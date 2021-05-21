Photo by SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Brief Thesis

In an earlier analytical post, I had surmised that the Green Revolution was just beginning. I was not wrong. Since then, a range of developments continue to propel the Green agenda to the forefront of government policy.

Even just recently, President Biden wowed us with his test drive of Ford Motor Company's new F-150 lightning, exclaiming "this sucker is quick".

While not particularly material for the returns Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT), the remarks were symbolic - electric vehicle development is quick to get off the mark, is progressing at a resounding clip and has commanded the public's utmost attention, even that of the Commander in Chief.

So why have returns over the past quarter not been as quick as Ford's flagship heavy duty utility? Everything essentially should point to success - a BEV boom the likes of which we have never seen before, persistent capital investment (just a few days ago rumors had it that Tesla was potentially sounding out a future assembly plant in England), a flaming hot commodities market and an all-things-green-sustainability agenda primed to revolutionize government policy. Was something amiss?

Distraction could be a factor. The continued antics of Elon Musk, a-k-a the Dogefather, have recently comprised of boosting Tesla's balance sheet with Bitcoin, fronting a popular US comedy show, and speculating on developing a future crypto-currency. Everything but running perchance the world's most innovative BEV manufacturer. (No, it's not a technology company)

The results have been reflected accordingly during Tesla's latest quarterly results - earnings which were peppered with a habitual dollop of regulatory credit sauce and served with realized gains from Bitcoin trading. No matter which way you spun it, there was nothing ground-breaking in the latest financials, particularly for a firm pitching such biggish valuation metrics.

China too has possibly fallen out of love with Tesla - with State run media berating the EV giant for poor vehicle quality, data security and some well publicized fatal accidents.

Over the other side of the Pacific Ocean, a horrific accident in Texas which allegedly involved FSD, has been a focal point for the NTSB. No official findings or report have come from this tragic incident. Regardless, it would appear these headlines were best avoided.

So, what does it matter, you say? Well, until recently - Tesla (TSLA) was Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF star proponent, weighing in at around 7% of total holdings.

While this has changed - one could posit that continued corporate distraction from the EV giant, a bunch of so-so numbers during the quarter, and a treasure trove of public mishaps contributed to the ETFs mediocre price action over the past several months.

Let us take a look.

Source: Market Chameleon

Product Recap

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF is a thematic ETF focused on new energy. The fund seeks upstream risk exposure in the basic materials space most tightly linked to battery development, while also placing targeted bets on battery technologists and manufacturers.

This allows for the investments to cover a broad range of upstream, mid-stream and downstream investments best representing technological changes in the energy space.

The fund's selection criteria which include 50% selection of companies deriving revenues from mining, exploration, and production means that this is equally a basic material play, primed to benefit from upswings most recently witnessed in commodity prices.

To this effect, investments in lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, and graphite all make up a meaningful part of target assets.

Despite this resounding skew to upstream mineral extraction activities, the fund had previously taken a liberal view regarding certain proponents, having elected to take a large stake (~7%) in Tesla. Since then, this has somewhat changed.

Notwithstanding, it is worth noting that index components the ETF tracks, are weighted by market capitalization and electric vehicle manufacturers or component vendors cannot make up more than 20% of it.

Total year-to-date returns (BATT) v (LIT) v (COPX) v (PICK) v (REMX)

Source: Tradingview

When taking a magnifying glass to most recent returns, we can identify a tale of 2 product types - one more purely focused on strategic materials used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles such as COPX, PICK, and REMX - these ETFs have purposefully benefited from a nascent commodities boom. Oppositely, more hybrid iterations of a battery focused ETF, such as LIT and BATT, have been impeded - in the case of BATT by the Tesla's so-so performance and, for LIT by some degree of concentration on Albemarle Corp (ALB) whose price action has been noticeably tame.

To date, ETF leaders have been COPX +27.26%, PICK +23.77%, REMX +14.28%. Laggards have been LIT -5.82% and BATT -6.04%.

Structure

The underlying holdings have somewhat evolved since my last post on BATT. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., more commonly known as CAT - the Chinese battery player, now occupies top spot on the holdings ladder.

