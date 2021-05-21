Photo by sduben/iStock via Getty Images

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way. It is most useful for new buyers. And is intended to guide readers selection of new purchases or dogs of the dip.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who missed my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha Editors missed in September 2020.

This month readers continued to comment about my personal preference for dividend stocks whose payouts from $1K invested equal or exceed their single share prices. One even called it a useless metric and one cited an example of a $1.00 stock posting a .01% dividend as a qualifier. That dividend would cost $1000 per dividend dollar! However, since most stocks I tout are priced above $5 per share, the most expensive dividend buy I have recommended so far has been SIRI priced at $6.00 showing a $.06 dividend priced at $100 per dividend dollar.

It's a signal that the stock has a worthwhile dividend, nothing more nothing less. If you shop by price for any merchandise you understand my logic. Why calculate how much a dividend costs? I'm so committed that I'm working up a book about the concept. The working title is "My Book On Dividend Stocks."

Where do you draw the line for picking a dividend stock? My line in the sand is to buy stocks only at a point where their dividend return from $1K invested is greater than their share price. That henceforth, is the dividend dog ideal! One writer last month decried the favoritism for low priced stocks. A prime example is SIRI, the satellite radio and catalog owner, priced at $6.33 passed my test with a forward dividend of 0.96%! A $1k investment buys about 158 shares. and they'll throw the owner a dividend of $9.60 which is half again as much as the share price. Assuming all things remain equal, SIRI will pay back its purchase price in 104 years!

Why pay more for a dividend than that? Only fear of missing out drives a dedicated dividend investor to overreach into the overpriced dividend stratosphere. Use the rule as a guide to know when a strong stock's price has sunk into buyable territory. If a stock cuts or reduces its dividend below that point, sell it immediately. Yet don't worry about price exceeding the dividend yield while you hold the stock. After all, you bought in when the yield was relatively cheap.

Note: Current available numbers, are reported here, no more, no less. These numbers reveal first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when dividends are credited from sources that pay none, mercy is begged for a dependence on YCharts (the author's prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented) but beware, Yahoo and Morningstar are no better, and do the same. Recently, YCharts improved its service by mostly not posting a forward looking dividend amount based on cancelled or discontinued payouts, though their practice is inconsistent, as also my practice has been inconsistent for checking the YChart forward looking payout projections.

Just today I learned YCharts is now using the following formula to chart forward looking dividend yields: =(last dividend paid * dividend frequency) / price]

Unfortunately that presumes the last dividend paid was a regularly occurring dividend. Companies paying variable dividends end up with outlandish spikes and holes by that formula. Accurate data is critical to this audience of dividend hunters I write for using YChart data. I have suggested YChart use a spot check against other data sources as a quality control measure. That is what I must do to verify their numbers.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until May 2020, also. Beta on my chart is now described as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Finally, I am working to untangle the run-on descriptions that introduce my metrics. Such as, "Probable profit-generating trades were identified. I used estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, etc, etc..."

Foreword

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-six stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding its single share price. These are listed below by yield:

The ReFaRo May Ideal Dividend Dogs

Source: YCharts

Below are 53 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities from April 5 to May 12, 2021. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 5/17/21.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 17.94% To 56.54% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To May 2022

Four reader-favorite top-yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 50% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, plus the median one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points which identified probable profit-generating trades. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 17, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts

Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) was projected to net $565.38, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for VIV

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) was projected to net $387.73, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% over the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) was projected to net $361.45 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% below the market as a whole.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) was projected to net $341.50, based on the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 110% greater than the market as a whole.

SFL Corp. Ltd. (SFL) was projected to net $245.10, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) was projected to net $240.52, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) netted $215.41 based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

BHP Group (BBL) was projected to net $195.48 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) was projected to net $179.42, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% under the market as a whole.

Fidus Investment (FDUS) netted $166.74 based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 96% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three ReFa/Ro To Average A 30.51% Loss to May 2022

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) projected a loss of $165.62 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) projected a loss of $184.40 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) projected a loss of $56.54 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from three analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 30.51% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

53 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 5/17/21 for 53 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

50 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Orchid Island Capital, Led 50 By Yield for May

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 10 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 50 selections as well as four closed end investment companies [CEICs], no exchange-traded notes [ETNs], and five exchange traded funds [ETFs].

The ten top reader-mentions by yield, were led by the first of three real estate sector representatives, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) [1]. The next placed third, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp [3] and anotherplaced sixth, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) [6].

In second place was the first of three financial services representatives, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)[2]. The other two financial firms placed fourth and seventh, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [4], and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC)[7].

Taking the fifth place in this list were the lone communication services sector representative, Telefonica Brasil SA [5].

Three CEICs in the top ten placed eighth through tenth, Tekla World Healthcare (THW)[8], Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) [9], and Aries Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 10.19% To 48.06% Increases To May 2022.

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price-target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price-target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 10.84% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored/Rogue Stocks To May 2022

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 5/17/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented: real estate (3); financial services (3); CEIC (3); communication services (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (32) Deliver 16.49% Vs. (33) 18.49% Net Gains by All 10 To May 2022

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 10.84% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The eighth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, British American Tobacco PLC was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.67%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for May 17 were: Orchid Island Capital Inc; Prospect Capital Corp; Telefonica Brasil SA; Cherry Hill Investment Corp; Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, with prices ranging from $5.51 to $15.49 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for May 17 were: Tekla World Healthcare; Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund; PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; Sculptor Capital Management Inc; OneMain Holdings Inc, whose prices ranged from $15.78 to $54.64.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 53 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members noted below.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 53 May ReFa/Ro

(Listed alphabetically by ticker symbol, this chart includes the recommending reader nicknames.)

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-six Dogcatcher Ideal stocks that offer annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices.

Dogcatcher Ideal Dogs

Source: YCharts

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave/Ro dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.