Investment Thesis

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) may be considered the dividend ETF of choice for investors looking for a much higher yield in the current low-interest-rate environment. With a trailing yield of 4.54%, it's over 3% more than what S&P 500 Index funds offer. In the last decade, investors have been conditioned to assume a higher yield will equate to lower total returns because this is what we've experienced. However, the underlying assumption is that past performance predicts future results, and we are in a much different economic environment today. Inflation, especially in energy prices, is causing many analysts, including myself, to factor in the possibility of an interest rate increase in the short to mid-term. And while such an increase will likely be a mark against all equity funds, I believe SPYD's current composition sets it up to outperform other ETFs like SPY.

This article will look at that composition by sector and industry and discuss why high yield doesn't mean high risk in this situation. On the contrary, SPYD holds many of the types of stocks I'd recommend pivoting to today, and I think it's going to be one of the outperformers over the next few months as the Fed mulls their subsequent interest rate decisions.

ETF Overview

SPYD tracks the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, which measures the performance of the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 Index. Yield is calculated using a security's indicated dividend based on the last dividend paid, divided by the share price at the time of rebalancing. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually on the last business day of January and July, using reference dates of December and June, respectively. Also, constituents are reviewed monthly for ongoing eligibility. SPYD's expense ratio is 0.07% and currently has $3.56 billion in assets under management, and some additional fund and index characteristics are shown below.

Source: State Street Global Advisors SPYD Overview

The following is a dividend history of the fund, showing that dividend growth is inconsistent as is to be expected. Nevertheless, based on indicated dividend yields of its constituents, I have calculated the one-year forward yield of the fund to be 3.81%, which is an approximate rate of $1.57. If accurate, this amount would represent a drop of about 16% year-over-year.

Source: Created By Author Using Dividend Distributions Data From State Street, Excluding 2017 Capital Gains Distributions

One of the ways SPYD differs from other popular dividend ETFs is its inclusion of REITs. The Real Estate sector, along with Financials, Energy, and Utilities, combine to total about 70% of the fund.

Source: State Street Global Advisors SPYD Overview

These allocations represent meaningful diversification for the investor. Although all SPYD's holdings are in the S&P 500, there is only an 11% overlap in weight between the two. It's also an easy way to get around high-growth stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA) while still sticking to the large-cap theme.

Source: ETF Research Center

The top ten holdings make up just 14.69% of the fund, excluding cash that has yet to be reinvested. Since it's an equal-weight fund with an average weight of about 1.25% each, these holdings are simply the best performers since the last rebalancing date. The price return for Seagate Technology Holdings (STX), for example, has gained 49% since February, compared to the ETF's return of 22%.

Performance

SPYD launched on October 21, 2015, so it's a relatively new offering. As such, we cannot gather much from its performance history other than that the strategy began to underperform around the same time the pandemic started. As shown, it didn't quite get that bounce off of the March 2020 lows that the S&P 500 received, primarily due to its lack of exposure to so-called pandemic stocks like Amazon (AMZN). Since its inception, SPYD has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 4.17% per year.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As mentioned, the strategy of picking the top 80 stocks in the S&P 500 by indicated dividend yield is extremely straightforward. Therefore, backtested results can be relied on and are likely free from much bias. The ten-year total returns of the underlying indexes paint a slightly rosier picture, with the annualized return gap narrowing to 2.13%.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

And finally, we can infer that the S&P 500 High Dividend Index TR has returned 11.98% since its First Value date of January 31, 1991 (calculation example in this article on SCHD). By comparison, SPY returned 10.25% annually during this period.

I state these numbers to assist those who may be worried about SPYD's latest run-up in price. Technical analysis can create several competing narratives depending on the time frames studied. It is much more helpful to analyze an ETF based on its current composition and fundamentals, and that will be my focus for the remainder of this article.

