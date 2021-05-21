Photo by AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is a stock we have covered a few times in the past. Last November we had a bullish stance on the common shares as they flirted with the $10 mark. More recently we dialed back our enthusiasm for the common shares and deferred our bullishness up the capital chain. With Q1-2021 results out, we looked at where the company stood and whether any changes to our rating system were warranted.

Q1-2021

NS showed lower revenues in both its storage and pipeline segments this quarter. The Fuels marketing segment had an increase, but it was not enough to offset the pressures from the other two segments.

Source: NS Q1 2021

Within pipelines, we saw pressures from the lower volumes flowing through the company assets.

Source: NS Q1 2021

The declines were rather steep from the what was predominantly the pre-pandemic era. But a bit worryingly for the company, the declines have continued even from more recent run rates.

Source: NS Q3 2020

The storage segment also showed a big drop off in volumes from Q1-2020.

Source: NS Q1 2021

Now Q1-2020 was a very abnormal quarter for storage as the large flux in oil prices drove a sudden demand for storage assets. But here again we are seeing drops from more recent quarters.

Source: NS Q3 2020

A small portion of the recent decline was driven by an asset sale.

On December 7, 2020, we sold the equity interests in our wholly owned subsidiaries that owned two terminals in Texas City, Texas, for $106.0 million (the Texas City Sale). The two terminals have an aggregate storage capacity of 3.0 million barrels and were previously included in our storage segment.

Source: NS Q1 2021

But the bulk of the drop came from the large change in the exploration and production company attitudes towards drilling in the Permian basin. Now NS is optimistic that this will turn around in the coming quarters.

After dipping to nine rigs in August of 2020, our system's rig count has continued to see steady growth in 2021, growing from 20 rigs in January to around 25 rigs in April. Those 25 rigs represent more than 10 percent of the total number of rigs running across the entire Permian Basin as of the end of April. Along with these rising rig counts, our system's volumes rose to an average 427,000 barrels per day (BPD) for the month of January, and, after dipping during February's severe weather, have gotten back on track, rebounding to an average of over 440,000 BPD in March and April. Additionally, we reached 450,000 BPD as April ended, which is back up to the record-breaking quarterly average we saw pre-pandemic in the first quarter 2020. Looking out to the rest of the year, we now expect to exit 2021 at around 500,000 BPD.

Source: NS Q1 2021

We think that the company is correct on the direction of volumes and revenues, but perhaps a tad optimistic on the extent.

Leverage

Currently consolidated debt (as defined by revolving credit agreement) to EBITDA is at 4.39X.

Source: NS Q1 2021

This is up from the 3.73X seen at March 31, 2020. There are a few points we want to note on the leverage here. The first is that the $690,642 adjusted EBITDA is for the last four quarters. In Q1-2021, NS reported $169,152 and we annualize that we get to $676,608, giving NS a 4.48X ratio. That's quite high to begin with. The second point we want to make here is that the ratio is captured after excluding the NuStar Logistics Floating Rate Subordinated Notes - NSS. Including those would push the ratio to 5.07X. Finally, there is over $1.37 billion of preferred equity standing ahead of the common shares.

Source: NS Q1 2021

NSS and the preferred shares (NYSE:NS.PA), (NYSE:NS.PB), (NYSE:NS.PC) are all excluded from the leverage numbers but do in fact represent leverage. Total leverage counting all these items is more than 7.1X the adjusted EBITDA (Q1-2021 annualized).

Verdict

NS has a great set of assets in the best region for shale production. Despite that, the stresses on the system are showing. Now crude oil prices have recovered and it's highly probable that activity will pick up. But NS needs to start deleveraging. There's not an infinite pool of oil underneath the Permian and we believe that the longer term production outlook numbers for that region are vastly overestimated. While the credit markets are sanguine, NS needs to deleverage its balance sheet. We think it should aim to get into the next cycle peak with a senior debt leverage of less than 3.0X and an overall leverage of less than 5.0X (NSS + Prefs included). Those numbers are a big distance away. Even in 2021, NS will spend excess free cash flow on capital projects and debt won't be coming down.

While the common distribution coverage looks appealing to the naked eye (1.84X as of Q1-2021), the underlying leverage makes us more appreciative of securities higher in the credit structure. Our preference at present is for NSS, which trades near par and offers a strong yield of 7.3%. This yield "floats" and is calculated as 3-month LIBOR + 6.734%. This also can work out for you better if you believe the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before 2043 (we can hear the laughter). The preferred shares currently have higher yields but all of them "float" soon and the yield drops quite sharply at that point.

NuStar Energy L.P., 8.50% Series A Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PA)

This one is callable on 12/15/2021. After 12/15/2021, yield floats at LIBOR plus 6.766%.

NuStar Energy L.P., 7.625% Series B Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PB).

NS.PB is callable on 6/15/2022. After 6/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 5.643%.

NuStar Energy L.P., 9.00% Series C Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PC).

NS.PC is callable on 12/15/2022. After 12/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 6.88%.

At this point NSS appears the best option for us as we get closer to the yields resetting on the preferred shares. It's also the only security to come without the dreaded K-1 and that may be another bonus for some investors.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.