Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is the largest freelance marketplace provider in the world. Global trends bring tremendous growth opportunities for the business. Analysts expect double digit CAGR for upcoming decade. Our short-term strategy brings at least 21% annualized return.

The gig economy is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. People prefer to work as a freelancer as it allows them to be able to manage their time freely. In 2020 the industry enjoyed tremendous tailwinds as lots of people lost their jobs and were urged to stay at home. Global digitalization and spread of internet services are huge contributing factors for the industry as employers get a chance to hire employees from international markets and find perfect workers for their companies. Employers which are located in a high-income country always face a high labor cost problem, however freelance community solves this issue as it gives an opportunity to hire a specialist with a cheaper wage from a low-income country. At the same time, employees get an opportunity to find a job which perfectly fits with their abilities and interests. It is also creating an opportunity for a low-income country specialist to get high wages coming from developed countries. So it is also solving global inequality issue as low-income countries' employees "import" tremendous amounts of money from abroad by exporting services.

Covid 19 brought tremendous tailwinds to the industry, however even pre-pandemic trends were very promising for industry players. Social surveys indicate that 67% of regular full-time employees are intended to leave their traditional workplaces for a freelance job. At the same time, employers also start to seek talents from freelance communities as 30% of Fortune 500 companies are using the network to find employees. It is also expected that the gig economy will grow 3 times faster than traditional workforce. It is worth mentioning that the gig workforce earned $1.7 trillion in 2020, while 78% of survey participants said that they will increase their gig services in 2021. So it is clear that gig economy is revolutionizing traditional workforce industry and is proposing attractive growth opportunities for stock investors.

One of the leaders of the industry is Upwork which is the largest freelance platform by GSV in the world. When you search a freelance job or a freelancer to hire for you project in google.com one of the first links you see is upwork.com. The website has an average 38 million visits per month, while about 21% of these visits are from the USA. About 72.5% of visitors enter the website directly - without searches, which means that the company has already established a well-known brand and has a loyal user base. Another factor which proves high loyalty of users is the Client Spend Retention Rate of 106%. The rate measures spend retention of clients who were Upwork users more than 13 months. Visits by searches represent 15.6% of total visits; however, even in this case, the majority of searchers used terms "upwork", "upwork login" or "upwork.com".

Source: Similarweb.com

Looking at the chart above, we see an interesting picture: the biggest part of visitors are from the USA, however second place is India, then Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The picture is indicating that low-income countries' employees are quite active in the platform and enjoy the possibility to be hired by a high-paying client. US based clients represented 67% of total Upwork GSV in 2020. So this is quite positive for both employers and employees, the former cannot find a cheap labor force in their country if they are operating in a high-income country, the latter enjoy high salaries which they cannot get in their country (if located in a low income country).

In Q1 2021 the company reported YoY revenue increase of 37%, while gross service volume jumped by 41%. The company achieved a significant 55% new client growth rate YoY. At the same time, the management is increasing efficiency as they recorded SEM-acquired new client growth rate of 113% YoY, while lowering cost per acquisition. Clearly the pandemic accelerated adoption of gig culture as companies were forced to adopt their businesses to remote working culture which brought tremendous tailwinds for the industry.

The business is attracting large companies to operate in Upwork platform. We used to think that freelance clients are small companies, however the reality is significantly different. In Q1 the company was able to grow the number of clients spending over $1 million annually by 15%.

The growth of the company is quite impressive, however the biggest headache for investors is the company's low profitability. The biggest part of operating costs are expensed on R&D - 21% of revenues, and on sales and marketing - 34% of revenues. These costs represent about 55% of revenues and substantially decreases Upwork's profit generating ability. However currently the company is in its growth phase where it faces huge competition and is expected to invest lots of cash to overcome competition threats.

The company faces huge competition threat as the industry is rather fragmented and there are lots of new competitors which enter the industry every year. Online freelance marketplaces are posing huge threats for the company as main competitors Fiverr (FVRR), Guru and freelance.com grow quite fast. Analysts have very optimistic projections on Fiverr as they expect the business to grow at 38% CAGR in upcoming 3-year period, which is considerably higher than Upwork's expected growth rate of 24.5%. Microsoft (MSFT) is also present in this industry, as the company owns LinkedIn and GitHub. These websites provide platforms for those who seek work or wants to advertise their professional skills and services. Another type of business which is directly competing with Upwork business model is talent acquisition service providers' business. Workday (WDAY) operates this new business model providing staffing management and talent acquisition services for employers. So all these developments indicate that there is a huge pressure coming from competitive environment, which might hurt Upwork growth in upcoming decades.

Valuation

Currently the company is trading at a P/S TTM multiple of 12.09, which is considerably lower compared to its most comparable peer's Fiverr's ratio of 25.48. At the same time, Upwork trades at an EV/Sales FWD ratio of 10.23 while Fiverr's ratio is 18.81. Upwork's P/B ratio is also lower compared to Fiverr as UPWK trades at a 16.58 ratio while FVRR is trading at a P/B ratio of 18.07.

We have built a reverse DCF model to evaluate market expectations from the business. To calculate WACC coefficient we have used beta coefficient of 2, 10-year period equity risk premium of 9.99% and risk free rate of 1.69%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

In 2020 OCF margin stood at a 6% level. The company spends tremendous amounts of money on Sales and Marketing and on R&D, which consisted 55% of revenues in Q1 2021. However, we think that the management will halve these expenses in upcoming 10-year period. Thus, we increased OCF margin gradually to 33.5% by 2030. We have also used technology sector average P/OCF ratio of 19 to calculate the terminal value. So our model indicates that market expects 10-year revenue CAGR of 24.9%. The expectation is approximately equal to analysts' expected 10-year revenue CAGR of 24.5%.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

The company was able to grow its revenues by 27.25% CAGR during the last 5-year period. Given current market tailwinds and Upwork's dominating position in its industry, it is quite realistic to expect growth rate around 25%. So we can conclude that the stock is fairly valued, however we need to take into account the fact that we have used historic 5-year beta coefficient of 2 which is significantly high number, and we expects it to decrease in upcoming years. So the decrease of systematic risk can improve valuation substantially and indicate higher intrinsic values for the stock.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

So the stock seems to be valued fairly, long-term investors can enjoy tremendous growth opportunities by investing in this stock. However it is worth mentioning that current market environment brings short-term headwinds against technology players, as increase of inflation expectations might cause considerable sell-off in upcoming quarters.

Short-Term Strategy

Considering the fact that short-term headwinds might push stock prices lower we should try to find an option strategy which will give us an opportunity to squeeze returns even in this market environment. Currently it would be quite optimal to build a covered call option strategy. We should buy the stock at current price and simultaneously sell 21-Jan-2022 call options at a strike price of $50. The written option will give us an opportunity to collect $5 premium. This means that we will get 14.3% initial return for 8 month period (21.8% annualized). If the price exceeds $50 value, then we should sell our stocks and get $15 return for our initial $35 investment which is equal to 42.8% return (69% annualized). If the stock price stays below $50 level then we would be left with our initial $5 premium return and with a great stock which promises terrific growth opportunities in upcoming years.

Conclusion

Upwork enjoys tremendous tailwinds coming from global digitalization and workforce industry changes. The company is dominating power in its industry and records tremendous growth rates. The stock seems fairly valued at current prices, which means that investors can enjoy double digit growth in upcoming years. However as we see a market correction on the short-term horizon, we suggest using a covered call strategy which can bring double digit return in upcoming year.