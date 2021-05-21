Photo by SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) released its first quarter 2021 results on April 29, 2021.

A few takeaways before looking at the details.

The first quarter of 2021 started at a slightly weaker pace missing analysts' expectations. NEM reported a net income of $559 million or $0.70 per diluted share, down from $822 million or $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, Newmont reported revenues of $2,872 million, up 11% from $2,581 million in the first quarter of 2020, which missed analyst expectations. It was a combination of lower metal sales and higher commodity prices.

Gold production was affected by the sale of Red Lake, which fetched a realized price of $375 million with future contingent payments of up to an additional $100 million tied to new resource discoveries, lowered production at Cerro Negro, lower production at Yanacocha, reduced throughput at the JV Nevada Gold Mines, and finally weaker ore grade per tonne milled at Merian and others. Below is the chart comparison between production 1Q'21 and 1Q'20.

Finally, On May 17, 2021, Newmont Corp. finalized the remaining 85.1% stake sale of GT Gold (The Tatogga project in British Columbia, Canada) for a $325 million cash deal the company announced in March. Source: Presentation

Stock Performance

Newmont Corp is part of my long-term selected gold miners with Barrick Gold (GOLD), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Newmont has slightly outperformed the group and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in 2020. NEM is up 13% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis

Newmont continues to be the same, despite wild fluctuations of the price of gold entering a temporary bullish phase again, after reaching a low at $1,675 per ounce in 2021.

The company presents an excellent long-term investment due mainly to its pristine balance sheet and stable long-term production outlook.

Furthermore, the company is paying a 3% dividend yield, one of the highest payouts in the gold industry.

However, despite this apparent solid profile, it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your NEM position to profit fully from the volatility.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

During the first quarter, our world class portfolio produced 1.5 million ounces of gold and 317,000 gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. In line with our full year outlook and positioning Newmont to deliver a stronger performance as expected in the second half of the year.

Newmont: Financials and Production in 1Q 2021. The Raw Numbers

Newmont 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.58 2.37 3.17 3.38 2.87 Net income in $ Million 822 344 839 824 559 EBITDA $ Million 1,426 1,156 1,547 1,622 1,370 EPS diluted in $/share 1.02 0.43 1.04 1.02 0.70 Cash from operations in $ Million 936 664 1,597 1,686 841 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 328 280 296 398 399 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 608 384 1,301 1,288 442 Total cash $ Billion 3.88 4.12 5.47 5.83 5.76 Long-term debt in $ Billion 6.12 6.03 6.03 6.03 6.03 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.40 0.55 0.55 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 809 805 806 806 802

Source: Company 10Q filing

Note: Historical data since 2015 are available only for subscribers.

Part I - Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs, or AISC (co-product) have increased this quarter to $1,039 per ounce than $1,030 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. Less production sold increases AISC.

2 - Presentation of Newmont Gold Production in Two Charts

Gold production was 1,422K Au Oz, and total gold equivalent production was 1,772K Au equivalent Oz or GEOs. Weak production this quarter.

Gold Production in 1Q'21 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5% in the JV). Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine and Boddington mine for a total of 317K GEOs in Q1.

3 - Long-Term Outlook and 2020 Reserves

Source: Presentation montage

Gold production will increase from 5.9 Moz in 2020 to between 6.2 Moz and 7.0 M Oz for 2021 through 2025. Great visibility. Additionally, the company expects 1.2 M to 1.6 M GEOs per year.

AISC will be between $800 and $900 per ounce.

Part 2 - Balance Sheet and commentary

1 - Newmont Revenues were $2.87 Billion in 1Q'21

Revenue repartition per metal mined in 1Q'21:

Revenues were $2.872 billion and net income was $559 million or $0.70 per share in 1Q'21 (including discontinued) compared to a profit of $822 million, or $1.02 per share the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income was $0.74 per diluted share or $594 million.

Gold price realized increased by $160 per ounce this quarter compared to 1Q'20. The gold price was $1,751/Oz in 1Q'21.

2 - Newmont reported a 1Q'21 Free Cash Flow of $442 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

NEM's trailing yearly free cash flow is substantial, with $3,414 million, with a gain of $442 million in 1Q'21.

The massive free cash flow led the management to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.55 per share last quarter, a cash cost of $1.76 billion annually, which is easily covered by free cash flow.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

3 - Newmont's debt was $6.03 billion at the end of March with a liquidity of $8.507 billion.

Total cash is $5,758 million, and cash and cash equivalent were $5,518 million "of which $1,497 was held in foreign subsidiaries and is primarily held in U.S. dollar-denominated accounts with the remainder in foreign currencies readily convertible to U.S. dollars." Newmont's net debt is down to $270 million based on the total cash.

However, the company has a different way to calculate net debt, using only cash and cash equivalent, not including investments and adding leases and other financing obligations.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at 0.2x. Total liquidity in 1Q'21 is $8,507 million.

Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

We maintained a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.2 times and completed the redemption of our 2021 senior notes in April, reducing our debt outstanding by $550 million with available cash. We also continued to invest in and develop our most profitable near-term projects including Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, the mining method change at Subika Underground and Yanacocha Sulfides.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis (short term)

NEM experienced a breakout of its ascending channel pattern and reached a top of $75 with a strong overbought RSI at 77, which came down a little now at 74. Another bullish element is the golden cross.

All those signals indicate that it is time to take about 30% profit and wait for a retracement which may or may not happen, of course, but is likely looking at the technicals.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your long-term position between $74 and $75, expecting a retracement at or below $70, which is the old resistance pattern now first support.

NEM is highly correlated to the gold price, and if the bullish momentum continues, NEM could eventually trade higher, potentially close to $80, but it's not evident in my opinion.

I believe a possible retracement triggered by a plateauing of the gold price, which is reaching strong resistance now at $1,885-$1,890 per ounce.

Watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

Note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!