subject to the forward sale agreement.
In addition, the Company announced that on March 17, 2021 it priced a registered public offering of 6.0M equity units, for total gross proceeds of ~$300M.
The offering to close on March 22, 2021.
Investors can note the steep drop that followed as the offering was at a substantial discount.
It also was a very large offering in relation to SJI's market capitalization. But that equity offering, while badly priced, did allow the credit rating revision that we mentioned above. It also de-risked the projects in the pipeline. That smelled like an opportunity for us and we determined that the risk-reward was very favorable for income investors. With the stock price at $21.40 we created a trade alert with three possible choices.
Source: Interactive Brokers Quotes March 19, 2021
For our portfolio we went with the $22.50 strikes for July, but competitive returns could be had across the spectrum.
Source: Author's App
We were ready to go long, but our rule is never go long if you can get paid a fat yield, just to agree to go long. That's the fundamental principle behind cash secured puts.
The stock has taken off since then and it appears that we won't get a chance to get long at $22.50 after all. That suits us just fine though and we will continue to look for more income opportunities on this steady eddy.
Conclusion
SJI offers investors a chance at a regulated utility play with some renewable growth opportunities. New Jersey is a "middle of the pack" jurisdiction as far as regulated environments are concerned in our opinion. So SJI does not get any special points for being exclusively in there. But the BBB rating, the large recent equity issuance and a strong dividend yield make this an interesting proposition for investors. We have a neutral rating here with a "buy" under $24.00 per share based on current fundamentals.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SJI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Position via cash secured puts.