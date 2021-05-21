Rates Spark: Good Inflation / Bad Inflation

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

USD: When in doubt, flatten out

One of the main questions that will determine the near-term direction in financial markets, and in rates in particular, is whether the current spike in inflation heralds a period of faster activity and price growth, or whether it will bring the demise of the current recovery. We are definitely in the former camp, but USD rates are clearly signalling that the downbeat scenario is given some credibility. Given the noisy data flow of late, we can’t entirely blame them.

One of the advantages of survey indicators is that they allow a finer analysis behind an improvement or deterioration in economic activity. Today’s PMIs are a case in point, and next week is equally rich in consumer as well as business surveys in the EU and US. The coming days will thus, we think, contribute to answering the question of how damaging the current spike in inflation will prove for economic prospects.

The USD curve is steep, and should flatten in most scenarios

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

As far as the USD curve is concerned, this may not matter much. Deteriorating economic prospects are typically associated with a flatter curve 5s30s, and it is particularly steep at the moment. But even if the spike in inflation is simply a by-product of a sustainably strong economy, we may yet see more curve flattening. This is because it would force the Fed into an earlier-than-expected tightening cycle, jacking up front-end rates and depressing long-term growth and inflation expectations.

EUR rates, still a long way up

There is no reason for EUR rates, and in particular the German Bund, to be immune to the wave of caution that is gripping USD rates, yet they appear to be. After all, EUR bonds are arguably as much of a safe haven as their US counterpart. The difference is, EUR yields are much lower, and have further to rise, in our opinion. ECB intervention could yet slow the move, as it did in March by increasing the pace of its PEPP asset purchases. The jury is still out on what course of action it will decide on next month, but we think the impact on rates would only be temporary and the climb will eventually resume.

A more worrying trend, in our view, is if sovereign spreads continue to widen as rates rise. So far this year, the relationship between the two has been almost mechanical, meaning higher rates could yet bring wider sovereign spreads in the near term. That relationship is not set in stone, however. That sovereign spread widening has also failed to impress EM sovereign bonds, or credit. This is an encouraging sign that stress is not spreading to other markets, but also means lower pressure on the ECB to intervene.

Higher yields have brought wider spreads so far this year, a sign of tapering angst

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

Warm words from the ECB - for instance, hints that it could boost APP purchases to offset the decline in PEPP ones - would lend a helping hand to peripheral bonds, however. So would the dawning realisation that increasingly ambitious fiscal policy, in particular Italy’s, will in time reduce economic divergence among member states. Italy stands to win the most, with the 10Y spread over Germany liable to revisit 100bp later this year.

Today’s events and market view

European and US PMIs today, as well as EU consumer confidence, should be the highlights. All eyes will be on whether capacity constraints risk derailing the recovery, and on inflation. Given that EUR rates are still in the initial phase of their recovery-induced rise (see above), we see a strong skew in favour of higher rates still. This being said, next week’s month-end maturity extension flows and relatively tame supply slate could help European government bonds breathe a sigh of relief and leave swaps in the driving seat.

Going into the June 10 ECB meeting, any comment from president Christine Lagarde will be closely watched for her view on the recent rise in yields. She has given comparatively few policy signals outside of regular meetings, so our expectations are low. Note, however, that chief economist Phillip Lane sounded dismissive of inflation risk yesterday, echoing comments made in the April minutes where the rise in inflation swaps was largely attributed to higher risk premia.

