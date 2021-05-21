Photo by Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investing in growth trends can be highly profitable, but can also be frustrating, as everyone else also wants a piece of the action. Such I find the case to be with the Industrial REIT segment, in which properties in prime gateway markets are highly sought after, thereby driving down cap rates on acquisition targets.

That is why it’s important to focus on REITs such as STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), which follow a differentiated growth strategy. In this article, I examine what makes STAG a worthy Buy at present for growth and income, so let’s get started.

Punch Your Ticket to Durable Income

STAG Industrial is a self-managed REIT that focuses on acquiring and leasing industrial properties across the U.S. It has an enterprise value of over $7B, and owns 494 total properties across 39 states, covering 99.1M square feet. What sets STAG apart from its peers Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty (DRE), and Rexford Industrial (REXR) is its focus on secondary markets, which are less competitive and come with higher cap rates.

Rather than blindly bidding on ‘hot properties’ in Tier 1 markets, STAG takes an analytically-driven approach towards sourcing and acquiring properties that produce the best risk-adjusted returns. This is supported by the 1,250 transactions that passed initial triage for investment consideration in 2020, of which only 224 transactions were underwritten, of which an even fewer 39 transactions actually closed. This means that only 3% of the initially sourced transactions were finally acquired.

STAG’s management can afford to be choosy, as it operates in a highly fragmented market that’s $1 Trillion in size, of which STAG’s share represents just 0.5%. As an acquirer of single-tenant properties (hence the letters ST in STAG), STAG also operates from an advantageous position. That’s because it’s able to spread the so-called ‘binary risk’ of single tenant properties across its asset base of nearly 500 properties.

As such, while a single-tenant property is risky to a private owner of one or just a few properties, it has far more value for STAG, as it’s able to manage the risk of tenant defaults across its sea of properties. This results in the mispricing of assets, which STAG is keen to take advantage of.

This, combined with the secondary market focus, has resulted in profitable growth for the company, which has a 5.3% implied cap rate, comparing favorably to the 3.9% peer average. Meanwhile, STAG has a well-diversified and strong tenant base, of which 86% have annual revenue over $100M, and 61% have revenue over $1B. As seen below, STAG’s top 10 tenants represent just 12.5% of the portfolio ABR (annual base rent) with Amazon (AMZN) being the top tenant, along with other well-regarded names such as XPO Logistics (XPO), FedEx (FDX), and WestRock (WRK).

(Source: May Investor Presentation)

STAG continues to demonstrate steady growth amidst a challenging economic backdrop, with Q1’21 FFO/share growing by 4.3% YoY, to $0.49 per share. Same store cash NOI grew by a respectable 2.4% YoY, signaling continued pricing power for STAG. Occupancy remains high at 97%, and STAG retained 100% of its 2.3 million square feet of leases that expired during Q1.

I’m also encouraged by the acquisition of six buildings during the first quarter, at an initial cap rate of 6.0%, and a straight-line cap rate of 6.4% over the life of the initial lease term. I find this to be rather accretive, as STAG was able to issue equity through its ATM program during April at average prices between $33.90 and $34.56, resulting in a 5.8% cost of equity.

Combining this with STAG’s 3.05% weighted average interest rate on debt, and the 41% LT Debt to Capital ratio, I arrive at a WACC of 4.7%. This implies a favorable 1.3% initial spread on investment, which grows over time, as management has guided for 2-3% same-store NOI growth going forward.

Looking forward, I see e-commerce as being a core driver for STAG. That’s because according to real estate services firm CBRE (CBRE), e-commerce requires 3x more space than traditional brick-and-mortar retail. This is due in part to the higher likelihood of customer returns when goods are purchased online. As seen below, e-commerce has grown at a rapid pace over the past decade, and now represents 14% of all retail sales. STAG is well-positioned to benefit from this wave, as 40% of its portfolio is e-commerce related.

(Source: May Investor Presentation)

Management expressed its bullishness around this tailwind, as noted during the recent conference call:

“Without question, we are fortunate as a company to be 100% focused on industrial real estate. Consistent with the past several years, the industrial sector benefits from strong underlying fundamentals and broad-based tenant demand. The pandemic accelerated the pace of e-commerce adoption. This change in the consumer behavior is permanent and has highlighted the importance of warehouse distribution within supply chains. Companies can no longer delay or ignore e-commerce, resulting in sustained demand for functional and fungible industrial real estate.”

Meanwhile, STAG maintains a strong balance sheet, with $533M in liquidity, and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.8x, which is well below the 6.0x level that I prefer to see. Management appears to be prudent in how it sources capital, as it is guiding for a leverage ratio of between 4.75x and 5.5x this year.

This lends support to the 4.1% dividend yield, which comes with a healthy payout ratio of 72.8%. While meaningful dividend growth has been lacking, I see potential for higher raises going forward, as management has achieved its target payout ratio in the low 70%-range.

Turning to valuation, I continue to see value in STAG at the current price of $35.62, with a forward P/FFO of 17.7, considering the stability of the business model, the strong balance sheet, and the encouraging growth outlook. STAG’s valuation also compares favorably against its peer group. As seen below STAG’s EV/EBITDA of 20.8 sits at the lowest of its peer group, which ranges from First Industrial’s (FR) 26.3 to Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) 42.5.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

As with all REITs, higher interest rates would result in a higher cost of capital for STAG. This could make forward acquisitions less accretive than before.

Increased competition could increase bidding and therefore drive down cap rates on STAG’s acquisition targets.

General economic weakness could negatively impact STAG’s tenants.

Investor Takeaway

STAG Industrial’s differentiated strategy of pursuing properties in secondary markets appears to be working well. Plus, its strategy of acquiring single-tenant properties allows it to benefit from asset mispricing, due to the inability of private owners to adequately spread the risk across just one or a few properties. Looking forward, I see e-commerce as being a meaningful growth driver for STAG.

Meanwhile, STAG maintains a strong balance sheet and pays a well-covered dividend, with room for more meaningful increases down the line. STAG’s valuation also compares favorably against its peer group. I view STAG as being a long-term buy for growth and income.