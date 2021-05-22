Photo by Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is a high-yielding Dividend Aristocrat backed by a strong balance sheet and high quality assets. That said, it still faces several headwinds that could make its valuation less compelling. In this article, we outline the bear case for investors to consider and then conclude by offering our sentiment on the stock right now.

#1. Major Headwinds For Hydrocarbons

After Joe Biden and the Democrat Party swept into power at the Federal level in the wake of the 2020 election, controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, the environment for hydrocarbon-linked businesses degraded significantly. In the weeks and months since then, the Biden administration has enacted aggressive actions on climate and energy, hurting both sentiment and economic conditions for hydrocarbon businesses.

This political boost also accelerated the already significant momentum for the ESG investing movement, that has become the largest single investment strategy in the United States.

As Kevin O'Leary points out in the video below, this has significantly harmed hydrocarbon-linked company's access to capital since their equity is faced with compressing valuation multiples alongside increased leverage standards from the credit rating agencies. As a result, the ability to whether market downturns and raise capital to invest in growth projects has become severely restricted for these businesses.

Last, but not least, ESG investing's increasingly potent glare has pushed companies and other organizations to increasingly favor renewable energy and pursue carbon neutrality as quickly as possible which is combining with the rise of electric vehicles to reduce incremental energy demand for hydrocarbon-linked businesses.

Reduced demand for hydrocarbons will primarily hurt ENB by weakening its upstream clients, thereby potentially leading to reduced contract fees as existing contracts expire and/or reducing volumes through its assets.

#2. Major Headwinds For Pipelines

Pipelines face increasing environmentalist opposition that has combined with the aforementioned political wind shift to provide major headwinds for new projects and even some operational risks for existing systems. For example, President Biden already shut down the Keystone XL pipeline project and there is a decent chance that the Dakota Access Pipeline will get shuttered as well.

As a result, growth opportunities will become increasingly rare, reducing ENB's ability to invest capital at attractive rates of return.

#3. The Dividend Is Not As Safe As It Appears

While ENB's 7.2% yield and strong dividend hikes make it arguably the most attractive Dividend Aristocrat by conventional surface-level metrics, there is more to the story.

Based on 2021 estimates of a $2.76 dividend per share and $4.03 in Distributable Cash Flow (i.e., "DCF") per share, ENB has a very safe-looking payout ratio of 68.5%.

That said, there are plenty of other midstream companies (Energy Transfer (ET) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) come readily to mind) that have boasted strong DCF coverage ratios but have still had to slash their distributions. The reason? Leverage and CapEx.

ENB does boast BBB+ (stable) credit ratings from S&P and Fitch which puts it among the very strongest balance sheets in the midstream sector. That said, they have massive CapEx requirements coming up over the next few years:

source

and expect to consider spending tens of billions of dollars beyond that as well:

Meanwhile, their top listed priority is to maintain their BBB+ credit rating and keep their debt-to-EBITDA below 5x, a level that they are already brushing up against with debt-to-EBITDA of 4.7x at the end of 2020 and likely to increase over the course of 2021 as free cash flow (which is DCF minus CapEx) is expected to fall well short of covering their dividend this year at just $1.33 per share.

While management points to free cash flow increasing in future years as it completes projects that will then start generating cash flow, enabling them to deleverage and fully cover their dividend with free cash flow, this relies heavily on them successfully completing these projects. Given the aforementioned growing risks to new pipeline projects, this is far from a slam dunk (just ask ET). If it were to suffer major setbacks on its growth ambitions, the dividend might come under threat.

#4. The Valuation Is Comparatively Expensive

Last, but not least, a reason to pause before buying ENB shares is that they are comparatively expensive in the midstream sector:

Data by YCharts

Relative to other large blue-chip investment grade rated midstream businesses, ENB is the most expensive on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Investor Takeaway

That said, the story is not all bad for ENB:

it has one of the strongest and most stable asset bases in the midstream sector, enabling it to be described by management as generating "utility-like performance" throughout all economic environments.

The company is aggressively investing in renewable energy and other initiatives to position ENB to survive and thrive as the global energy transition continues.

The company has one of the most impressive growth outlooks in midstream and has a strong track record of effectively completing its growth projects on time and within budget while successfully navigating the regulatory environment.

The company is still cheap relative to its own history:



The total shareholder return proposition is pretty clear-cut and, even if its growth expectations fail to pan out, its dividend yield of 7%+ remains very attractive during a period of historically low interest rates.

Source: Author compilation

As a result, while the bear case is important to consider and shows that ENB is not the slam dunk alpha generator that their investor presentation would have you believe, we still think the bull case more than holds its own.

While it may not be the most attractive midstream investment today, ENB still warrants a buy and is an attractive option for conservative dividend growth investors who still want some high yield and exposure to the midstream sector.