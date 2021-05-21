Photo by bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

SFL Corporation's (NYSE:SFL) main business activity is to build a large fleet of modern and economical vessels that are employed on long-term charter agreements.

Some investors are now getting excited about investing or trading maritime stocks. You can't blame them, as spot market earnings for some of the ships are literally going through the roof.

Source: YCharts

Since SFL predominately has their vessels on long-term charter, they do not benefit much from this bonanza. They are looking for stable and reliable income streams, not home runs.

But let's first look at how they performed this last quarter.

First Quarter 2020 Results

There were no big surprises when SFL posted their first-quarter result.

They generated gross charter hire of about $135 million, which resulted in a net profit of $31.5 million, or $0.27 per share, based on U.S. GAAP

The dividend remained at $0.15 per share.

I was eagerly awaiting to see what SFL would get in profit-sharing this quarter, as we have seen very high earnings in the dry cargo market, and also a higher spread in fuel costs between fuel used for vessels with or without scrubbers. SFL has managed to negotiate profit sharing as a result of their investment in fuel-efficient vessels and fitting some with scrubbers.

Source: Fearnley Research 14 May 2021

The Fuel savings on some of their large container vessels contributed $2.4 million in profits, which was up from $1.9 million in profit-split contribution in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Dry bulk generated $32 million in gross charter hire. This compares well with the previous quarter when it generated $27 million. The 10 Supramax and Handysize vessels generated an additional $3.4 million this quarter, as they benefitted greatly from the spot market. This means that the profit split from Golden Ocean (GOGL) on their Capesize vessels must have been $1.6 million.

The values of these smaller bulk carriers, which are trading in the spot market have increased in line with the higher earnings so SFL might want to recycle some capital by selling off some of these vessels.

For their tankers, they even managed to get $300,000 in profit share contribution from their VLCCs on charter to Frontline (FRO) against $3.5 million in profit-split contribution in the 4th quarter of 2020. With the depressed spot market for crude oil tankers, leaving owners earning as little as $10,000/day or lower, I presume that FRO had hedged some of their positions when the market was considerably better than what it is today.

SFL also had a positive mark-to-market effect relating to interest rate swaps and equity investments of $9.3 million

With regard to the balance sheet, it still has a high level of debt. Long-term debt and liabilities stand at $1.63 billion.

Many investors like to look at price to book value to gauge if it is good value. However, this can be quite distorted as book value often deviate quite a lot from actual market value.

I have compiled data from several leading shipbrokers to look at what the market value of SFL's fleet is now.

Interestingly, the market value from my calculation is very close to the book value of $2.54 billion.

Source: Data from SFL and independent shipbrokers. Compilation by author

One caveat is the difficulty in assessing the value of some of the assets like the Pure Car Carriers and the offshore drilling assets.

Here is the net tangible asset value per share:

Source: Data from SFL 1st Quarter 2021. Compilation by author

SFL's cash position changed very little in the last quarter and remains at $216 million.

Their capital expenses for the next two and a half years are at a comfortable $184 million.

SFL managed to secure $150 million in senior secured sustainability-linked notes due in 2026 These bonds will pay a coupon of 7.25% per year, which does not seem to be particularly cheap capital. The net proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt.

On a positive note, the interest expense in the last quarter was roughly $10 million less than what it was in the previous quarter.

Container ships

SFL's container ships generate 69% of their total revenue and as we can see from the estimated value above, as much as 62% of their investment lies now in this segment.

Source: SFL 1st Quarter 2021 Report

The main reason for pivoting towards containerships is because liner companies are more willing to commit vessels for long-term charters than companies that transport commodities such as oil and iron ore.

Why has SFL's share price been lagging so much compared to their peers?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over the last 1 year, SFL has gone down 9.7% in value. Frontline, with its tanker fleet, is down just 2.8%

In view of the fact that the vast majority of their fleet is in Container vessels, we could compare them to Costamare (CMRE). That stock is up 122%.

The biggest winner is Safe Bulkers with their dry bulk fleet which is up 338%

I do believe SFL gets punished as a result of the lack of vessels benefitting from the high spot market. However, I do not think this is the main reason for SFL's poor share price development over the last year.

I believe it is mostly related to the uncertainties surrounding Seadrill, and how that is going to impact SFL.

Offshore Drilling Rigs

Bassoe Rig Analytics just reported that Seadrill has recently secured a four-year firm contract with Equinor (EQNR) for their drillship "West Saturn".

Although though this is not directly related to SFL, it does give us an indication of what is happening in the offshore drilling market. Such a long-term contract was hard to get over the last few years since the uncertainties in the market resulted in oil majors and other exploration companies just doing short-term deals often just wells by wells. The fact that Equinor is willing to commit for such a long period should be a testament to their positive outlook for increased activities in offshore drilling.

SFL did take a massive impairment of $262.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year on "West Taurus". This rig has been laid up for more than four years. It is now debt-free and scheduled to be sold for scrap by the third quarter this year.

Thereafter, the remaining drilling rigs are "West Linus" and "West Hercules, where the revenues and payment from Seadrill are covering all the operating expenses and the amortization of the debt.

As long as these rigs have gainful employment with Seadrill SFL might just wait and see how things work out, while they continue to reduce the debt on these assets.

We cannot rule out further impairments. It is very difficult to put a value on these rigs. I am saying this because even the experts who broker sales of rigs for a living find it difficult. Values vary a lot depending on variables such as the condition of the rig, the specification, and the demand for the various subsectors of the market.

To illustrate this better, I used the latest sale and purchase figures from one of the brokers and estimated the value of the remaining rigs to be $235 million. That is much higher than the appraisal that SFL got from brokers at the end of 2020 which was only $46 million.

Conclusion

If the main reason for SFL's poor share performance is a result of concern regarding the offshore drilling rigs, we cannot expect that the share price is going to improve much in the near future. It will take time.

However, I do believe that as a liability these rigs are now becoming less of a problem than what they were last year.

Management of SFL is doing the right thing by preserving cash and improving their efficiency.

Their track record of doing opportunistic deals, such as the deal with the Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) is one example of their ability to grow the business.