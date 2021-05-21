Photo by SimplyCreativePhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One quarter after Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE) 1Q21 earnings, it's time to discuss the 2Q21 earnings. Not only are we in the midst of a very strong agriculture bull market, but we're also seeing significant supply chain issues and input inflation. As I have called Deere a fantastic long-term investment, I not only care about recent (and expected) price action but also the company's way of dealing with challenges. The good news is that despite supply chain issues, the company crushed earnings expectations and once again raised full-year guidance. It really doesn't get much better than that, which is why I remain a huge bull. My advice, therefore, remains to buy on any weakness on a long-term basis. In this article, I will give you the details.

Agriculture Is A Good Place To Be

It's now roughly one year ago since I became very bullish on agriculture. This resulted in me opening a number of large trades and adding long-term agriculture (related) stocks to my long-term dividend portfolio - because of very cheap valuations.

Thankfully I was right as agriculture commodities started a massive rally, resulting in new multi-year highs in the key crops corn and soybeans. These are also key in the production of proteins and are very fertilizer intensive.

Source: TradingView (Corn futures)

Basically, my views are based on the points listed below. If you want more details, feel free to read this article.

Strong export demand from China - the country is rebuilding its hog herd and it seems that they will continue to boost demand as they are still struggling with the African Swine Fever.

- the country is rebuilding its hog herd and it seems that they will continue to boost demand as they are still struggling with the African Swine Fever. A weaker dollar - The Federal Reserve's accommodative policies are weakening the dollar, which is resulting in higher commodity prices, and as a result, higher inflation.

The Federal Reserve's accommodative policies are weakening the dollar, which is resulting in higher commodity prices, and as a result, higher inflation. Low, and further falling stock/use ratios - as demand is outpacing supply, we are seeing that ending grain stocks are falling.

- as demand is outpacing supply, we are seeing that ending grain stocks are falling. Potential weather headwinds in key growing areas - for example, the Brazilian Mato Grosso region is seeing very dry weather, which is resulting in lower than expected growth in Brazil's main corn-growing region.

Right now, we are seeing that farmers are using higher cash flow to replace old equipment as most used older equipment during the past 5 years when crop prices were low. The comment from "jack bee" in a recent Deere article on Seeking Alpha gave us an interesting view, which aligns with all accessible data.

Source: Deere: A Safe But High Return Investment

Unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, we're also seeing a number of problems. For example, producer prices are rapidly rising. This means that companies that aren't able to easily raise prices will have to deal with lower margins. A lot of companies are also dealing with supply issues as shipping expenses are rapidly rising and some parts simply aren't available because one year ago, companies stopped ordering parts to deal with lower demand. Currently, we are seeing the opposite.

With all of this in mind, Deere's quarter was even more impressive. So, here are the numbers.

2Q21 - A Quarter That Gives Me Confidence

Let's look at some of the key numbers. Expectations were high going into this quarter as most investors know that agriculture is in a good spot. Over the past 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and zero downward revisions according to Seeking Alpha.

As the overview below shows, the company does what it does best: surprise analysts with better than expected numbers. The company reported GAAP EPS of $5.68, which is $1.09 above expectations as sales rose by 30.4% to $12.06 billion - $1.5 billion above expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

And of course, that still wasn't enough as the company raised its guidance again. This time by more than 15% to the net income range of $5.3-$5.7 billion.

The best thing about these numbers is that the company is raising guidance despite expected supply-chain pressure through the rest of the year. I am not a Deere insider, so I don't know this for a fact, but it seems that the company has a fantastic position with key suppliers: often referred to as preferred customer status. Companies in this position benefit from better access to tools (and often better pricing), which turns into an even bigger benefit in a bottleneck situation like the one we are currently witnessing. Again, I'm not an insider, but by observing quarterly earnings, one can often spot the companies that are able to thrive despite the ongoing issues.

With that in mind, the company's segment focused on its largest tractors and ag equipment (Production and Precision Ag) reported 35% higher sales and $1.0 billion in operating profit (up from $568 million in 2Q20). This segment saw a $235 million benefit from volume/mix and a $297 million benefit from price. I am happy to see these results as owning companies that are able to use better pricing in an inflationary environment is key (long-term).

Small agriculture products saw a 30% sales increase with an operating profit surge from $226 million to $648 million. Volume/mix added $286 million with support from $148 million through better pricing.

Also, construction and forestry sales were up 36% to $3.1 billion as operating profit rose from $100 million to $489 million. Volume/mix, pricing, and currency all turned into tailwinds as this segment is bouncing back from COVID-related weakness.

With that said, the company now expects a net income of at least $5.3 billion this year. This is expected to be supported by up to 30% sales growth in all segments (large ag, small ag, construction).

In 2Q21, Deere generated $1.8 billion in operating cash flow. This was used to accelerate stock buybacks from $263 million in the prior-year quarter to $1.0 billion. Dividends were recently hiked by 18.4% as the company is not only back on track, but using its strength to reward its shareholders. Yes, the company's yield is low, but I will hold this company on a long-term basis through multiple cycles to benefit from sustainable dividend growth.

Valuation

Right now, analysts expect the company to generate $5.1 billion in net income. I believe we are going to see at least $5.3 billion (based on company expectations and my view on agriculture). That would mean that EBITDA could come in close to $8.1 billion this year with close to $24.0 billion in net debt - depending on buybacks. It also means that leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, is set to fall below 3.0x again, which is great news as it protects investors and the company from economic downswings.

Source: TIKR.com

Using a $110 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $134 billion, and a 16.5x EBITDA multiple.

The EBITDA multiple makes the valuation look reasonable. It's not cheap, but also not expensive. Even though the chart might look expensive (vertical uptrend). However, the yield is low and that's an issue. I have an average entry price of roughly $170, which is the reason why I won't be adding more shares at this point. That would significantly lower my yield and given the tax system of my country, I need at least a certain yield as I'm not paying capital gains taxes but a percentage of total wealth - above a certain threshold.

Data by YCharts

Right now, it looks like the company could take another swing at $400, which would make sense given the macro environment and business fundamentals. However, as a long-term investor, I want to see more weaknesses before I add to my current position. Also, and this is key, I have a significant amount (relatively speaking) of cyclical exposure. Right now, Deere is my 3rd largest position, which means that I am not in a rush to add cyclical exposure. I even encourage larger corrections as stocks like Deere are not trading vehicles, but tools to generate long-term wealth.

Source: FINVIZ (My top 5 positions)

Takeaway

Deere did everything I had hoped it would do in 2Q21 - and more. The company once again beat earnings estimates as it benefits from high agriculture demand and its ability to offset ongoing supply chain issues.

Using company guidance, the company isn't overvalued anymore and should be on everyone's radar. I am convinced that this company is a buy during weakness as it's a fantastic dividend growth stock with the ability to excel in times of higher inflation.

Over the next few months, I believe the stock will try to retake $400 again after briefly touching it prior to earnings. A move like this would reflect the ongoing bull case in agriculture and Deere's ability to turn this into shareholder value. However, if you are not long Deere yet, do not initiate a full position at current prices. Start small and build on that position. Use weakness to add more as the current yield simply isn't that attractive.

With all of this in mind, Deere investors continue to be in a fantastic position.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!