Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) manufactures photomasks for the global semiconductor industry. The company offers photomasks that are used in the production of integrated circuits and flat panel displays through the transfer of circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. I explained the wonderful setup for investors in February here, but the stock quote has yet to move substantially to the upside.

I thought now would be a good time to review Photronics before it announces earnings next week. Plus, with my bearish semiconductor pick of NVIDIA (NVDA) posted this past week, why not provide a counterpoint bullish name in the industry. The persuasive difference between the two choices is valuation. While NVIDIA may have better growth potential attached to its business past 2021-22, the price you are paying for this growth seems to be way out of whack with economic realities, including spiking inflation rates requiring better upfront cash and earnings generation. In essence, Photronics is the value stock choice to NVIDIA's placement in the growth category.

Improving Profitability

Believe it or not, Photronics income generation is expected to roughly double in 2021-22 vs. last year. The global shortage in chips, the ramp up of new operations in China, and cost-conscious management decisions are leading to Wall Street optimism on the company.

I remain hopeful an earnings beat is coming next week, that could propel the stock price above its 6-month basing pattern. To me, the chart is looking more bullish every day. Below are the Seeking Alpha listed estimates for EPS and sales due May 26th.

The crux of my bullish thesis in Photronics and bearish view of NVIDIA revolves around acceptable earnings and cash returns vs. rising CPI inflation. Contemplating the 4-5% CPI rates coming this summer, a 1-year forward earnings yield of 6.8% makes much smarter sense to own than 2.6%, for my money at least. Accepting less than the inflation rate for an investment return is completely backwards and a risky investment proposition if earnings don't grow as anticipated.

Valuation Ideas

On a price to "trailing" free cash flow basis, Photronics appears to be the clear winner and value choice for investors, assuming operating results remain somewhat level for each semiconductor pick.

Price to tangible book value is a no contest choice for any reasonable investor. Photronics held $506 million in cash, receivables and inventory against $253 million in total liabilities at the end of January, and is priced right at tangible book value when you include plant and equipment assets.

Technical Trading Charts

NVIDIA has been a top gainer in the U.S. stock market for nearly a decade. Over the past three years, its total return including dividends has handily bested Photronics. But, the odds of this outperformance continuing past 2021 look increasingly dim, if you believe the simple math revolving around NVIDIA's extended valuation and growth rates may not able to keep up with rising inflation requirements. In fact, value-focused alternatives such as the advantageous Photronics setup for investors today offer more sound risk-reward tradeoffs.

Photronics may be primed to break out to new 52-week highs above $13.60 in the coming weeks. Moving out of a 6-month price base pattern may mean a new stair-step range in the $14-16 area could be coming this summer.

On the daily price/volume charts below (over time periods up to 2-years) you can see both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are trending higher, the stock quote is drifting toward new yearly highs, while most of my favorite momentum indicators are pointing to better days ahead.

I particularly like the strong uptrend (uncharacteristically so for Photronics) in the Negative Volume Index since March, marked with a red arrow. Buyers on slower volume days have been quite successful at raising price, which may signal a lack of overhead supply.

Final Thoughts

In the end, a positive earnings report next week and perhaps much stronger guidance from management (with help from the semiconductor chip shortage worldwide) may ignite a sizable upturn in the stock quote.

Better than 80% of revenue originates overseas, mostly from Asia semiconductor production. In my mind, this creates a powerful hedge against rising inflation in America and a declining U.S. dollar exchange rate (-15% the last 14 months using the U.S. Dollar Index). Because the company uses minimal debt, increases in product sales pricing, on top of operating results translated back to U.S. dollar accounting should pump Photronics EPS at superior rates vs. many domestically-focused, overleveraged businesses traded on Wall Street. Prices close to liquid tangible book value also provide a 'margin of safety' not easily found in other technology names today, discounted for economic perfection near all-time high valuations.

What could go wrong? Perhaps the most worrisome risk comes from the increasing odds of a major bear market reversal in U.S. equities overall. All-time high valuations for the S&P 500 and extraordinary levels of investor euphoria during early 2021 could soon prove problematic for all stocks, including Photronics. Another important risk to consider is the potential for expanding trade disputes with China, based on a number of areas of disagreement between the world's financial superpowers. Of greatest concern, China and Taiwan together represent 55% of current company sales. So, additional geopolitical friction between the two could drag U.S. military and economic interests into trouble quickly.

Outside of these macroeconomic issues, I am quite confident management is guiding Photronics in the right direction, with a conservatively-run operating and accounting setup. I have a target share price range of $15-20 for January 2022, depending on the stock market's price level for the most part. Buyers near $13 could achieve upside gains of 15-50% over the next 6-9 months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.