Fundamental Analysis

SPYD has 78 holdings across 35 different industries. I consider this reasonably well-diversified for a specialty fund. Here are a set of weighted-average summary statistics I've calculated, showing that the top 15 industries total 72.70% of the fund. Note that the market capitalization of $47.38 billion is firmly large-cap but much smaller than the S&P 500, which is nearing $500 billion.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

If interest rates affect high-yielding stocks negatively, it will be because they have too much debt or aren't generating enough cash from operations. The cash to total debt ratio considers both these factors, and as you can see, it's very much on the low side at just 18.98%. Usually this would be a big red flag, but I'm more comfortable after looking at which industries are the key drivers. Let's look at a few of the top ones next.

Selected Industry Analysis

Regulated Electric Utilities

Regulated Electric Utilities make up 11.74% of the fund, and they are all considered low-risk stocks as measured by their five-year betas, which nets out to be just 0.72. The forward price-earnings ratio of 17.06 is about half that of the S&P 500, and the dividend yields are very much on par with their four-year averages.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, not only are these stocks of lower risk, but they aren't trading at premiums either. I checked, and if the Index reconstituted today, all ten of these companies would qualify plus another two (American Electric Power and DTE Energy). Much like how regulated electric utilities operate, a high weight here lowers the risk level of SPYD.

Real Estate Investment Trusts

REITs were one of the most affected industries last year, and they are now only starting to recover. In my latest article on the SPDR Real Estate Sector ETF (XLRE), I argued that although higher interest rates won't be good for equities and alternatives like REITs, the impact on this sector will be less harmful. The reason is because higher interest rates are usually a sign of a healthy economy (though that is debatable today) and that land valuations typically increase. These benefits will help offset higher interest payments.

SPYD holds 14 different REITs, exactly half of the 28 that are in the S&P 500. Most (6.64%) are Retail REITs, while 2.55% are Residential and Office REITs. These three industries are good bets as beneficiaries of the ongoing recovery. Their cash positions are weak - only about 10 to 15% of total debt - but that should improve over the next few months. If it doesn't, then interest rates likely won't be increasing either. The Nareit T-Tracker is already showing improvements in Retail and Office REITs, with Q4 2020 FFO gains of 13.4% and 10.7%, respectively.

Source: Nareit T-Tracker

Also from the tracker is a table showing how REITs today are in far better financial health than in 2007, just before the Great Financial Crisis. These REITs are well-capitalized and are less likely to succumb to the 16-month, 64.64% drawdown the Real Estate sector experienced beginning in November 2007.

Source: Nareit T-Tracker

Energy

SPYD has a much higher allocation to Energy stocks than the S&P 500 (14.34% vs. 2.84%), and investors should view this as a good thing, especially if they are concerned about rising interest rates. The cash to total debt ratio is among the lowest for oil & gas industries, but higher demand should boost the cash positions. Usually, when inflation runs out of control, Energy is a key driver, and it looks like this is the case in our current environment. The Energy Services and Energy Commodities Index values rose 5.45% and 47.87%, respectively, last month compared to April 2020. Energy prices in total rose 25.14%. While these large numbers are due to base effects (e.g., comparing against the low prices of last year), the chart below shows the five-year trend is upward.

Source: Created By Author Using CPI Data From The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

This is positive news for SPYD. And unlike the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (XLE), which is nearly 50% allocated to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), SPYD is diversified across upstream, midstream, and downstream companies.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Here is the part of the portfolio that's undoubtedly risky. The sector's five-year beta is 1.26, its forward price-earnings ratio is 46.62, and it is in a very poor cash to total debt position. Still, I think this is an opportunity, especially as more people get vaccinated, and restrictions are lifted. Despite the sector's recent run-up, these 11 stocks are still down over 10% in the last three years, compared to a 60% gain for the S&P 500. As inflation stays in the news throughout the year, more and more people will be turning to commodities, including oil, for hedging purposes.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

When I look at SPYD, I see a fund that is well-diversified and weighted to industries that are either low-beta (Electric Utilities, Telecoms, Drug Manufacturers) or ones that are likely to outperform if interest rates increase (REITs, Oil & Gas). The poor historical performance doesn't bother me either. In fact, I view it as an opportunity given how longer-term relative performance against the S&P 500 is much more narrow compared to returns of the last five years. The pendulum is finally beginning to swing in favor of high-yielding stocks, and I recommend owning SPYD over SPY to take advantage of a more defensive composition in the face of rising inflation.