Business Overview

Kambi is a leading independent provider of sports betting technology and services. It provides odds compiling, customer intelligence, risk management, and compliance services to clients in 14 states and six continents. In the sports betting industry, companies have to choose between building their sportsbook technology in-house or outsourcing it to a third party. Building a sportsbook is a complex process that requires significant technological know-how and a small army of traders to adjust algorithms and betting lines. Only a few of the largest players have the scale to build and maintain this technology in-house. The remaining operators must turn to an independent provider such as Kambi.

Data is imperative in the sportsbook industry, as more information fed to the algorithms leads to improved betting lines and higher operator trading margins. Kambi is the largest independent operator in the industry, which affords it significant scale advantages. It has access to more data and betting information than anyone in the industry, which allows it to set the most accurate lines and reduce risk. Kambi builds player profiles of everyone on the network and looks for “sharp bettors”, who bet heavily and generally have more insight. When sharp bettors start betting heavily on a particular line, Kambi can adjust the odds to reduce risk and limit operator exposure to losses. Independent operators do not have the scale to aggregate enough data to generate these insights, which provides valuable risk management and customer intelligence to partners.

Outsourcing also provides sportsbooks with more flexibility and reduces their reliance on a fixed cost structure. This was particularly important in 2020 when sports leagues across the globe shut down due to the pandemic. Those using a third-party provider pay more in variable costs, which were reduced to near 0 due to the lack of live events across the world. This model allows operators to be more agile and reduce costs during down periods, compared to the more capitally intensive, fixed-cost structure required when building an in-house platform.

Kambi generates revenue by taking a cut of an operator’s revenue, generally somewhere between 10%-15%. Kambi provides partners with a blank canvas and open APIs to customize the sportsbook to their liking. Multiple operators can be powered by Kambi technology and have totally different interfaces and adjusted betting lines.

Kambi’s business model is highly scalable with new operators added at minimal incremental costs. Kambi also allows operators to go to market first, providing them with valuable first-mover advantages to acquire customers. Kambi’s compliance tools and operational excellence allow smaller to mid-size partners to reach their markets as soon as they are legalized. Out of the 14 states with legalized sports betting, 12 states processed their first bets using a Kambi platform. It has powered more sportsbook launches than any competitor since PAPSA was repealed in the United States in 2018. The firm has built itself to be the gold standard within the industry and is considered to have the most reliable technology and the strongest platform.

Kambi has a variety of partners of different sizes across the globe with the largest being Kindred, who it spun off from in 2014, and generates about 40%-45% of revenue. The second-largest partner, DraftKings (DKNG) is leaving Kambi’s platform in Q3 2021 after they purchased independent operator SBTech in 2019. Revenue is expected to remain flat in 2021 after DraftKings rolls off of the platform, before accelerating again with the overall betting industry. The launch of Penn National’s (PENN) Barstool Sportsbook is expected to become a material source of revenue over the next few years as they continue to take share in the United States after launching in 2020. Penn National owns 36% of Barstool Sports, which sees 66 million monthly visits to their content and products, many of whom gamble on sports. Kambi will benefit from the overall growth in the betting industry and increased legalization in the United States. The below chart shows an estimated revenue breakdown on a % basis for each of Kambi’s customers.

Industry Overview

Kambi operates in a secularly growing industry with significant tailwinds in both the United States and abroad. Investors should think about Kambi as operating in two distinct markets. The first is the America’s market, with about 90% of Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") coming from the United States. Sports betting is not currently legalized on a federal level, rather operating on a state-by-state basis. 21 states have legalized sports betting so far, with more expected to follow in the next few years.

U.S. market revenue was $1.5 billion in 2020 compared to $920 million in 2019, despite a nearly 3-month shutdown of all major U.S. sports during the pandemic. The market is expected to reach between $7.9 and $10.8 billion in 2025 for a remarkable CAGR of 44% over the next five years. There is a structural opportunity to invest in a “pick and shovel” operator of one of the fastest-growing industries in the market. The three most populous states (California, Texas, New York) have yet to legalize sports wagering, while all three currently have bills in various stages of the legislative process. The U.S. market is still an incredibly nascent opportunity, with significant support towards legalization coming in almost every state. Additionally, the pandemic has created budget shortfalls in a multitude of jurisdictions and sports betting legalization provides another source of potential tax revenue. At maturity, experts expect the U.S. market to be worth between $12-$20 billion GGR annually. Kambi currently has 32% market share (14% ex. DraftKings) and is expected to grow its position as newer operators such as Penn National take share.

