Best And Worst Q2 2021: All Cap Growth ETFs And Mutual Funds

The All Cap Growth style ranks eighth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q2'21 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the All Cap Growth style ranked ninth. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 29 ETFs and 473 mutual funds in the All Cap Growth style. See a recap of our Q1'21 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all All Cap Growth style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 18 to 2545). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the All Cap Growth style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Four ETFs (LEAD, PSET, IVSG, KNGS) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Four mutual funds (MNRGX, SLCGX, NQCFX, SLGCX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is the top-rated All Cap Growth ETF and Delaware Growth Equity Fund (FICIX) is the top-rated All Cap Growth mutual fund. SPGP earns a Very Attractive rating and FICIX earns an Attractive rating.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (ENTR) is the worst rated All Cap Growth ETF and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund (THCGX) is the worst rated All Cap Growth mutual fund. Both earn a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all All Cap Growth ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.