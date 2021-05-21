Photo by Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Times have not been good for companies in the hotel industry. This includes the large number of REITs that exist in the space. One example of a business that has been hurt bad by the downturn, but that is showing good signs that it can survive, is Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR). Frankly put, the firm was slammed in 2020 and if it were not for its financial flexibility, it would be in for a world of additional pain.

Times are still difficult for the enterprise, and it is likely to be at least another year before the business can pull out of the rut that it is in. Having said that though, once it does stage a full recovery, it should serve as an interesting prospect for long term investors. No, it is probably not the greatest prospect in the market, but it is logical why it would be on the list of some investors.

A look at Braemar

Braemar is a fairly small hotel operator. At present, the company has a market capitalization of $264.46 million. Naturally, an enterprise this small would have a small physical footprint. In all, it owns 13 hotels spread across 7 states. Its total room count comes out to 3,722, which averages to 286 rooms per hotel. One theme that many of its locations have in common is that their properties are considered ‘drive-to resort destinations’. In fact, 7 of its 13 properties fall under this designation.

One thing that I found very interesting about the enterprise is just how much some of its assets vary from its other assets when it comes to performance. On average, the occupancy rate of its resort properties as of April 24th of this year was 61.3%. This compares favorably to the 27% for its other, classified as urban, properties. But even this does not tell the entire story. Its most attractive property is the 142 room Pier House.

At present, the property is operating with an occupancy rate of 84%. Next in line is its Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel. It's 180 rooms had an average first quarter occupancy rate of 78.6%. And the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota property, with 266 rooms, boasted an occupancy rate of 75.5%. On the other side of the equation you have its Marriott Seattle Waterfront property with an occupancy rate of only 16.9%. And its 499-room hotel, The Notary Hotel, has an occupancy rate of just 19.7%.

*Taken from Braemar Hotels & Resorts

While these quality properties are excellent to see, they're not enough to keep the business sound. To see this, we need only look at recent financial performance. Between 2016 and 2019, revenue at the business expanded from $405.86 million to $487.61 million. Then, in 2020, revenue declined to $226.97 million. So far, 2021 has not been ideal. Revenue in the first quarter of the year totaled $83.85 million. This compares to $117.52 million seen the same time a year earlier.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had a weighted average occupancy rate of just 36.9% across its portfolio. This compares to a rate of 59.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. What’s more is that the RevPAR of the company declined from $260.90 to $159.97.

*Taken from Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company's profitability figures have been more volatile over time. Operating cash flow grew from $58.61 million in 2016 to $70.73 million in 2018. This metric then dropped to $66.26 million in 2019 before plummeting to -$50.29 million last year. Over the same period of time, FFO, or funds from operations, saw a similar trajectory. This metric peaked at $44.90 million in 2017 and dropped to $30.79 million in 2019. It then turned negative to the tune of $68.18 million last year.

The most consistent profitability figure for the business was EBITDA. according to management, this figure expanded consistently from $86.31 million in 2016 to $102.42 million in 2019. It then dipped to -$20.75 million last year. In some respects, the bottom line of the business has improved this year even though its top line has suffered. In the first quarter of 2020, for instance, the company generated operating cash flow of -$0.87 million.

In this year's first quarter, the figure came in at $11.97 million. FFO grew from $0.19 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $4.91 million in the first quarter this year. Only EBITDA worsened, falling from $18.50 million to $16.57 million.

Pricing a company like this is rather difficult. With negative metrics across the board for 2020, we simply cannot price it. At least not unless we assume that the future looks different than the recent past. If we assume, for instance, that the business will eventually revert to 2019 levels, we find that it is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 5.4. Meanwhile, its price to FFO multiple stands at 11.7, while its EV to EBITDA multiple is 13.7.

As part of my analysis, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. In my analysis, three of these firms were outliers, so instead I decided to look at a three-year median figure as opposed to a trailing 12-month figure. During this, we find that four of the five companies do not appear to be outliers.

On a price to operating cash flow basis, they traded from a low of 4.6 to a high of 10.9. Three of these firms were more expensive than Braemar is using its 2019 figures. On an EV to EBITDA basis, this approach led me to a range of 7.5 to 23.9. Two of the firms were more expensive than Braemar, while two were cheaper.

Some investors might point out that a company that has performed this poorly for 2020 might be a significant risk. There is some truth to this. Breaching financial covenants can lead to disaster. Fortunately for management, they received a waiver on covenants until the end of the first quarter of 2022. That should hopefully give it time in order to pull out of the mess that it has found itself in.

To survive in the meantime, management has decided to issue convertible senior notes. These will come due in 2026 and will convert at an effective share price of $6.34. The company is able to raise gross proceeds using this approach of $75 million, plus underwriters have the ability to tap another $11.25 million worth. What's more, the interest rate is fairly low at just 4.5%. This all but guarantees that it can survive the next several months.

Takeaway

Right now, Braemar is an intriguing prospect. The firm is clearly a turnaround play and it does have some risks should performance not improve by the time its covenants come up for review. That said, it does seem as though the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. If this is, indeed, the case, then a return to normalcy should offer a lot of upside for investors. This case is further strengthened when you consider the lifeline that it has received from its convertible senior notes.