Outside of the United States, Canada is expected to see a 123% CAGR through 2025 as they legalize on a province-by-province basis over the next few years. C14.5 billion is wagered on sports each year, with only C500 million of that coming legally. As municipal governments seek to generate additional tax revenue, this legalization will benefit legal operators such as Kambi. Kambi has made the conscious decision to not enter any markets without full legalization in order to build goodwill with regulators. As these places begin to legalize, Kambi is positioned to receive approval and benefit from the growth ahead. Finally, Latin America remains a promising opportunity with over 650 million people. While Europe has been ahead of the Americas in terms of legislation, the American market is beginning to make up ground.

The other market to consider for Kambi is Europe. Europe is the most mature market globally, with different regulatory frameworks employed in each country. The European market is expected to be worth €29.3 billion in 2022 and grow at a 9.2% CAGR through 2025. Despite the maturity of the European market, there are still multiple countries in the process of regulating. Germany is moving towards full regulation as early as July 2021, while the Netherlands market is expected to open in October 2021.

It is clear that Kambi is operating in an industry with a large growth runway ahead, but the question is how defensible is their position in the market.

High barriers to entry

Building a sportsbook is difficult, with high barriers to entry for new players. The back end of a sportsbook requires betting lines, risk management tools, user interface, and compliance controls. This takes a small army of developers and traders to constantly tweak algorithms and manually adjust betting lines. Operators need large quantities of data to power these betting lines and mitigate the risk of losses. Many sportsbooks do not have the requisite scale to create the back end in-house and must outsource to an independent provider such as Kambi. This allows them to focus on the front end which includes marketing, promotion, and customer acquisition.

Penn National, one of the largest Casino operators in the U.S., elected to go with Kambi when launching their sportsbook in 2020. The firm said they chose Kambi to allow them to focus all their resources on the front end, while experts controlled the back. This highlights the value proposition of Kambi, and the difficulty operators face in building the back end of their platforms. Kambi is able to leverage its scale to aggregate data from all of its partners to provide superior risk-management technology and improve operator trading margins. Kambi is also experienced in launching sportsbooks with over 30 partners, a difficult task for independent operators with no experience. Kambi currently has 903 employees across the world dedicated to building the best technology possible for sportsbooks. This level of scale is difficult for many operators to reach, thus necessitating the outsourcing of sportsbook technology.

Significant switching costs

Kambi is insulated by high switching costs for operators hoping to migrate off of the platform. It is incredibly difficult to move the back end of these sportsbooks and requires significant technological expertise. It is also highly time-intensive, generally requiring migration over a 1+ year period. Time and resources are being diverted from other activities such as customer acquisition and interface improvements. Companies migrating their technology stack risk falling behind competitors who can focus solely on their front end and establishing relationships with customers. Kambi is also known for having the best technology in the industry with the highest operator trading margins. Switching to a competitor or an in-house platform risks lower trading margins, as algorithms and betting lines may not be up to par with Kambi’s offerings. Ultimately, there are high barriers to switching platforms with significant capital investments, time, and resources required to migrate back ends. According to Robert Simmons, the principal software architect of The Stars Group…

“It’s more than a headache, it’s an outright concussion. Trying to migrate your entire infrastructure to a brand-new infrastructure is huge. And then you have to retrain the engineers, the traders on the floor. That takes a massive training budget”

DraftKings is providing an interesting look at the difficulty in switching platforms. DraftKings has historically run on Kambi technology and has established itself as the most reliable sportsbook operator in the country. It has begun to roll out its in-house platform using recently acquired SBTech’s offerings and has run into some roadblocks. There have been multiple reports of outages and downtime on their newly migrated platform. Not to mention the switch from Kambi is taking place over 18 months due to the complexity of building out the back end. This is not a process that takes place overnight and even industry leaders such as DraftKings have difficulty migrating. Switching platforms also risks tarnishing the reputation DraftKing’s has built as the most reliable platform on the market. Continued outages and disruptions could lead consumers to switch platforms, as the front end of sports betting is a relatively commoditized product. Below is a poll of the perceived most reliable sportsbooks, with DraftKings using Kambi’s platform leading the way.

Industry leader for sportsbook suppliers with a superior technology stack

Kambi is an industry leader with better technology offerings than competitors, which allows operators to customize their platform and generate higher trading margins. There is a famous quote “Nobody ever got fired for choosing IBM,” which applies here. Kambi has established itself as the leading independent sportsbook provider, with 30%+ market share prior to DraftKing’s migration. Kambi provides open APIs for partners to customize their sportsbook and provide a differentiated product. Their technology is not a cookie-cutter interface but allows each operator to mold the platform to their personal needs. While both DraftKings and Penn National (PENN) use Kambi’s technology, both platforms are distinct and provide unique customer experiences. Additionally, Kambi’s expertise and compliance tools allow partners to go to market faster than competitors. Kambi products have processed the first legal bets in 12 states and multiple countries. The regulatory environment is onerous and complex on a state-by-state basis, with each state operating under a different regulatory framework. Kambi helps operators reach markets earlier, which is important in acquiring and retaining customers. Some sportsbook operators will decline international expansion due to the complexity of the regulatory environment and upfront costs needed to enter new markets. The front end of sports betting is fairly commoditized, with very similar offerings across competitors. Thus, it is incredibly important to reach markets first and began establishing customer relationships and getting customers to deposit money onto their platform. Kambi’s operating excellence and impressive ability to reach new markets first is important, particularly for smaller players looking to take share.

