Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a world leader in the health care sector. It is one of two corporations, along with Microsoft (MSFT), with a Standard & Poor's credit rating of AAA. JNJ has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years. The current quarterly dividend is $1.06 per share, up 5% from $1.01.

In JNJ's 2021 Q1 earnings call on April 20, CEO Alex Gorsky said JNJ's Q1 results were led by strength in Pharmaceuticals and continued recovery in Medical Devices. These two groups comprise 80% of JNJ sales. The third major group is Consumer (baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health). About half of JNJ's global sales are in the US.

Q1 Adjusted EPS of $2.59 was up 12.6% from $2.30 in Q1 2020. JNJ expects 2021 sales to grow in a range of 8.2% to 9.4% over 2020, and the company expects full year 2021 Adjusted EPS of $9.42 to $9.54 (mid-point $9.50). The chart below indicates the quarterly sales for the company's three segments:

From Johnson & Johnson

Strengths

JNJ focuses on six pharmaceutical areas: immunology, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular, metabolism and pulmonary hypertension.

Three JNJ pharmaceutical products had global sales of over $4 billion in 2020, led by Stelara at $7.7 billion for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis; Darzalex at $4.2 billion for multiple myeloma; and Imbruvica at $4.1 billion for certain B-cell malignancies, or blood cancers, chronic graft versus host disease and Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia.

In the Q1 earnings call, CFO Joe Wolk said JNJ expects to file 10 new products or indications in 2021, 13 in 2022, and 26 in 2023.

In the call, Chris DelOrefice, VP for Investor Relations, reviewed the medical devices segment against Q1 2020 results, which includes interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery and vision. The jargon gives you a flavor of JNJ's universe: "Hips returned to worldwide growth... Knees declined 9.9% globally... Spine declined 0.6%... Advanced surgery grew 14.3%.. In general surgery, wound closure grew 12% globally..."

Weaknesses

Half of JNJ's sales come from pharmaceuticals, and this segment can never rest on past accomplishments. Currently, JNJ's business model demands continuous invention.

Their broad lines of global businesses are difficult for investors to understand. Communication is a daunting task in an age of quick sound bites.

The breadth of the business reveals another weakness: When something goes wrong, it receives an inordinate amount of media coverage, such as lawsuits about JNJ baby powder or problems at the Emergent BioSystems in Maryland.

In a company as large and complex as JNJ, excellent management is a "make or break" proposition. Prior to current CEO Alex Gorsky, JNJ was widely panned and considered "dead money" by some (as was its fellow AAA company, Microsoft, before Satya Nadella). Gorsky has done a great job, but it's important to watch the management chain.

Opportunities

In the Q1 earnings call, Gorsky said he believes orthopaedics will grow globally at a 5% rate and JNJ has the potential to grow its share faster than the segment. He expects 21 major medical device launches in 2021. He named QDOT MICRO (an ablation catheter) as a 2020 add-on in their Biosense Webster electrophysiology business that is already growing over 20%.

JNJ's financial strength provides vast M&A opportunities. The August 2020 acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals will help JNJ's Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary to grow its leadership position in immune-mediated diseases.

Also last summer, JNJ invested in a small tele-health company, Madison Thirty, which gives it an entree into this growing segment of health delivery.

In November 2020, JNJ revealed details of its Ottava robotic surgical assistant.

In the Q1 earnings call, Gorsky described JNJ's potential from a "lung cancer initiative" launched several years ago. Their Monarch robotic device can detect nodules. The company is working to develop the capability to deliver oncolytic agents locally. This is one example of collaboration between JNJ's pharmaceutical and medical device platforms.

Threats

JNJ faces strong competition from other large pharmaceutical and medical device companies as well as start-up companies globally.

Pharmaceutical companies are easy targets for politicians and government regulators, even as JNJ has developed significant savvy about promoting the cost-saving aspects of their products.

