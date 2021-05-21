Photo by nensuria/iStock via Getty Images

InMode is Undervalued

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. They are a mid-cap company that listed on the Nasdaq in August 2019. In those two and a half years, their share price has risen 4 times to a price of $75.69 per share with most of the run-up coming after the March 2020 pandemic bottom.

This share price performance can be attributed to year over year profitability since 2018 and incremental top line growth since incorporation in 2010. While their major competitors still focus on laser-based surgeries, InMode’s minimally invasive surgeries avoid many of the problems of post-surgery scarring and use of general anesthetic while delivering effective results.

My simplified DCF model (DCF_InMode.xlsx) indicates that under conservative assumptions, InMode is at least slightly undervalued. Internal Revenue CAGR for InMode between 2015 and 2021 is 76%. It is unlikely this rate will be sustained and I will use the average growth rate for the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market of 13.9%. I have assumed the 2020 P&L items with remain consistent with 2020 year-end levels to get to net income.

Taxes and finance income/expense incurred are assumed to be amounts paid. However, taxes will be adjusted to 8.25% from 2022 onwards as the company's 10-year corporate tax exemption comes to an end. (See 10-K item 5 notes) The company has little to no capex as most revenue-generating investment is expensed through the research and development P&L line item. The company has no depreciable assets to add back as a result.

Share-based compensation and change in working capital are calculated as their average value over the last three years growing in line with revenue growth rates. I have used WACCexpert.com to derive 9.68% cost of capital (adjusted for no debt and 8.25% tax rate) and a perpetual growth rate of 1.5% in line with developed economy GDP growth rates.

The model derives a value of $88.26 which represents a 14.5% upside on the current share price. While not huge the revenue driver is considered an average for the industry as I will highlight below InMode is far outperforming its competitors. Also, the WACC looks to be a conservative estimate relative to previous articles on Seeking Alpha.

What is InMode?

InMode is a medical device company headquartered in Israel. It specializes in selling plastic/facial surgery products and services. The company’s range focusses on three main RF energy-based treatment categories (i) face and body contouring, (ii) medical aesthetics and (iii) woman’s health. Radio frequency energy-based technology is medically accepted and alleviates a lot of the problems with traditional plastic surgery methods.

Invasive surgeries (the industry norm) are procedures that cut or puncture the skin by inserting instruments into the body. InMode's product range focusses on minimally invasive (small incisions) and non-invasive surgery methods. There is growing demand (highlighted below) for these methods due to the additional costs, recovery time and risks of invasive surgeries. Furthermore, Shakil Lakhani, InMode’s North American President, stated on the quarter 1 ’21 earnings call:

“The holy grail of plastic/facial surgery is the ability to tighten skin without causing scars. And there's no one that's gone farther along that path. We're not there yet, but we're further along than anyone else.”

Major products and services

The company has launched the following nine product platforms since 2010 in the aesthetic solutions market: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton, EmbraceRF, Evolve, Evoke and Morpheus8.

Source: Quarter 1 2021 report existing portfolio

All products provide a minimally invasive energy-sourced solution. All products can be upgraded easily in order to perform additional treatments.

The Opportunity

The non-invasive market is expected to grow into an $18.5 billion industry by the year 2028. This highlights the growing appetite for the products that InMode provides.

Source: Grandview Research

The value proposition for InMode is as follows:

Source: InMode Quarter 1 2021 The Treatment Gap

InMode is headquartered in Israel which is at the forefront of medical device innovation. The country has a very favorable tax treatment for this sector and has allowed, and will continue to be a tailwind for the company’s operations.

Profitability and Valuation Comparisons

InMode’s direct public company competitors as outlined in their 10-K are as follows: Cutera, Inc., (CUTR) Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) and Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) InMode is the only one of these competitors that is profitable, with a substantial bottom line margin of 40%, no debt and an impressive return on assets/equity and investment. The company is expensive comparably on a sales and cash flow basis but given their bottom line profitability, we should expect a slight premium on price. See comparable analysis here: Direct_Competitors.xlsx

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and Merz Pharma Group are two large pharmaceuticals which have recently entered the aesthetic device market competing with InMode. The comparison against these giants will be difficult in terms of breaking out their comparable revenue, however to perform a more expansive analysis of InMode’s financials I have screened their sector (healthcare) and industry (medical devices) against the following filters here Medical_Device_Sector.xlsx.

These screens filter for profitable companies, with positive return on investment and low/medium debt levels to compare performance as closely with InMode. Across the medical device sector, InMode still has an impressive financial performance and is attractively valued on a PE basis. InMode also has the highest insider ownership within the sector highlighting an alignment of management and shareholder goals and one of the lowest short interest ratios indicating low levels of bearish sentiment against the stock.

InMode’s revenue is broken out as follows:

Source: InMode first quarter 2021 revenue breakdown

Moshe Mizrahy (CEO) highlighted on the latest earnings call that China, Korea, Brazil and Germany would be key markets in driving growth for 2021. He went on to say that the pipeline looks strong with the Evoke and Evolve platform set to gain regulatory approval internationally later in the year while the company continues to diversify its product offering to other markets such an ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists), ophthalmologists and general practitioners from the already successful plastic/facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons, dermatologists and obstetricians/gynecologists.

Risks

Competition: As stated above, InMode is outperforming the competition, but there are no barriers to entry on the company’s products and there is always a risk that the InMode will be beaten on price or new innovative product offering. The high margin business is likely to attract further competition to the market and it is entirely possible these margins could erode over time. InMode can avoid exposure by diversifying into other platforms mentioned above while maintaining research and development into its existing product range.

Product liability, regulatory change and intellectual property rights continue to be external risks for InMode which management needs to be constantly aware of.

Current Investment Environment

Source: InMode share price

As a long-term investor, my holdings are ideally forever or until the investment thesis changes. A profitable growth company will not be impacted as heavily as non-profitable companies in a rising interest rate environment which is likely over the next 2 years. While inflation is also expected to be an issue, InMode has a range of manufacturers, limiting supplier bargaining power and the premium nature of the company’s offering means most patients demand for the product is likely to be price inelastic.

Conclusion

The InMode management team have created an excellent array of minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical products, producing a high net margin and a zero long-term debt business. The Company continues to expand its current range and diversify its product offering both in the US and overseas. The reopening of the world post-pandemic is likely to be a tailwind for the company as patients are allowed to socialize and travel more.

My simplified discounted cash flow model that even with conservatives assumptions there is a high amount of upside in this stock.

I will be adding on any weakness throughout the year as InMode and its management continue to execute beyond expectations.