Kambi is also known for having the best algorithms in the industry, which provide partners with the highest trading margins. Kambi can aggregate data from their entire network to identify sharp bettors and subsequently adjust their lines to prevent losses. This risk management improves the amount of GGR that operators can retain, and thus improves margins. Kambi also provides the most in-play lines when compared to competitors, who focus more on pre-match betting. Offering more in-play betting generates higher GGR and subsequently more revenue for operators. A former director at Kambi states when talking about Kambi’s live offerings,

“Kambi has a significant amount of live markets available, larger than anything you see in this country, so far”

Kambi is the gold standard in the industry and no customers are leaving the platform to switch to an independent competitor. The only reason an operator would leave Kambi is to build an in-house platform, which has proven to be incredibly difficult, as seen with DraftKing’s and SBTech.

Scale advantages lead to network effects

Kambi benefits from significant scale advantages, which in turn lead to network effects. Kambi was estimated to have 32% market share at the end of 2020 in the United States, and about 14% excluding DraftKings. This is the largest market share for any sportsbook supplier and provides Kambi with access to more data than any competitor. In the sportsbook, industry data is crucial to setting lines and improving trading margins. Larger betting quantities provide Kambi with more data to feed to their algorithms to compile odds. Improved algorithms drive higher trading margins and decrease variability for operators on the Kambi platform. Smaller operators do not have the scale to generate these insights and thus turn to a partner like Kambi who can aggregate data from over 30 partners worldwide.

Their technology is the best at identifying sharp bettors and adjusting price action to reflect this information. CEO Kristian Nylen put it succinctly in the Q4 earnings call stating…

“As the network grows, either organically or through the addition of new partners, the value of data increases from which every partner benefits. As an example, the bets tracked in one part of the world could provide valuable information, which then causes us to move the price, thereby benefiting all partners throughout the world who benefit from that price change, protecting margin. Sports betting is data-driven enterprise”

Kambi is benefitting from network effects as each incremental partner creates additional value for the existing network. A new partner brings new sharp bettors and data to analyze, which benefits existing operators as Kambi refines their algorithms and subsequently improves betting lines. Very few sports betting firms in the industry have access to enough data to generate these types of insights, leaving aggregators like Kambi to take share. CEO Nylen describes it as…

“The more data you have, the better you are able to analyze and optimize your product. In simple terms, the Kambi network is greater than the sum of its parts”

Smaller to mid-size operators need a partner like Kambi to provide them with the scale to compete with larger players such as DraftKing’s and Fanduel. Kambi levels the playing field by giving them access to data and betting lines compiled from over 30 operators. While some of the largest players have brought their sportsbook technology in-house, smaller players do not have the same luxury. This will allow Kambi to maintain their market share, as their services remain essential for all but the biggest players.

Potential acquisition target

One potential outcome for Kambi is an acquisition from a large operator, such as Penn National. In recent years, some of the front-end operators have made pushes to get vertically integrated by purchasing an independent sportsbook. If they can successfully migrate platforms, costs can be reduced as they insource technology. DraftKings employed this strategy when it merged with SBTech as part of a SPAC in 2020, leading them to terminate its agreement with Kambi. This has left Kambi as by far the largest remaining independent operator in the industry. There have been rumors about Penn National potentially buying Kambi and bringing the entire operation in-house. This would also be detrimental to a wide variety of Penn’s competitors who currently employ Kambi technology. If Penn bought Kambi, it would prevent Kambi from having outside customers and deal a crushing blow to those who rely on its technology. With SBTech already purchased by DraftKings, there are limited remaining options for independent sportsbook providers.

Valuation

To get a rough idea of Kambi’s valuation we can take industry forecasts and Kambi’s expected market share to arrive at a 2025 target. It makes sense to break the North American and Foreign markets up, considering their vastly different growth rates. For the NA market, we assume the 2025 industry size will be €13 billion, as more states continue to legalize and GGR grows. Kambi currently has a market share of roughly 14%, which should grow as Penn and Churchill Downs continue to grow. The European market is larger, with an estimated 2025 size of about €38 billion, growing at around a 9% CAGR. While the European market is much larger, the competition is far more fragmented, leaving Kambi with less market share than in the U.S. I assume Kambi can maintain market share through 2025, after taking a revenue hit from 888 migrating platforms in 2020. Combined with the much smaller “other” market, implies revenue of 340 million Euros in 2025.

