Photo by Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

American Hotels Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF) or AHIP REIT is a Canadian REIT with hotel operations located in the US. 2020 was a terrible year for the REIT. Travel restrictions and tourism grinded to a halt and this forced management to scale back its operations, cut costs, and suspend its dividends.

Fast forward to today, Q1-2021 marks a dramatic improvement to the bottom line. With an increasing number of people being vaccinated, I believe travel restrictions will gradually ease, and AHIP REIT will see higher profits for the immediate future.

Q1-2021 Financials Was an Improvement from Year End 2020

2020 was a write off for AHIP REIT. Its F-Score was a 1 in 2020. The F-Score is used to measure a company's financial strength. A 9 showing a financially strong company and a 0 showing its financially weak. Before the pandemic (from 2015 to 2019) its F-Score was in the range of 4 to 5:

In Q1-2021, each of the metrics which make up the F-Score shows an improvement from 2020. Its leverage has fallen, its gross margins have improved, and there was a marginal improvement in the return on assets. Only the cash flow return on assets showed a negative drop.

Management had also commented on Q1-2021 being a big improvement from the prior year:

Strong leisure demand across the portfolio

Rates have increased over 13% from January to April 2021

Total occupancy has been gradually climbing from 51.2% in January to 69.4% in certain Sunbelt regions

The average daily rate has been moving up as well. In January the average daily rate was $90.81, this increased to $98.22 in March (a 8.2% increase during the quarter).

Corporate travel is slowly picking up among smaller groups. The bigger corporate clients however have stricter travel policies and will likely resume bookings in the near future.

As Covid vaccinations continue to increase, management believes this will drive AHIP REIT's recovery.

Strong Portfolio of Assets

AHIP REIT is emerging from the pandemic with more debt but its also operating with a leaner cost structure. There were cost-containment initiatives that resulted in savings of $14 million last year. Also cutting the dividends has helped the company conserve cash.

Another interesting fact is 80% of its hotel rooms are recently renovated or purchased. The average age of its real estate is about 4.8 years. Given the mid to high tier quality of its hotels and its operating performance in Q1-2021, AHIP REIT is going to bounce back quickly once travel restrictions are lifted.

Moving Forward: An Eye for acquisitions & Likely Lower Dividends

In late January 2021, AHIP REIT announced a strategic $50 million investment into the company from BentallGreen Oak Real Estate Advisors LP and Highgate Capital Investments, LP. In return for the equity stake, 2 seasoned investment professionals were also nominated to the board.

This equity stake is significant for 3 reasons:

It highlights the investment quality of the REIT and its management. Having 2 seasoned professionals on the board is going to create more acquisition opportunities in the long run. With a focus on growth, there could be less dividends to distribute than before the pandemic.

Management indicated from its earnings call that the 2 new seasoned professionals are from the hospitality and real estate world with a broad reach across the United States. With real estate being a relationship business, a door or two are likely to open up for AHIP REIT.

As part of the equity stake, the institutional partners received stock warrants with an exercise price of $3.20. These stock warrants encourages management to increase the stock price to maximize its gains. This is why I believe re-instating the dividends may not be in the cards. Bringing back the dividends will move the stock price up but it won't move it by much. Also management seems more keen to add new properties to its portfolio, than to bring its dividends back.

What this means for dividend investors is it is going to be a long wait before dividends will return to pre-pandemic levels (in my humble opinion). Even before the pandemic, maintaining a $0.054 dividend per month was difficult because the dividend payout ratio was over 100% at times.

The good news is management now has a focus on stock price growth. By not distributing dividends, management is keeping the cash to re-invest back into the business. This cash is going to be used for acquisitions. Management has already mentioned how its monitoring the acquisition market for opportunities:

(Source: AHIP REIT Q1-2021 Earnings Transcript (Seeking Alpha))

This leads me to believe there will be more acquisitions along the way sooner rather than later.

Risk: Hotel Remains a Volatile Real Estate Asset

Of all the types of real estate (residential, retail, industrial, commercial), the hotel industry is one of the most volatile. As seen in the past year, the pandemic forced AHIP REIT to close while other non-hotel assets fared much better.

This unpredictability also made it hard for AHIP REIT to sustain its dividends. The business AHIP REIT operates in fluctuates. Given the risk profile and the dividend cut, it's no longer the dividend stock it used to be.

Position: Bullish

I'm very bullish on AHIP REIT. The equity investment from 2 institutional investors is a good indication of how attractive AHIP REIT is. In the coming months, I believe AHIP REIT will be executing acquisition deals to bring more hotels into its fold. These deals are going to help improve its bottom line.

If the dividends do come back, it is possible it will not be at the pre-pandemic monthly rate of $0.054 per share. But this is okay because investors will be well compensated by the growth possibilities here.

I'm bullish on AHIP REIT.