Holdings in Tesla have been marginally reduced. NIO's prominence has grown too as have some of the notable mining ventures BHP Group (BHP), MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).

Notably, Albemarle Corporation figures less prominently than BATT's counterpart - LIT.

In all, some changes in weightings have taken place while retaining the product's broad international focus and depth of coverage in the sector.

Top 15 Holdings (BATT) - updated

Source: ETFDB.com

The products skew to more diverse set of international securities remains intact. Underlying firms based in the United States only make up for 18% of assets under management, which means this product holds a degree of geopolitical risk.

Things to keep an eye include the US dollar's Southbound trajectory (greater input costs for Tesla, less competitively priced components for CAT, for example), inflationary spikes in commodity prices (how they are translated around the world) and the different degrees of economic re-opening following the SARS-Cov2 health pandemic.

Geographic spread of underlying securities (BATT)

Source: ETF.com

The ETF, which is close to celebrating its third birthday, has surprisingly managed to attract significant inbound funds, despite most recent meager returns.

While coming from the back of the peloton - the fund only had $77M of funds under management - the ETF is making inroads in catching the leading pack, with AUM having doubled over ~3 months(!).

Yet with such commendable growth has appeared another remarkable trait - that of thinning traded volumes and the ensuing increase in spreads. Of course, volatility could play a role in spread widening, but other factors remain.

An options market has seen light of day too - creating a real positive for the product, particularly for investors who have a good grasp of using derivatives to manage risk more effectively. Distribution yields have increased naturally as the ETF's price has glided down while underlying holdings have broadened.

In summary, product structure has evolved - fund size has grown markedly yet volume has lowered while spreads have widened. And despite this, the depth of underlying holdings has broadened too (?) While some of these characteristics remain counter intuitive, the product retains its aggressively priced expense ratios - only bettered by PICK - which remains a net positive.

Comparative Historical Analysis (BATT)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs from ETF.com

Key Takeaways

Since my last post, the Green Revolution has continued to gain traction. It is likely to be a lasting investment theme over the next decade, propelled by government friendly policy and advancements in battery technology.

With this increased traction has come a more visible boom in commodity prices - while this is a net positive for enterprises finding themselves further up the basic materials supply chain, it does also result in input price pressures for battery manufacturers further on down. This effect is material, as ETFs whose underlying focus remains firmly placed in the realm of basic materials are likely to reap more poignant gains than those subjected to inflationary input cost pressures.

Tesla has had a considerable role to play in BATT, previously representing around 7% of AUM. Multiple distractions have adversely impacted the stock. A spate of quality issues, a range of fatal accidents cast into media spotlight, a bunch of average quarterly results and a CEO diverting attention through antics such as converting treasury into Bitcoin or chiming in on the latest digital money.

BATT has not fared as well as some of the more basic materials focused ETFs - looking at the competitive landscape highlights growth in the raw materials players, fuelled by a commodity price boom.

BATT has a distinctly strong international flavour, implying trends in currency devaluation, varying inflationary pressures and even country-distinct Covid-19 rebounds all need to be factored into the ETF's future risk landscape.

Despite average returns, the product has boosted its size - from $77M in AUM to $164M most recently. This is meaningful, particularly given other product traits seem contrary (widening spreads, less average daily volume, yet a broader set of holdings)

BATT remains competitively priced, and an options market is now available for money managers looking to develop tailor made portfolio risk profiles.

President Biden's most recent remarks during testing of a new pickup EV could liberally be applied to BATT. This sucker has been quick in attracting investor funds but remains penalized by its penchant for Tesla and the EV manufacturer's volatile returns.

While Elon Musk - the Technoking - seeks to deflect attention - nothing can stop me pondering the fact that the commodity boom will be a net positive upstream while providing a handful of pressures for firms further down the supply chain.

This effect will meaningfully impact an ETF's returns dependent where it positions itself along the supply chain. Accordingly, my outlook for BATT remains neutral with a preferred focus on basic materials as opposed to one on consumer discretionary or industrials.