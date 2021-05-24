Photo by zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had increased by 5.49% since 4/5/21, when my previous article on EPD was published. EPD has been one of my favorite midstream operators for years and still presents investors an opportunity to purchase units on sale. The energy sector was impacted severely by the pandemic then an administration change with different views on climate was thrown into the mix. I have said in many energy articles that oil and gas will play an essential role in the domestic and international energy mix for decades to come. It will take decades to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown should indicate how critical these resources are.

Units of EPD continue to recover and should retrace to the upper $ 20's in the 2nd half of 2021. I don't believe EPD will act as a growth company when the country returns to normal, but that doesn't mean EPD isn't a prime candidate for income investors. EPD offers a rock-solid 7.53% yield with 22 years of consecutive distributions and the potential for modest share appreciation. As the country and the world continue to reopen, EPD will benefit from increased utilization rates and demand for exported American Energy. I believe investors can benefit from the last leg in EPD's recovery while getting paid a large distribution along the way with potential future upside on the horizon.

The times are changing, and the country is opening back up

Around a year ago, we were on lockdown, and now everything is opening up. Recently New York eased many self-inflicted restrictions from 5/17/21 - 5/31/21. Many of the capacity restrictions N.Y. businesses faced are being lifted or relaxed, and 24-hour subway services have returned. NYC restaurants can reopen at full capacity, and driving through NYC today, bars and restaurants were full of life. As patrons visit local establishments and life starts to resemble what it once was before the pandemic, there will be a common theme, increased energy utilization.

It's not just NYC that is getting past the pandemic; the travel industry is making tremendous progress as well. The TSA documents travel numbers through the number of people who pass through their checkpoints. I took those numbers and created a graph below showing 1/1 thru 5/18 for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Pre-pandemic, the TSA checkpoint numbers for 2019 and 2020 were extremely similar, and then obviously, travel came to a screeching halt. Looking at 4/15 for all three years pre-pandemic, the TSA had 2.6 million people go through their checkpoints in 2019, which was drastically reduced to 95,085 during the height of the pandemic lockdowns in 2020. One year later, the TSA clocked 1.49 million people going through their checkpoints on 4/15/21. If you look at the blue trendline below, except for the holiday travel spike, air travel has seen a steady increase of travel, forming a trend that hasn't dipped below 1 million people since 3/10/21 and has gradually increased the number of days above 1.5 million. This is a drastic increase from the days of under 100,000 passengers just one year ago, and with restrictions being lifted, I believe the trend will continue on an upward ascent.

These are both significant indications for our country and the energy sector. NYC was one of the most impacted areas from the pandemic, causing stricter restrictions than other parts of the country. With most of the restrictions being lifted in May, NYC is signaling that the worst is behind us and some normalcy is upon us. The TSA numbers certainly support this on a broader scale. During the height of the pandemic, the number of daily travelers flatlined to levels that would have seemed almost impossible pre-pandemic. Over the past several months which is indicated by the blue line in the chart above, more people are traveling, and we are slowly approaching the levels recorded in 2019. If we stay on the current trajectory, the 2021 high points should intersect with the low points from 2019 in the 2nd half of 2021.

While this is great for our country, it's also great for the energy industry. As the U.S and the rest of the world get back to normal, the energy demand will increase. EPD is one of the major infrastructure companies vital to ensuring these critical fuel sources get from A to B. EPD is also one of the few exporting options for countries seeking U.S fuels and will benefit from rising energy exports. There is an old saying that a rising tide lifts all ships, and I am bullish on many companies in the energy infrastructure industry. EPD is among the top names in this sector, and its infrastructure is critical to our way of life.

EPD had a strong Q1 2021 and is indicating business is getting back on track

EPD finished Q1 2021 with a beat on EPS by $0.17 and revenue by $2.09 billion. EPD's Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) came in at $1.7 billion compared to $1.6 billion in Q1 of 2020. EPD's DCF provided a 1.7x coverage ratio for its 7.53% distribution. EPD's adjusted EBITDA increased by $267 million YoY to $2.25 billion. These numbers are supported by EPD's 4 core business segments consisting of NGL, Crude, Natural Gas, and Petrochemicals. In 2020 which was a challenging year for midstream operators, EPD's revenue was derived from delivering the following essential raw materials across their network:

2020 estimated average handling volumes Natural Gas: 3.5 MMBOED transported Ethane: 2.3 MMBPD handled Propane: 2.1 MMBPD handled Butanes: 1.2 MMBPD handled C5+: 420 MBPD handled Crude Oil: 2.9 MMBPD handled Ethylene: 110 MBPD handled Propylene: 340 MBPD handled Isobutylene & Octane Additives: 50 MBPD handled Refined Products: 570 MBPD handled



EPD has a simplistic business model as they make money when fossil fuels pass through their system. EPD operates 50,000 miles of pipelines carrying natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. They have 260 million barrels of NGL, refined products, and crude oil storage capacity in addition to 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. EPD operates 22 natural gas processing plants and 23 NGL and propylene fractionators with exporting terminals along the Houston Ship Channel.

On the Q1 conference call, EPD's CEO Jim Teague indicated that the demand for hydrocarbons could reach 100 million barrels per day by the end of 2021 and could hit all-time highs in 2022. EPD has a strong pipeline of $3.4 billion in capital projects under construction to support future growth. There are 5 projects coming online in 2021, which include:

NGL Mont Belvieu to Beaumont Ethane Expansion Q2 2021 C5 Hydrotreater 2nd half 2021

Natural Gas Gillis Lateral and Acadian Haynesville Expansion Q4 2021 Permian Gathering and Residue Lines Q4 2021

Petrochemical and Refined Products Ethylene Export Terminal, Storage and Ethylene pipelines Q2/Q3 2021



The global population is expected to continue on its upward trajectory driving energy consumption. For decades EPD has generated large DCF ratios from its revenues. As the utilization rates and demand for energy increase, EPD will benefit from companies reserving additional space throughout its system, which will increase revenues. Over the next several quarters, EPD should continue seeing increased throughput across its system.

