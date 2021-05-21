Photo by RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Aris Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF) is not a common entrant of the gold mining space. Although the company is relatively new, its cornerstone asset has been in production for many years. Adding to its robust cash position, and a newly appointed management team of proven mine-builders, led by Neil Woodyer, and we are talking about a company poised for rapid growth.

Aris Gold was established only last year, under the name Caldas Gold, as a spin-off of Gran Colombia Gold's (OTCQX:TPRFF) Marmato gold mine. In February 2021, a change of management took place. Following the management change, Caldas Gold was renamed Aris Gold, and Neil Woodyer became the new CEO. This was exciting news for Aris Gold's shareholders, as Neil Woodyer is a proven mine builder and company maker. He was the founder and CEO of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Leagold Mining (last year merged with Equinox Gold (EQX)).

Actually, Woodyer brought a good part of Leagold's management to Aris Gold. Moreover, Aris Gold's Board of Directors includes names such as Ian Telfer, former chairman of Goldcorp (now part of Newmont (NEM)), David Garofalo, former president and CEO of Goldcorp, former CEO of Hudbay Minerals (HBM), and former CFO of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), or Peter Marrone, the founder and executive chairman of Yamana Gold (AUY).

Following the management-change transaction, Gran Colombia still owns 44% of Aris Gold. The management owns an 8.5% equity stake and Orion Resource Partners a 6.3% equity stake in the company.

The Marmato Mine

The all-star management team supported by the all-star board of directors wants to "do it again." And the Marmato mine is a good first step. It is located in Colombia, approximately 80 km to the south of Medellin. The current small-scale mine with a capacity of 1,200 tpd has been in production since 1991. Its annual production rate is around 25,000 toz gold (25,750 toz in 2019, 23,832 toz in 2020, 6,643 toz in Q1 2021). The problem is that the production costs are very high. In Q1 2021, the AISC climbed to $1,873/toz. A modernization program that should help to boost production and suppress costs is underway. However, the future of Marmato lies beneath the current mining operations.

Source: Aris Gold

As can be seen in the picture above, the current mining operations are focused only on the shallower mineralized zones. However, at bigger depths, there is further mineralization that contains much more gold and silver. Marmato contains measured, indicated, and inferred resources of 6.26 million toz gold and 14.79 million toz silver. Nearly 60% of this volume is contained in the Lower Zone. Slightly more than 2 million toz gold have been converted into reserves. Nearly 66% of the reserves are attributable to the lower zone.

Source: Aris Gold

In July 2020, a PFS for an expanded Marmato mine was completed. It envisions the modernization and expansion of the Upper mine (currently underway), as well as the development of the Lower mine (expected to start in Q4 2021, with the first gold production by the end of 2023). The new Marmato mine should have an overall throughput rate of 5,500 tpd, and it should be able to produce 165,400 toz gold per year on average, over the initial 13-year mine life. However, as can be seen in the table above, less than 1/3 of resources has been converted into reserves, therefore, there is significant potential for future expansion.

Source: Aris Gold

The AISC was projected at $872/toz, which would mean a very nice profit margin at the current gold prices. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $269.4 million. At a base-case gold price of $1,400/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) was projected at $263.9 million and the IRR at 20.1%. However, at the current gold price of nearly $1,900/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) should be nearly $700 million.

What is important is the initial CAPEX has been already covered by a combination of the sale of a 6.5% gold and 100% silver stream to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) for $110 million, issuance of gold-linked notes worth $83 million, and an C$85 million ($70 million) equity financing. Another good news is that the exploration at Marmato continues successfully. Only last year, a new mineralized zone was discovered. And in March, Aris announced new drill results, including 3.43 g/t gold over 78.1 meters, 3.07 g/t gold over 79.85 meters, or 3.68 g/t gold over 36.2 meters. A 35,000 meters drill-campaign is underway. Its aim is not only to convert inferred resources into indicated but also to further explore the newly discovered mineralized zones. According to Neil Woodyer:

Our ongoing drill program at Marmato continues to deliver on our objective of adding to the already large gold inventory and 13-year mine life. Drilling in the Deep Zone is demonstrating potential for a larger, higher-grade system than previously envisioned. In addition, drilling on the newly discovered Fortaleza zones to the north confirms a prospective new area worthy of additional testing.

The Juby Project

But Aris doesn't own only Marmato. In May 2020, Aris acquired the Juby project. It is situated in Ontario, in the southern part of the famous Abitibi greenstone belt. A big advantage of the property covering an area of 57 km² is very good infrastructure, including highway and power transmission lines crossing the property. Only several months after the acquisition, a resource estimate was prepared. According to it, Juby contains indicated resources of 733,000 toz gold and inferred resources of 1.488 toz gold, or 2.22 million toz gold in total.

Source: Aris Gold

On May 4, Aris announced a 10,000 meter 2021 drill campaign for Juby. It will focus on the extension between the Golden Lake and Big Dome deposits, and on known high-grade zones. Drilling should start in Q3.

Risks and Opportunities

Aris Gold's market capitalization is $270 million. As of the end of Q1, the company held cash and cash equivalents of $143 million and it had debt of $81 million. It means that its enterprise value is around $208 million. The after-tax NPV(5%) of the Marmato project (Upper + Lower zone) is around $700 million at the current gold prices. It means that Aris has multi-bagger potential based on Marmato alone. However, there is also Juby. And Aris' management team doesn't hide its intention to acquire other quality assets.

However, there are also risks. An obvious one is the gold price. Should the gold price decline back to the $1,400/toz level or even lower, Aris' upside potential would decline rapidly. However, the gold market fundamentals are good and it seems like in the mid-to-long-term, further gold price growth is probable.

An even bigger problem than potential gold price decline is the jurisdiction risk. A wave of violence and riots flooded Colombia over the recent weeks (more information can be found here, here, or here). The outcome of the riots is hard to guess. However, having the key asset situated in Colombia definitely doesn't help right now.

Conclusion

As can be seen in the chart below, Aris Gold's share price has been quite volatile over the recent months. However, the share price is back where it was in early August 2020. What is positive, there is a growing trend line that has served as reliable support several times. The RSI is below 60, far from the overbought levels. The 10-day moving average is above the 50-day one and trending higher. If the gold price keeps on providing support, Aris Gold's shares should be able to break the resistance at $2.15 soon. After this, the way to $2.5 will be clear.

Fundamentally, Aris Gold looks like a very good buy (if one is able to stomach the turbulences in Colombia). The Marmato Lower mine development should start by the end of this year. It is fully funded, and at the current gold prices, its after-tax NPV(5%) is around $700 million, which compares very favorably to the current enterprise value of approximately $208 million.

Moreover, Aris also owns the Juby project and its experienced management team intends to acquire more properties. Aris Gold's shares offer triple-digit upside potential. But Aris Gold's shares are not the only investment option. Exposure to Aris Gold can be obtained also via Gran Colombia Gold's shares. Gran Colombia owns 44% of Aris Gold and it is heavily undervalued right now.