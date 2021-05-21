Photo by FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) recently reported their Q1 earnings with EPS coming in line with the Street’s expectations, but they had a solid miss on revenue. Despite the big miss on revenue, the share price held up in the subsequent trading days and has started to move up after months of selling pressure. It appears the market decided to look beyond the initial headlines and discovered the company is already seeing a positive impact from the country starting to open up.

It appears the COVID backlog of elective surgeries is starting to move and the company reported that April was the “best commercial month since the launch of DSUVIA.” What is more, is seeing movement on the delayed formulary reviews and now has 432 approvals for DSUVIA. It looks as if DSUVIA’s commercial trends are starting to improve, yet, the share price is barely above its 52-week low. I believe the recent sell-off in share price in combination with improved commercial outlook has produced a great risk-reward at these prices.

I intend to point out some of the key takeaways from the company’s Q1 report and earnings call. In addition, I will discuss the company’s valuation and why I believe ACRX offers an attractive risk/reward. Finally, I share my strategy for adding to ACRX in the near term and how I intend to manage my ACRX for the remainder of 2021.

Q1 Results

Revenues consisted mainly of product sales and were $0.5M in the quarter, a 32% increase over the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit was negative due to revenues not surpassing fixed overhead costs. However, the higher sales in Q1 led to an improvement in gross margin compared to Q1 of last year. OpEx came in at $8.6M, which is down from $14.7M in the same period last year. The reduction in OpEx was due to the company concentrating their assets on “high-priority territories.” In terms of cash position, AcelRx ended the quarter with $67.3M in cash and reduced their senior debt to $19.1M.

Figure 1: Q1 Financial Overview (Source: ACRX)

Overall, I would give Q1 an “ACCEPTABLE” label due to the improvements in revenue and gross margins, while limited cash burn and paying down some debt. Obviously, we would like to see these numbers improve dramatically over the remainder of 2021; however, we have to acknowledge that January and February were the worst months of the pandemic in the U.S. However, we should expect these numbers to improve through the rest of 2021.

Figure 2: AcelRx Four Pillars For Revenue Growth (Source: ACRX)

Q1 Highlights

Admittedly, the first quarter was not spectacular when you consider the Street’s expectations. However, AcelRx had several notable updates and insights that should have longs feeling bullish. First and foremost, the company has made significant progress on the payer front and expects to hit their year-end target of 615 formulary approvals.

The company is still working hard on partnerships with more established commercial partners to expand DSUVIA’s commercial footprint. The company’s first partner, Zimmer Biomet Dental, is for a specialty market outside hospitals and general surgery centers. Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has committed roughly 70 commercial team members to push DSUVIA in the oral and dental surgery space. Recently, AcelRx was informed by the American Dental Association about a billing code that can be used for DSUVIA, which should help with implementation.

The company reported the fastest-growing users of DSUVIA in the plastic surgery specialty, followed by orthopedics. This is most likely due to the massive backlog of elective surgeries from COVID-19 that are starting to be addressed. The backlog should be a great opportunity for AcelRx to get DSUVIA into these practices while they experience a surge in surgical procedures. In addition, the company is seeing strong interest from the oral and dental surgery arena, as well as eye surgeries, ENT, and palliative care, who could benefit from DSUVIA’s ease of use.

Perhaps the biggest opportunity for DSUVIA is penetrating the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. DSUVIA has some clinical data published recently that validated its potential in these arenas and should help sway some P&T committees to consider employing DSUVIA into some treatment paradigms. The data showed that DSUVIA expressively reduced the total volume of opioids administered that led to faster discharge times.

In fact, when comparing DSUVIA to patients receiving standard IV opioids, patients dosed with DSUVIA prior to extubation required 50% fewer opioids in the PACU with 36% of them being opioid-free versus 8% in IV opioids. It is this level of data that could help AcelRx and DSUVIA disrupt the well-entrenched IV opioids in the hospital and ambulatory surgery center setting.

Another update to note is that the company’s contract manufacturer has taken control of the automated packaging line, which is being installed in their U.S. facilities. AcelRx expects to have the initial commercial batches being produced in the third quarter of 2022. AcelRx believes this move will considerably decrease the company’s cost of DSUVIA sales.

The company also reiterated their commitment to expanding DSUVIA’s footprint and expects to have an out-licensing transaction completed for DSUVIA in the near term. A commercial partnership should come with a substantial upfront payment, commercial milestones, and royalties.

A Concern

My biggest concern comes from the lackluster progress on sales to the Department of Defense “DoD.” The U.S. Army has continued to make orders over the last three quarters, but AcelRx is still waiting for a word on this year’s purchases. The initial $30M stocking is expected to take over three years but the company does not have the exact timing of these purchases. Without substantial orders from the DoD, we can expect the upcoming earnings to be underwhelming and the share price will be punished for it.

Closing The Gap

In my previous ACRX article, I talked about waiting for AcelRx to close the gap between the company’s revenue and valuation. ACRX has experienced a substantial sell-off over the past few months (Figure 3) and is showing signs of a near-term bottom.

Figure 3: ACRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

What is more, the company’s forward price-to-sales valuation has improved and nearly “closed the gap” that I was looking for.

Figure 4: ACRX Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I was looking to start buying shares around a 5x forward price-to-sales for 2021; however, the Q1 earnings have encouraged me to start accumulating shares at these current prices. Admittedly, I am going to remain conservative until I see the company’s Q2 earnings where I hope to see high double-digit growth over Q1.

If all goes well, I will continue to add on dips until we hear about the company’s projected out-licensing deal, which could provide enough revenue to completely close the valuation gap and position the company to potentially outperform in a post-COVID environment. At that point, I would look to sell a portion on a potential spike in the share price and leave the rest of the shares for a “house money” position for a long-term investment.

Overall, I am still cautiously optimistic about ACRX and DSUVIA’s chances against IV opioids. Consequently, I am not looking to go "all-in" and will keep ACRX in the speculative portfolio until the company is able to record at least one year of profitability.