EPD's distribution provides investors with a secure 7.5% yield covered by strong Distributable Cash Flow and supplemented by an approved buyback program

In Q1, EPD generated $1.7 billion in DCF, allowing EPD to retain $746 million after distributions. Over the trailing twelve months (TTM) EPD has retained $2.7 billion in DCF after distributions have been paid. The excess DCF allows EPD to continue their distribution increases for unitholders of EPD. A 1.1% increase to $0.45 for the quarterly distribution was provided in Q1 bringing EPD's annual distribution to $1.80 per unit. EPD's payout ratio for distributions and unit buybacks in the TTM was 68% of cash flow from operating activities.

EPD has established a long history of rewarding unitholders through distributions, and as of 2018, EPD had implemented a buyback program of its units. EPD is on its way to becoming a dividend aristocrat, having provided 22 years of consecutive distribution growth. Since 1998 EPD has returned almost $40 billion in capital back to unitholders primarily in the form of distributions. There aren't many companies that can match EPD's favorable yield and distribution security. As an income investor, EPD's track record is very impressive.

EPD is one of those companies that investors either flock to or disregard immediately. The traditional energy sector isn't glamourous, and due to the increased popularity of ESG investments, EPD is in a difficult spot. EPD may not fit everyone's investment thesis, but for any investor willing to add energy infrastructure companies to their portfolio EPD is a great prospect. Through every crisis in the past two decades, EPD has provided a coverage ratio of at least 1.0x to its distribution and provided an annual distribution increase. EPD raised its distribution in 2020 and again in 2021, signaling the ongoing strength of their assets. I don't believe fossil fuels will be eradicated anytime soon, and every indication points to EPD continuing on its current trajectory.

EPD's board has authorized a $2 billion buyback program, of which $312 million worth of units has been repurchased. Currently, more than $1.6 billion remains to continue repurchasing units of EPD. For investors who may be on the fence or interested in EPD, management owns 32% of EPD's common units making their interests aligned with the common unitholders. With 22 years of consecutive distribution increases supported by large ratios of DCF and a $2 billion buyback program, investors should feel confident in EPD's 7.53% yield. Few companies can provide a yield this high with this type of support.

Exporting is going to become a focal point in EPD's future

EPD has two exporting terminals, the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal located on the Houston Ship Channel and the Morgan's Point Ethane Export Terminal located on the Houston Ship Channel. The Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal provides terminaling services to exporters, marketers, distributors, chemical companies, and major integrated oil companies. EHT can load refrigerated cargoes of low-ethane propane and butane onto multiple tanker vessels simultaneously. The current estimated maximum loading capacity for LPG at EHT is approximately 835 MBPD. EHT can load up to six Very Large Gas Carrier ("VLGC") vessels simultaneously. The Morgan's Point Ethane Export Terminal has a loading capacity of approximately 10,000 barrels per hour of fully refrigerated ethane. The combined terminals provide EPD with 19 deepwater docks, which support NGLs, PGP, crude and refined products.

In the U.S Energy Information Administration's 2021 Energy Outlook, they built 3 scenarios which included their reference case where the U.S grows its position on the global stage as a net-positive exporter of petroleum and other liquids. The B.P. Statistical Review of World Energy for 2020 indicated that the U.S was the #1 oil procuring nation in 2019 with 746.7 million tons, and the United States was also the largest producer of natural gas liquids producing 4.81 million barrels per day. Russia was the 2nd largest oil-producing nation with 568.1 million tons, and Saudi Arabia was the 2nd largest in natural gas liquids with 1.69 million barrels per day produced. Looking at the export growth across LPG the U.S continues to be responsible for a large percentage of the global export growth.

My stance on exporting hasn't changed, and EPD has one of the premier exporting business segments across the midstream operators. This is an area that has tremendous barriers of entry, and the likelihood of increased competition from new competitors is almost non-existent. There are limited players in the exporting arena creating limited options to fulfill the global demand. EPD has a robust infrastructure to meet the growing global demand for U.S energy. Exports should provide an increasing source of cash flow to EPD as the 2020's progress. As the world opens up and the global demand for energy increases, EPD and Energy Transfer (E.T.) will be two direct beneficiaries.

Conclusion

While renewables made a huge run after the U.S Presidential Election, the wind has been taken out of their sales, and traditional energy companies have continued to rebound. The recent Colonial Pipeline shutdown reaffirmed how dependent the U.S still is on oil & gas regardless of what the narrative has been. If you believe renewables will displace fossil fuels in the next two decades, then EPD isn't something you should invest in. There hasn't been a clear plan of how the U.S replaces oil & gas by 2040, and I still believe it is an unlikely scenario, especially when the EIA projects they will play a dominant factor in the U.S energy mix. EPD's infrastructure is critical to the U.S and our way of life. I believe oil & gas will be relevant for decades to come, and that's why I am invested in several companies across the oil patch. EPD offers some upside potential as it continues to retrace to its pre-pandemic levels while providing investors with a 7.53% distribution. With 22 years of consecutive distribution increases, EPD provides a stable income for investors looking to maximize their dividend portfolios.