JNJ faces threats of lawsuits, such as accusations of asbestos in baby powder and its role in the production of opioids.

F.A.S.T. Graph

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

Long-term Business Outlook

The pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health businesses have strong potential for continued growth due to:

The world's aging population, brought about by advancements in medicine, means that people will need increased medical support for longer lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic reveals humanity's vulnerability to viruses and society's dependency on the expertise of scientists and drug manufacturers to deliver therapies and vaccines.

Technological advancements in pharmaceuticals, robotics and microscopic products provide an ever-widening opportunity for applications within the human body.

Johnson & Johnson is on Margin of Safety Investing's "Very Short List" of companies to watch.

Personal Investment Thesis

I've owned shares of Johnson & Johnson since 2009. I continue to be impressed with CEO Alex Gorsky and his leadership team. JNJ's Q1 earnings call provides a good glimpse of the company's depth and breadth. Currently, JNJ is 5.8% of my 20-stock retirement income portfolio. I rate these companies using eight factors:

S&P Credit Rating. I convert JNJ's AAA rating to 9 points, for example, where a BBB rating gets 1 point, an A+ rating is worth 5 points, etc. We've seen the credit ratings of many former bellwether corporations slip due to a weakened business model and/or due to increased reliance on debt. Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases. JNJ's 59 years is converted to a score of 5.9, simply by dividing the number of years by ten. JNJ ranks #10 in seniority on the list of Dividend Champions maintained by Justin Law. Current Dividend Yield. The 5/19/21 closing price was $170.08. A quarterly dividend of $1.06 provides an annual dividend of $4.24, for a current yield of 2.5%. I multiply this by 100 to get a value of 2.5. The current dividend yield range for the 20 portfolio companies is 0.7% to 5.7%, making the range for this factor 0.7 to 5.7. Payout Ratio. For continuity, I use F.A.S.T. Graph's estimate of earnings for each of the 20 portfolio companies. The estimated earnings for JNJ is $11.46. The $4.24 dividend is 37.0% of this estimate. A low payout ratio is good because it means the company has some flexibility to grow the dividend. So, I give each company a score equal to the distance from the payout ratio to 100%., The difference between 37.0% and 100% is 63.0%. I multiply this x 10, giving JNJ a payout ratio of 6.3. The scores for this factor for the 20 portfolio companies range from 1.5 to 7.9. Five-year Dividend Growth Rate. I use Seeking Alpha for this data. To maintain relative parity with other factors, I cut each company’s growth rate in half, then multiply by 100. For example, JNJ's 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.13%, which I reduce by 50% to 3.1%, for a score of 3.1. The scores for this factor for the 20 companies range from 0.8 to 10.9. The "Quant" score from Seeking Alpha. This is "an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on over 100 metrics, such as the company’s financial statement, stock price performance, and analysts' estimates of the company’s future revenue and earnings, relative to other companies in the stock’s sector. The rating is from 1.0 to 5.0, with 1.0 being very bearish and 5.0 being very bullish.” For example, JNJ's quant score is 3.39. Dividend Safety Score. This is from Simply Safe Dividends, which rates the safety of a company’s dividend on a score of 0 to 100, with 50 being average. For relative parity, I divide the dividend safety score by 10. For example, JNJ's dividend safety score of 99 becomes 9.9. Long-term Debt to Total Capital. I use Seeking Alpha for this metric. As with the payout ratio (#4, above), lower is better. So, each company's score is the distance from the payout ratio to 100%. JNJ's long-term debt is 30.43% of the total capital, so JNJ's score is derived by subtracting 30.43% from 100%, or 69.57% and then multiplying it by 10, which gives JNJ a score of 6.96.

These eight factors give JNJ a combined score of 41.07, which is the highest score of the 20 portfolio companies. The average score for the 20 companies is 38.74 and the scores range from JNJ's high of 41.07 to a low of 26.60 for W. P. Carey (WPC).