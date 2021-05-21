Photo by narawon/E+ via Getty Images

The latest earnings report from United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) looked a lot like the one that preceded it. Q1 earnings, for instance, grew by triple digits once again. However, while growth has been great, concerns persist surrounding its sustainability. UMC is likely to bump up against growth constraints with fab utilization pretty much maxed out. Yet UMC has been reluctant to spend whatever it takes to increase capacity, even though it's warranted. But it appears UMC has found a solution that addresses both the need for more fab capacity to satisfy industry demand and UMC's own desire to avoid ending up with the fallout of unrestrained capacity addition. How will be covered next.

Q1 FY2021 was another quarter of strong earnings growth

UMC has been growing the top line, and the bottom line in particular, for some time. Q1 FY2021 was no exception. Q1 revenue increased by 11.4% YoY to NTD47,097M, which is equal to $1,684M in terms of U.S. dollars. Margins continue to improve. In Q1, gross margin and operating margin increased by 730 and 810 basis points respectively. The big jump in margins boosted the bottom line.

Q1 operating income increased by 123.2% YoY to NTD7,622M or $272.5M. Net income increased by 372.5% YoY to $10,428M or $372.8M, although it declined by 6.9% QoQ. The reason why net income, and EPS by extension, declined QoQ was because non-operating income went from NTD5,619M in Q4 FY2020 to NTD3,361M in Q1 FY2021 due to a reduction in investment gains. Note that forex had a negative impact to the tune of 2% with the U.S. dollar depreciating against the NT dollar. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2021.

(Unit: NTD) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue 47,097M 45,296M 42,268M 4.0% 11.4% Gross margin 26.5% 23.9% 19.2% 260bps 730bps Operating margin 16.2% 12.4% 8.1% 380bps 810bps Operating income 7,622M 5,615M 3,414M 35.7% 123.2% Net income 10,428M 11,196M 2,207M (6.9%) 372.5% EPS 0.85 0.92 0.19 (7.6%) 337.4%

Source: UMC

The increase in Q1 revenue was due to a combination of increased wafer shipments and higher average selling prices or ASPs. The number of wafers shipped increased by 3.4% QoQ to 2.37M 8-inch equivalent in Q1. The utilization rate hit 100%. ASPs increased by 3-4% QoQ thanks to a combination of higher prices and product mix improvements with a shift towards more advanced process nodes. For instance, the 28nm process node grew by 18% QoQ, increasing its share of revenue from 18% in Q4 FY2020 to 20% in Q1 FY2021. At the same time, the 40nm node declined from 22% in Q4 to 20% in Q1. UMC also started production of 22nm chips in Q1.

UMC is shifting gears

The outlook sees more of the same. Guidance calls for ASPs to increase by 3-4% QoQ and wafer shipments by 2%, which is not that different from Q1. Bottom line growth should be better than top line growth if Q2 gross margin is close to 30% as expected. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Now, let's move on to the second quarter 2021 guidance. Our wafer shipments will increase by 2%. ASP in U.S. dollar will increase by 3% to 4%. However, the surging NT dollar headwind may potentially offset benefits on Q2 shipments increase in ASP growth. Gross profit margin will be to challenge 30%. Capacity utilization will be 100%. Our 2021 cash-based CapEx will be budget at US$ 2.3 billion"

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Note that FY2021 capex spending was previously set at $1.5B, but it has now been raised to $2.3B. UMC has been quite conservative in terms of spending and expanding, which is surprising considering the current state of the market. There's more demand out there than foundries can handle. UMC's own utilization rate maxed out at 100% in Q1. The logical thing to do would be to expand capacity to take advantage of the excess demand out there. The way things stand, UMC is leaving money on the table.

However, it seems UMC has found a way to loosen the strings, while also taking into account the reservations it seems to have. UMC has decided to spend an additional NTD100B over the next three years that will increase monthly capacity at Fab12a to 120,000 12-inch wafers in cooperation with industry partners.

"Therefore, our Board of Directors have approved an investment plan, which will expand the capacity at UMC Fab 12A P6 in Taiwan Tainan Science Park through an innovative win-win partnership model with several leading global customers. The P6 expansion is scheduled for production in the second quarter of 2023, with total investment for the project earmarked at TWD100 billion. In addition to UMC's previously announced 2021 CapEx of US$1.5 billion, the bulk of which is allocated towards equipment for the company's Fab 12A P5 sites, adjacent to P6, total UMC investment in the Tainan Science Park will reach approximately TWD150 billion over the next three years. The P6 program is supported by a multiyear product alignment between UMC and the involved customers that includes a loading protection mechanism that will ensure the P6 capacity is maintained at a healthy loading level."

