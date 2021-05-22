Easy LIBOR Replacement. Forget SOFR!

Photo by XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction.

No new index is needed to settle Eurodollar futures. This article explains a painless way for an exchange to settle a three-month short-term debt futures contract like Eurodollar futures. This alternative contract would retain the liquidity CME Group (CME) has with Eurodollar futures. It does not require an International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) compliant index. It would resolve the problems unresolved by the many, many, proposed formulas for computing a forward-looking index based on SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate), the Fed’s repo rate which has proven to be a very poor LIBOR replacement. The market would not be priced differently from Eurodollar futures. The LIBOR transition would be relatively painless.

The Problem.

Too bad CME Group has lost its pre-electronic-trading creative spark. The LIBOR replacement fiasco could have been avoided. And there would be no need for the SOFR nation. I used to think of SOFR as a cottage industry, but it now rivals bitcoin nation and GME mime nation. We didn’t need you, SOFR nation!

There are trillions in profits and quadrillions in trading volume at stake in the LIBOR replacement decision. Major exchange franchises, CME Group (CME) – Eurodollar futures – and LCH Clearnet (a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY) – interest rate swaps – have vulnerable centerpiece markets at risk.

But where creativity is usually inspired by the prospect of gain, this kind of vast potential loss apparently stifles the creative muse. Teeth clench. Sweat beads. The exchanges patiently await governmental instructions. Oh! What to do about their cash cows? Patience is a virtue with LIBOR replacement, as I indicated in an earlier article. But waiting for the government to fix LIBOR? C’mon!!

People who understand financial futures apparently don’t get debt. And the reverse. Even the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has vastly overstated the difficulty of replacing LIBOR. Yes, Eurodollar futures are the most liquid instrument on the planet.

But the settlement of the Eurodollar futures market does not need an index. It does not even need a negotiable underlying spot market.

The IOSCO requirement that a market should be liquid to provide the basis for an index is right-minded but should be more carefully stated. Settlement is easily separated from trading with a very desirable result. A liquid market managed thoughtfully produces its own index as do stock markets.

LIBOR.

First, a brief history of the LIBOR replacement story, discussed in several earlier articles, for example here, here, and here. LIBOR, the London interbank deposit rate, is determined daily by wholesale banks polled by the ICE Benchmark Administration. After appropriate adjustment, the number is released to be used as the base rate for credit risky debt instruments of all kinds. There are trillions of dollars in debt priced using LIBOR. Many LIBOR-based debt instruments are not market traded – credit card debt, mortgages, and the like. But others – primarily Eurodollar futures and OTC interest rate swaps – are traded in highly liquid secondary markets.

The LIBOR replacement crisis began when the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned that the spot market for wholesale London branch bank deposits had become illiquid, necessitating a replacement for LIBOR. Criteria for LIBOR replacement were provided to the international financial community earlier by IOSCO.

International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) guidance.

What does IOSCO want? IOSCO was founded in 1983. It is charged with the regulation of markets, securities, and issuers. IOSCO guidelines for institutions and markets conducting transactions are:

New and existing trading platforms should be subject to regulatory authorization and oversight.

Trading should be transparent.

Manipulation should be policed.

Exposure to credit and price risk should be minimized.

IOSCO guidelines for clearing and settlement by central securities depositories, trade repositories, and central counterparties are that:

These central clearers should be fair, effective, and efficient.

They should reduce systemic risk.

IOSCO guidelines for market indexes are below.

The index administrator must be: Responsible and accountable. Without self-interest in the index value. Has the authority to control the process of index determination. Tasked to conduct a periodic review of the index methodology.

The index must be: Transparent. Reflective of conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market.



See my earlier article for a more complete discussion of the impact of IOSCO guidelines on index trading.

Index fixation.

LIBOR is the price of a short-term debt instrument. How did the choice of an index become the central issue in LIBOR replacement? The answer is not so simple as you might think.

First a confession. I wrote the economic justification for Eurodollar futures and S&P 500 futures that CME Group submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These were the first futures contracts that were settled by an index instead of delivery of the underlying financial instrument. At the time, index valuation was controversial. Index valuation may have been the best we could do, back then. But we know more today about creating instruments that can be placed further than one remove from the corporate issuer.

There are cheaper, less labored, ways to trade financial instruments for deferred delivery, and Eurodollar futures (or short-term debt futures by some other name) are a terrific opportunity to capture the immense potential profit from further innovation in financial instrument clearing and settlement. Now is the opportunity to move past index settlement to better things.

SOFR.

Where does the current LIBOR replacement discussion stand? I suggest that our vision has been limited by permitting the government to think for us. Government, as embodied by the Fed and its appointed industry body the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) is narrow in focus and biased in favor of attaining its own objectives. The Fed has both a myopic vision of the alternatives and a biased set of objectives.

The Fed’s narrow focus. SOFR, the Fed-calculated index, limited itself to markets that IOSCO proscribed. The primary limiting IOSCO factors were liquidity, transparency, and indexed by an appropriate body (see the IOSCO criteria above.) Long story short, nothing qualified completely.

The Fed chose to manufacture an IOSCO-compliant index by selecting a subset of the most liquid market for short-term debt, the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo). I have suggested ways to improve on SOFR in producing what the repo market prices – credit-riskless short-term rates – here, and here.

The reason for the Fed-selected repo is to gain transparency – the Fed can show the direct relationship between trades and prices – and to eliminate the overpriced repo “specials” market from the value of SOFR.

But it did not occur to the Fed, despite the practice in the Treasury’s when-issued market, that a liquid market for term Treasury instruments need not require physical delivery as does the overnight repo market. Thus, the Fed never considered whether focusing market attention on a single illiquid instrument would permit the marketplace to enhance its liquidity.

The Fed’s self-interested bias. The Fed’s monetary objectives are implemented through overnight rates very closely tied to SOFR. To tie the index that determines the cost of short-term money throughout the economy to the repo rate the Fed controls directly might enhance the Fed’s ability to control economic growth and inflation.

A short-term debt futures contract without an index.

A slide deck that walks the reader through the particulars of the no-index futures contract is here. The mechanics of trading a futures contract are no different from those of Eurodollars until settlement day (unless an exchange wants to make improvements). At that point instead of using an externally provided index, the buyer pays the face value of the instrument in cash. The instrument is credited to the buyer’s account the same day (with the same electronic message). There is no separate transfer of ownership. A schematic diagram of the transfer is below.

Source: Author

The exchange might (or might not) continue to list the cash instrument for trading using a futures-like day-to-day mark to market valuation of the spot instrument. On settlement day, the spot debt matures. Its value is returned to the buyer in proportion to the buyer’s share of open interest.

Conclusion.

The exchange would need to acquire or build the services of a short-term debt portfolio manager. There would be several ways in which the exchange portfolio manager (EPM) would be in an advantageous bargaining position in dealing with the debt instruments held in the portfolio. The instruments backing the deliverable exchange-traded debt would be broadly diversified, high quality, and selected from a list published in advance of settlement.

EPM trading costs would be negligible. The index created for use by the marketplace would be the completely transparent closing price on settlement day.

All the issues created by SOFR are automatically resolved. The market yield is forward-looking and credit risky. It does not require expert judgment. As with LIBOR, the market would be the judge. There would be no limitation of the population to bank names only or to regional bank names only as with other potential LIBOR replacements. So easy.