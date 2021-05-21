Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) story continues to work, particularly with revenue accelerating nicely in the first quarter and management offering a credible outlook for mid-teens or better growth over the next three to four years. I have had my qualms about paying such a rich price for this stock (currently trading at around 15x expected 2021 revenue), but the shares have continued to outperform the broader semiconductor sector so far this year.

I know some investors were hoping for more operating margin leverage in management’s recent Analyst Day guidance, but I do think the company’s decision to continue investing in R&D and expand into the mid-range FPGA market is a good one for the long-term. I can’t, and won’t, defend the valuation, but I believe the underlying quality of the company and the growth story remain good.

Hitting “Copy/Paste” On The Strategic Plan

Management made the right call in choosing to refocus the business around higher-value opportunities in lower-end, low-power FPGAs, an area where neither Xilinx (XLNX) nor Intel (INTC) focus much of their attention (or product development dollars), but where there are meaningful use-cases and growth opportunities in the coming years. And to be clear, when I say “lower-end” I mean only that these are less powerful FPGAs (in terms of LUTs, or LookUp Tables, a measurement of chip performance) and not that they are lower-quality.

Lower-range FPGAs still offer a significant revenue opportunity for Lattice that it has only just started scratching the surface of (around $3B versus less than $500M in annual revenue), and while there is competition worth watching (including companies outside of FPGAs like Syntiant), I don’t see a meaningful risk of Xilinx, Intel, or Microchip (MCHP) turning around and making a big splash in those core-to-Lattice markets.

Even so, management is already moving to meaningfully expand the longer-term revenue base for the company, using the recent Analyst Day to announced the launch of Avant. An extension of the still-new Nexus platform, Avant will allow Lattice to target mid-range applications, with Avant chips offering around 5x the capacity of Nexus (500K-700K LUTs) with higher bandwidth, roughly doubling the company’s addressable market to around $6B.

This isn’t wholly surprising to me (I’d previously written about my expectation that Lattice would migrate up toward 500K LUT offerings), and management has been working on this since 2019. Still, I believe it is an important move for the company, and one that is very much consistent with its operating philosophy.

Lattice is likely to see more competition in the mid-range than they presently see in the low-range Nexus markets, including Microchip, but here again the top players aren’t really focusing their efforts on these market opportunities. There are offerings from Xilinx and Intel, but they appear somewhat stale, with both companies focusing on higher-value high-performance data opportunities, and Lattice noted that this move was driven in part by customer feedback/requests to take Lattice’s core technologies and offering them in mid-range products.

Less Leverage, More Growth

With Avant likely to start kicking in growth in 2023, management has raised its growth expectations over the next three to four years from “the low double-digits” to the “double-digits”. I had already anticipated this to some extent in my model, but the confirmation is nevertheless welcome.

At least some analysts and investors were no doubt less happy with the margin guidance, though. Management did offer a nice lift to gross margin guidance (65% versus low-to-mid-60%’s), but the operating margin guidance (30%-plus, from 30%) was less impressive, as management reiterated an ongoing commitment to R&D investment.

As someone who typically prefers long-term investments, I don’t really have a problem with the basic trade-off of more R&D for more revenue, profits, and free cash flow down the line. Still, there are some valuation trade-offs there as well. Investors are typically happy to value semiconductor stocks on the basis of growth during the good times (lengthening lead-times and strong revenue growth), but margins are typically a better predictor of multiples and stock price performance over the longer term.

A lower long-term operating margin does have some valuation implications, even if that does mean a somewhat lower multiple on a larger revenue or EBITDA figure down the line (a lower multiple due to a lower operating margin, offset by a higher revenue/EBITDA/FCF number from the fruits of those R&D investments).

The Outlook

Business is looking strong for Lattice now, with first quarter revenue improving 19% from the year-ago period and a stronger outlook for the full year. All of Lattice’s target markets (communications, computing, industrial, and auto) offer attractive growth prospects both in the short and medium-term, with growth driven both by underlying market growth (more cars, more servers, more robots, et al) and share growth as Lattice wins more sockets/share.

I’ve modestly boosted my near-term revenue growth expectation, raising my 2021 revenue estimate by about 5%, and my long-term revenue growth estimate moves from around 13% to closer to 14%. As I said before, while the announcement of Avant is newsworthy, I had been expecting something like this, so it doesn’t have a transformative impact on my model.

The same is largely true of my margin assumptions; I didn’t expect quite the same leverage potential as some analysts, so the guidance really wasn’t a disappointment to me, and I do believe that adjusted FCF margins can still approach 30% over the long term as Nexus and Avant scale up over time.

The Bottom Line

None of this changes my basic outlook on Lattice from a fundamental valuation standpoint – it’s an expensive stock. Growth stocks operate by their own rules, and it’s not an area where I participate all that often, but I would say that Lattice’s credentials as a growth stock are fine – I believe there is a solid case for several years of well above-average revenue growth and margin expansion. I also note scarcity value; Lattice doesn’t have the low-to-mid-range FPGA markets to itself, but it does stand alone in terms of publicly-traded FPGA plays today.

All told, I can’t say I’d be in a rush to sell Lattice if I held it, but it’s tough for me to see how these shares generate an outsized long-term return from today’s starting point.