What's most interesting about this new initiative is that it entails a number of provisions that ensure newly added capacity will be utilized to the fullest extent by participating companies at predetermined pricing. These conditions essentially guarantee that P6 will be profitable as soon as production starts in the second quarter of 2023, further raising margins and enabling continued growth at UMC.

Why UMC does not want to invest heavily unless it has assurances

UMC was reluctant to spend heavily on new fab capacity, but it appears the new plan was constructed in such a way to alleviate any concerns UMC might have. A big reason why UMC was apparently reluctant when it came to building more capacity was due to the possibility that UMC could find itself in a situation where there's too much capacity chasing too little demand. If this happens, UMC might wind up with not enough customers to utilize all the capacity it has brought online, resulting in losses associated with, for instance, equipment depreciation.

UMC is not alone in adding new fabs and/or capacity after all. In addition, there are concerns recent demand for semiconductors has been inflated because of inventory building. For instance, the CEO of TSMC, the world's largest foundry, reportedly mentioned how "uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand", suggesting that the state of semiconductor demand is not as healthy as widely believed. Companies could come to regret adding capacity when this is the case.

"But there's a possibility also the customer is a double booking on that to ensure, they'd be able to secure supply. So how we're judging the overbooking is very difficult. But I can tell you, at this point, I think industry-wise, we are under severe shortage across the board on the mature node."

UMC seems to agree with the notion that semiconductor demand is higher than it would have been if not for inventory building, which helps explain why UMC is so cautious when it comes to adding more capacity. On the other hand, UMC does not believe that the recent boom in demand is solely due to inventory building. There is some genuine underlying strength in the semiconductor market.

"In addition to that, consider the -- beside the lead-time, capacity delivery lead-time, and also the uncertainty of the geopolitical tensions, we have pretty good confidence this tightness will probably continue for at least one to two years."

UMC does not discount the possibility of inventory building taking place, but it's confident enough that tight market conditions will remain in place for at least the next 1-2 years.

Investor takeaways

Recent decision making by UMC had some people scratching their heads. Semiconductor demand seems to be very strong right now. There are many reports of companies struggling to secure enough supplies amid a global shortage of certain semiconductors. Companies have tried to raise output to meet the increased demand. IDMs with their own production facilities are increasing capacity. Fabless companies are turning to foundries.

Foundries have been inundated with orders. UMC, for instance, has seen its fab capacity max out. This has trickled through the quarterly numbers. Q1 revenue and EPS increased by 11.4% and 337.4% respectively. With the way things are right now, it's logical to assume that UMC would try to add as much capacity as quickly as possible to meet excess demand.

However, nothing could be further from the truth. UMC has been quite reluctant to make the necessary investments to add more capacity, even though current market conditions suggest the opposite should be happening. UMC has instead focused on keeping its balance sheet as pristine as possible, which could come in handy if there's a downturn. And if UMC's conservative behavior is any indication, it's not so much a matter of if, but rather when there's a downturn.

UMC clearly has some reservations about the sustainability of current market conditions, even though its confident tightness is likely to last for at least the next 1-2 years. Double ordering triggered by geopolitical tensions are among the factors that UMC seems to be keeping an eye on. It appears that UMC is foreseeing a drop in demand if or when inventory building tapers off, leading to a glut of capacity in the market. Companies that spend heavily to add capacity could find themselves in trouble. UMC wants to avoid that fate. So for UMC to take a cautious stand is not as strange as it appears at first.

However, UMC is shifting gears. Capex spending will go up in order to increase capacity at Fab 12a. But it's important to note that UMC was only willing to do so with a number of stipulations. For instance, participating companies had to make firm commitments to ensure the added capacity will be utilized at predetermined pricing once it becomes available. UMC does not want to get into a situation where it could be left hanging if or when the market turns and there's not enough demand for all the added capacity. Others may, but not UMC.

There are a number of implications from all of this. UMC is anticipating a downturn in the not too distant future, although it's difficult to estimate when exactly it will occur. Its own estimate suggests tight market conditions are likely to last at least another 1-2 years, during which time long semis should be a good place to be in.

On the other hand, people should not overlook the reasons why UMC is going about doing business the way it is. It's telling that UMC wanted guarantees before it committed to adding the capacity that companies were asking for. Anyone contemplating going long semis should not do so if they're not willing to sell when the time comes. Long semis are warranted right now, but the time will come when that is no longer the case. The semiconductor market is fine right now, but it's unlikely to remain that way indefinitely. Not with all the capacity being added in new and existing fabs around the world.

I am bullish UMC. The latest updates from UMC support the bull case for UMC, at least in the short term. Earnings are increasing at a rapid clip and there's room for more with the market expected to remain tight in the near future. Multiples are not out of line. UMC, for instance, trades at roughly 15 times forward earnings. Having said that, some longs may want to consider reducing their exposure to UMC for a number of reasons as suggested in a previous article. There will come a time when it's time to get out of UMC completely. Just not right now.