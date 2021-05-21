Photo by pidjoe/E+ via Getty Images

It is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones." - Calvin Coolidge

Today, we look in on a small energy company that has managed the storm well over the past year in the energy patch while so many of its brethren were filing for bankruptcy. A full analysis on this well-run concern follows below.

Company Overview:

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) is a Houston-headquartered and Alberta, Canada-domiciled onshore independent natural gas company with a preponderance of its production in the dry gas area of the Marcellus Basin in northeast Pennsylvania. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company's total estimated net proved reserves were 88,658 million cubic feet (MMcf) of natural gas and 371,343 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon was formed in 2005 and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2007 at $3.93 (US) a share. Its stock then migrated to Nasdaq in February 2019 at $4.00. Shares of EPSN trade still right at $4.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $95 million.

In addition to the ~4,130 net acres in southwest Susquehanna County, Penn., Epsilon owns ~8,594 net acres in the Anadarko basin, specifically in Dewey County, Okla. The company also owns 35% of the Auburn Gas Gathering system in Pennsylvania, which collects, processes, and compresses gas before delivering it into the Tennessee Gas Pipeline. At YE20, Epsilon had 222 producing wells, comprised of 151 gas; 61 oil and gas, and 10 producing oil. It does not actually execute the drilling but rather partners with operators. All Epsilon brings to the party is cash for investment and as such employs only nine people on a full-time basis.

The company splits its operations into three reporting segments: Upstream, which comprises natural gas and oil exploration and production; Gathering System, which consists of its part ownership in midstream asset Auburn Gas Gathering System; and Corporate. Upstream accounted for FY20 revenue of $15.5 million - of which $15.2 million came from natural gas - or 64% of Epsilon's total. Gathering System accounted for the $8.9 million balance, net of eliminations for services provided to Upstream.

In a pandemic world that witnessed a closing price for oil (on April 20, 2020) of minus $37.63 per barrel, it's unsurprising to see 49 bankruptcy filings in the oil patch in the four quarters subsequent to the onset of the pandemic (2Q20 - 1Q21). It's an insolvency level not seen since after the oil price crash of 2014 - 2016, when 82 filings occurred from 3Q15 to 2Q16. Epsilon, was unaffected by these developments, at least from a solvency perspective, as it does not carry any debt.

That does not mean the downdraft in natural gas prices didn't negatively impact Epsilon's business, although it was able to eke out a modest $0.03 per share (GAAP) gain on revenue of $24.4 million for FY20, as compared to $0.32 a share gain on revenue of $26.7 million in FY19. As for the 9% decrease in its top line, the company was able to somewhat offset the 38% drop in average natural gas price - from $2.18 Mcf (2019) to $1.36 Mcf (2020) - through increased output, which spiked 44% in 2020, from 7,757 MMcf in 2019 to 11,204 MMcf in 2020. The production boost was a function of a reduction of the field compressor inlet pressure of the gathering system from 700 psi to 550 psi, four new wells coming online in October 2019 and an additional four in May 2020. Adj. EBITDA for 2020 was $15.7 million, down 13% from $18.0 million in 2019. The bottom line: In a year that saw average gas prices drop 38%, Epsilon was able to generate positive cash flow from operations of $14.8 million, up 14% from $13.0 million produced in the prior year.

As for 2021, management's outlook for natural gas prices is constructive. With the exception of a two-week spike in February, Henry Hub prices have been in a $2.40 to $3.00 range this year, up significantly over the decades-low 2020 average price of $2.05 Mcf. Epsilon's brass expects Northeast natural gas production to be flat for the balance of 2021 - owing in large part to the nearly industry-wide belt tightening as a result of the 2020 collapse - which should bode well for pricing with storage levels 7% below their five-year average (as of late March 2021).

It should be noted that Marcellus natural gas usually trades at a significant discount to Henry Hub, owing to a combination of improved well activity in the region and insufficient interstate pipeline capacity out of the region. To dampen the volatility of this price differential, Epsilon periodically enters into swap contracts to hedge both the price differential and/or to guarantee a future price for its gas. The company has hedged 4.0 MMcf of 2Q21 - 1Q22 production through Henry Hub costless collars with an average floor of $2.79 and an average ceiling of $3.29. In other words, it wrote covered calls at an average price of $3.29 and used the premium to buy puts at $2.79, essentially locking in pricing on what will be about a third of its 2021 production at prices more than 30% higher than the 2020 average - differentials notwithstanding.

Epsilon forecasted 1Q21 production of 27.0 MMcf/day vs. 29.4 MMcf/day in the prior year period as nine wells were shut in to support adjacent operations. It also estimated 1Q21 Adj. EBITDA of $5 million (based on a range midpoint) vs. $4.6 million in 1Q20. After drilling one gross well (.22 net) through an operator in 1Q21 - which should start producing in 3Q21 - the company received permits for four wells, for which it intends to develop as quickly as possible. However, this timeline has run into a roadblock in the form of its drilling partner Chesapeake Appalachia, who is currently in bankruptcy proceedings and does not want to develop the sites. Epsilon responded with a lawsuit, which was originally tossed out by a Texas bankruptcy judge in late March. However, in the course of a week that same judge allowed Epsilon to file a new lawsuit against Chesapeake in Pennsylvania and a hearing is expected soon.

The company reported first quarter earnings on May 6. Realized natural gas prices averaged $2.56/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Marcellus Upstream operations in the first quarter of 2021. The company had total revenues of $8.4 million and net income of $2.7 million for the quarters. Revenues were up $2 million over the same period a year ago. EBITDA was $5.4 million which exceeded previous guidance (above).

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Despite the challenging environment in 2020, Epsilon bucked the trend of suspended stock buyback programs endemic during the pandemic and repurchased almost 3 million shares at an average price of $3.03 - most of it in a July tender during which it acquired 2.3 million shares at $3.06 - reducing share count by 11%. It ended the year in excellent financial stead, with cash of $13.3 million and no debt.

Thanks to free cash flow of just over $5 million in the first quarter of 2021, the company's cash balance now stands at nearly $18 million. The company does have access to a credit facility totaling $23 million.

With a sub-$100 million market cap and a relatively recent migration to Nasdaq, it's not surprising to see zero commentary or advocacy from Street analysts.

However, Epsilon does receive enthusiastic support from beneficial owner Solas Capital Management, who upped its position by 328,200 shares to 4.25 million - representing 18% of the shares outstanding - on April 13, 2021. It should be noted that Epsilon's management and directors own nearly 25% of the company.

Verdict:

With no debt, a better pricing outlook for natural gas - part of which is locked in - trading at ~5x EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA with a denominator that is assuredly going to rise this year, a commitment to opportunistically repurchasing shares, and a proven ability to weather unforeseen downturns like 2020, Epsilon is undervalued. It will either ascend on its own merits or be acquired. Although there are risks with thinly traded commodity-based stocks, the downside seems limited, and the risk/reward asymmetric. Therefore, I think Epsilon deserves a "watch item" position now.

I would be even more positive on the company's prospects, but the new administration seems to be hostile in its early actions (canceling Keystone pipeline, banning fracking on public lands, etc...) to the fossil fuel industry. This could be a significant headwind on investor sentiment for the time being until more clarity is provided around coming regulatory/tax policy.

Communicating with the federal government is like talking to a computer that's crashing."― Steve Kluger

