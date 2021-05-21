Is Change In Policy In The Air?

Investors are skittish, as they are seeing the sharp breaks in cryptocurrency, SPACs, and high-flyer prices in just a few weeks’ time. It is essential to step back when market volatility increases and review your core beliefs to see if any changes in your thinking have occurred, necessitating a shift in your portfolio construction. We continue to focus on four main items: the coronavirus, monetary policy, fiscal policy, and current economic data points both here and abroad to formulate our investment policy.

After careful review, we see no reason to shift our stance. We recommend using this weakness to add to your economically sensitive stocks while reducing holdings in the high-flyer technology names, SPACs, and all bonds.

News on the coronavirus gets better each week. More than 1.51 billion doses have been administered worldwide, vaccinating 25.6 million per day, while 277 million doses have been administered domestically, now vaccinating at 1.81 million doses per day. We remain confident that there will reach herd immunity domestically over the summer and before next winter overseas. We no longer need masks inside domestically, and Europe will open to visitors during June. We expect billion of doses available next year if we need booster shots that are still unknown. By the way, Pfizer’s (PFE) vaccine can now be stored in traditional freezers, which will boost its reach worldwide. Retailers and businesses are fully opening domestically, which will increase economic activity here - all very good news.

Fed policy remains the focus for investors; they are trying to anticipate when a shift in policy will occur. We do not understand why investors appeared surprised by the recent Fed notes, which detailed many governors wanting to start discussing a change in bond purchases as the economy picked up steam sooner than most expected. The governors should start having that discussion, but let’s put that into its proper perspective. The Fed, especially Chairman Powell, has said that there would be no shift in policy until we return to employment levels seen prior to the pandemic. That means that nearly 9 million more jobs need to be created, which won’t happen overnight, especially with extra jobless benefits of $300/week still out there. Many states are abolishing this additional benefit, but it will exist for most America until the fall, which hinders people wanting to go back to work, as they would earn less than currently. Secondly, we all expect inflation to run well above 2% for several more months due to shortages, supply line issues, and year-over-year comparisons. We expect inflation to calm down by the end of the year as new capacity comes on-stream. Does the Fed expect them to wait until at least mid-2022 to shift policy if inflation is still running hot?

We want to make a few comments about how the Fed will shift policy once the time comes. We first expect them to dial down its $120 billion monthly purchases to $80 billion for a few months seeing what happens then. Suppose all goes well, then reducing it by another $40 billion and so on until the total bond purchase is zero. That does mean that the Fed will no longer be active in the bond market. We expect them to roll over their $6 trillion holdings as it comes due, maintaining their total exposure at $6 trillion. We still do not see a Fed rate hike until sometime late in 2022 at the earliest, so don’t jump the gun and worry about it just yet.

The President and the Republicans are still haggling over the infrastructure bill and how to pay for it. We expect a traditional infrastructure bill close to $1.4 trillion over eight years paid for by raising the corporate tax rate to 25% beginning in 2022, a higher tax rate on the very wealthy, user fees, and traditional project financing. While the market will front-run the actual benefits to the economy and specific companies, we do not see much impact until the very end of 2022 or early 2023. The moderate Democrats are very concerned about elections next year, keeping this plan more centrist than far left. That is good news.

Economic data both here and abroad keeps getting stronger sequentially: jobless claims hit a new post-pandemic low at 444,000 last week; leading indicators rose 1.6%; coincident indicators increased 0.3%; lagging indicators rose 1.8%; services rose 2.4%, and mortgage delinquencies hit a multi-year low. Shortages are holding down/postponing auto and housing sales from what they otherwise could be, which will only boost economic activity down the road. Walmart (WMT) and Target’s (TGT) earnings reports and comments spoke to the strength of the consumer, which is two-thirds of the economy. In contrast, reports from all industrials and tech companies support our view that inventories are woefully low, and it will take many months or even a year to rebuild to normal levels.

Economic growth in the eurozone and Japan have begun to improve on the strength of their exports. Growth overseas will lag the U.S by around 3 or 4 months as they get their arms around the coronavirus. Still, we remain confident that we will see an unparalleled synchronous global economic expansion beginning before year-end and running for many years. All monetary bodies want their economies to run hot, remembering past deflationary pressures if they remove accommodation too soon.

Investment Conclusions

A successful investor must be willing to step back during market corrections and put emotions aside. After careful consideration of all the facts, we see no reason to shift our view. We believe that we are getting our arms around the coronavirus both here and abroad; the monetary policy will remain accommodative globally, and additional stimulus is on the way worldwide too.

We are investing where both cyclical and secular trends are wind to our backs. Areas of emphasis include global industrials, machinery, capital goods companies; industrial and agricultural commodities; financials; transportation, technology tied to 5G; and special situations. Continue to avoid bonds, SPACs, and high-flyers.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; turn off cable news; do independent research and...

Invest accordingly!

