Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) indirectly made news recently with the headlines that Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced. It is rare for this Texas-based provider of waste management environmental services to feature at all, but the only noteworthy thing for investors about the company at present is that it trades at a premium to fair value at this time.

That takeaway was not the key talking point amid the speculation as to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation following the announcement that the couple were going their separate ways. As SA News Editor Brad Olesen points out, although the pair have made assurances that they will continue to work together at the foundation, the precedent of how Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos and his ex-partner Mackenzie Scott split their wealth when they separated should not be ignored. And as Waste Management is the second-largest holding in the Gates Foundation portfolio - after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) - it merited a mention.

For prospective and existing investors, however, Waste Management, Inc. merits more than that. It is the largest processor of trash in North America, and by revenue in FY2020 was the third-largest waste management company in the world. Only two French companies - Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCPK:VEOEF) (OTCPK:VEOEY) and Suez S.A. (OTCPK:SZEVY) - earned more, and as these two firms have agreed a merger, Waste Management, Inc. will by default become the second-largest such firm globally.

Company FY2020 Revenue ($) Veolia 31.24 billion Suez 21.16 billion Waste Management 15.22 billion Republic Services (RSG) 10.15 billion Waste Connections (WCN) 5.45 billion Clean Harbors (CLH) 3.14 billion Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) 1.87 billion Biffa plc (OTC:BFFBF) 1.59 billion

The small number of major trash processors is no accident - irrespective of how the economy is doing, people need to throw trash out. Trash removal is therefore a defensive sector, but it is also a regulated one - certification for landfills is required to operate, for example. The legislative barriers to entry ensure that established players like Waste Management can serve twenty million residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers with little fear of losing those customers to prospective competitors. The profitability that Waste Management has derived from its grip on pole position in the North American trash removal sector can be gleaned from the 16.49% operating margin, free cash flow of $850 million, and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 13.61 billion 1.18 billion 2017 14.49 billion 1.95 billion 2018 14.91 billion 1.93 billion 2019 15.46 billion 1.67 billion 2020 15.22 billion 1.5 billion

The Q1 2021 results of revenue of $4.11 billion and net income of $421 million illustrate the ongoing steady profitability of Waste Management. This profitability is what has allowed the firm to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for eighteen years, and with a 47.28% payout ratio should be able to continue raising dividends going forward.

Some investors may be put off by Waste Management's long-term finances, as long-term debt of $13.24 billion is nearly double that of the firm's net worth of $7.43 billion. However, the firm is profitable enough to service its long-term debt, and its short-term finances are in better shape - total current liabilities of $3.29 billion are offset by total current assets of $3.33 billion, cash-on-hand worth $536 million, and total accounts receivable of $2.43 billion.

Going forward, Waste Management will have little to be concerned about. Even in a scenario where everything can be recycled and is recycled, there will still be a need for such things to be collected, transported and processed for said recycling to occur. Furthermore, as the population grows, the number of people who will need trash removed will grow too. And Waste Management, with the third-largest private fleet in the country (32,000+ vehicles) is well-placed to ensure that this happens - small wonder that earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 12.96%.

In light of the foregoing, it is easy to see why Bill Gates made Waste Management his second-largest holding. However, despite the steady profitability, excellent dividend record, and likely future durability of Waste Management, that does not mean that it is worth buying at any price. And it is to the question of valuation that we now must turn.

At close of market on 05/19/2021, Waste Management traded at a share price of $139.15 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 based on earnings-per-share of $3.65. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 25.84, and the current dividend yield of 1.65% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.03%. This suggests that Waste Management is overvalued at present - but by how much?

To determine fair value, I will use the valuation method established by David Van Knapp and divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.54 (38.07 / 15 = 2.54) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $54.78 (139.15 / 2.54 = 54.78). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.47 (38.07 / 25.84 = 1.47) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $94.66 (139.15 / 1.47 = 94.66).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months are $3.65, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 12.96%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $55.46. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.23 (2.03 / 1.65 = 1.23) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $113.13 (139.15 / 1.23 = 113.13).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $79.51 (54.78 + 94.66 + 55.46 + 113.13 / 4 = 79.51). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 43% at this time. So, while existing shareholders should continue to hold Waste Management (and I am sure Bill Gates will), prospective shareholders should wait for a pullback before putting money here.