Kambi had a 42.2% EBITDA margin in 2020 and will continue to benefit from operating leverage as it scales the business. Kambi incurs minimal incremental costs when onboarding new clients and expanding existing ones. There are no publicly traded direct comps at scale to compare Kambi to, but companies in adjacent industries like Evolution Gaming sport 65%+ margins and are still expanding margins. Assuming conservative 50% margins in 2025 derives an estimated EBITDA of 162 million Euros. Kambi has historically traded between 15x-25x NTM EBITDA over the past 5 years. Taking the low end of this historical range as Kambi matures lets us arrive at a price target of 85 euros. After converting to Swedish Kroner, it implies a price target of 861 SEK by 2025, or 115% upside, for an IRR of 16%.

The numbers used here are rough estimates but are fairly conservative when considering the long-term tailwinds for the industry. Some reports peg PENN as garnering 15% market share at maturity in the United States alone, which would nearly match the entire estimated market share of Kambi in 2025. There is significant optionality embedded in the valuation, with multiple Kambi partners beginning to take share from the early entrants such as DraftKings and Fanduel.

I believe the market is underestimating Kambi’s growth runway due to its lack of U.S. listing and foreign investors' unfamiliarity with the U.S. market. Kambi is currently listed on the Stockholm exchange, but management has expressed interest recently in a Nasdaq listing. The U.S. market is expected to see much higher growth than its more mature European counterpart, which likely contributed to the valuation gap as European investors are less informed about the U.S. market. Kambi is also not as sexy to investors as front-end providers such as DraftKings, which command a premium valuation. DraftKings trades for 14x 2021 EV/S, despite operating in a structurally less profitable industry with far more competition. Front-end providers are in a race to the bottom with promotions and marketing expenses to attract new customers and have yet to turn a profit. Kambi avoids these customer acquisition costs and is expected to see >30% revenue growth and 50% EBITDA margins in the coming years. Despite this, you can buy Kambi for 14x 2021 EBITDA, the same multiple you would pay for DraftKing’s sales.

Risks

There are a few risks to the Kambi investment thesis which could derail this growth story. The most important of these are operators moving to an in-house sportsbook and cutting Kambi out. We see this occurring with DraftKings in the process of migrating their sportsbook to SBTech, eliminating about 50% of Kambi’s total U.S. GGR. When DraftKings announced their merger with SBTech, Kambi stock fell by over 30% the same day. Kambi is highly dependent on a few large operators to generate the majority of revenue. One thing to note is the complexity associated with building out a vertically integrated sportsbook. Even the largest players like DraftKings do not have the know-how or human capital to build a platform from scratch. They must purchase an independent operator such as DraftKings did with SBTech. The SBTech merger has removed Kambi’s largest competitor from the market, limiting potential M&A targets. Kambi is the largest and one of the only remaining independent operators, providing it some insulation from larger competitors leaving the platform by purchasing a competitor.

Along similar lines, customer concentration remains a risk, with Kindred comprising around 40%+ of total revenue. If a large player such as Kindred left the platform, there would be a material negative impact on the business. This appears highly unlikely, however, considering Kambi was initially spun out of Kindred, creating a close connection between the two firms.

Other risks include legislative headwinds, including slower than expected legislation, particularly in the United States. Much of the thesis is predicated on continued growth in the U.S. market, with new states legalizing every few months. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% through 2025, leaving little room for slower than projected legislation.

Ultimately, Kambi’s prospects come down to whether you believe they can maintain their customer base in the long term. DraftKings and 888 moving to in-house platforms will put a sizeable dent in revenue growth for 2021 and beyond, but Kambi still has an impressive pipeline. Kindred, Churchill Downs, and Penn are expected to generate the majority of revenue over the next 3-5 years. If Kambi can retain these larger platforms, they are well-positioned to capitalize on the huge tailwinds present in the industry. With main competitor SBTech already bought by DraftKings, merger opportunities are becoming scarce, providing some protection for Kambi if a larger player wants to move their sportsbook in-house.

Summary

Ultimately, Kambi is a pick and shovel way to play a secularly growing industry with legislative tailwinds. It should see 30% revenue growth (excluding 2021 when DraftKings churns) and >50% EBITDA margins at maturity. It has a defensible moat with scale advantages, high barriers to entry, and switching costs. It is also an attractive acquisition target for a front-end provider such as Penn looking to bring its technology stack in-house. You can get all of this for 14x 2021 EBITDA, with significant embedded optionality as their partners expand in the burgeoning U.S. market and beyond.