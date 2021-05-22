Photo by stockworldr/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate small cap stocks as an investment theme under current market conditions. This is an area I generally lack exposure to, except perhaps through broad market funds like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). Even then, exposure is very minimal. Typically, I use alternative hedges against my large-cap U.S. stocks, such as gold and silver, municipal bonds, foreign stocks, and temporarily going overweight under-represented sectors. Looking ahead, I continue to strive to diversify my portfolio, as rising U.S. equity levels concern me. While I could keep adding to my aforementioned hedges, those assets are also sitting at historically high prices. Thus, I have considered looking into small cap stocks.

In fairness, small cap stocks are expensive too, but they are an under-utilized option in my personal portfolio. As such, I see some merit to paying up for them, rather than paying up to add to the hedges I already have in place. Further, I see some specific headwinds that could help this sector broadly as 2021 moves on. Of course, this strategy has risks as well, so I must emphasize that investors should approach this theme selectively for the time being. But for those looking to diversify and with an above-average risk tolerance, some small cap exposure may be the right move.

Why Consider Small Caps In 2021?

To begin, I want to focus a key reason why investors may want to consider small caps heading in to the second half of the year. Clearly, there could be a case for small caps at any given time. These are companies that often have tremendous opportunity, flexibility, and ambitious growth expectations. Therefore, in a growing economy or bull market, this sector could be a natural choice. While we are currently in the middle of an economic expansion, that isn't the primary reason I would look at small caps now, considering they have already had an impressive run. Rather, I like this sector because of the possibility for mergers and acquisitions, with small cap companies being primary targets of both.

To understand why, let us consider the corporate environment. Balance sheets are extremely liquid, with large cap U.S. corporations raising a tremendous amount of cash last year due to ultra-low interest rates. On top of that, revenues and profits have seen a marked turnaround as 2021 has gotten underway. The end result is a corporate environment flush with cash to levels well above what we have seen in recent years, as illustrated below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

With this being the case, I would surmise that corporations are going to use this excess cash in a number of ways. For certain, some will be used on increased hiring, production, and investment. More cash will certainly flow to dividends and stock buybacks. However, it is also likely we will see some of this cash be used to finance mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In fact, we have already begun to see a pick-up in M&A activity, with 2021 already reaching levels that we saw for the entire year of 2020, as illustrated below:

Source: State Street

Of course, this could mean investors have already missed the boat, but I don't think so. As the graphic also shows, in 2018 and 2019, we saw a large amount of M&A. If 2021 gets back to those levels, and I think the cash on-hand warrants a serious look at this possibility, then we have an attractive backdrop for small and mid-cap companies that could be scooped up by their larger peers.

With this backdrop, readers may be saying - so what? How does an increase in M&A help shareholders? Well, for one, if often results in synergies and improved efficiencies in the combined companies, which is good for the long term health of the surviving company. But, with a focus on small caps, readers would be interested to know that the acquired company is often purchased at a premium, which results in large gains for existing shareholders. Importantly, this trend is consistent across sectors, which supports the idea of a broad based play on small caps (rather than focusing on a handful of companies or a single sector).

To understand the premium significance, consider the graphic below, which shows the average premium paid (in relation to share price) in the U.S. by an acquiring company in 2017 and 2018:

Source: Statista

My takeaway here is the climate seems right for more corporate M&A, and history suggests the premiums paid for such activity are often robust. The small cap universe is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend, and investors still have ample time to front-run it, in my view.

*Some options I would consider for this space are popular ETFs, such as the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB), the Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA), or the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR).

There Is Also Value In Foreign Small Caps

For those who may find small cap U.S. corporates do not offer enough portfolio diversification, I would note that the global climate is similar around the developed world - in terms of high cash levels and potential acquisition targets. Further, there is also some value in select foreign territories, which may entice readers more than a U.S.-focused fund.

For example, the United Kingdom has seen a sharp rebound in equity prices in 2021. This is driven by some clarity on Brexit, a resumption of economic growth, and a largely successful roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations. Yet, despite a small cap equity rally across the pond, U.K. small cap shares are still trading at a valuation well below their European peers:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that for investors looking for a bullish thesis and some relative value, U.K. small caps may be the better fit. While I personally have been moving into foreign stocks that are mostly large cap, the valuation spread between the U.K. and Europe suggests plenty of upside to this option as well.

*For investors looking to capitalize on this idea, they should consider the iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS).

What's The Risk? Higher Taxes Is One

Through this review, I have laid out a bullish thesis. However, no review would be complete without a consideration of the risks. When the topic is small caps, there are plenty of risks. In general, this sphere tends to be more volatile and more cyclical than their large cap counter parts. Further, the sector has seen a strong run already in 2021, as measured by the year-to-date return of VB:

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, in that sense, new money here is a little late to the party. However, I have highlighted a couple points on why I think there is still value to be had, so the recent surge higher does not completely deter me.

What concerns me more is the outlook for corporate taxes. With the Democratic party now effectively controlling both the White House and Congress, the chances of higher U.S. corporate taxes are much stronger than they have been at any time in the past four years. Further, President Biden is taking a more measured approach in his goal of raising the corporate tax rate. To me, this raises the likelihood of taxes going up. If he took a stance of greatly increasing taxes, it may be more difficult to get all his Democratic colleagues on board.

Of course, I would imagine any increase is sure to meet some resistance. But Biden's more moderate stance could smooth that out. Since taking office, he has endorsed a range of 25%-28% for the effective tax rate, up from the 21% level today. In fact, just this past week, he reiterated support for his range in a speech in Louisiana, as reported by CNBC:

Source: CNBC

While a rise to 28% may be unable to garner any Republican support, and therefore making it difficult to pass, Biden has indicated he is willing to consider the 25% target, and this is a level supported by swing voters such as Senator Manchin, D-WVA, who is a key vote.

With this in mind, I believe the time has come to begin preparing for the eventuality of higher corporate taxes, with a likely rate of 25%. Now, this is not Armageddon, considering we are at 21% today. A 4% rise, while a negative in isolation, is not going to destroy the market. However, when considering small cap investments, this is of particular concern, because small cap companies often generate a large portion of their revenues and profits domestically. While many large cap companies are global and generate a substantial amount of profit outside of U.S. borders (and thus allowing them to lower their effective U.S. tax rate), smaller companies generally earn less here at home. The impact is, when tax rates rise, small cap companies are disproportionately impacted.

To understand how this might impact small cap investing, let us consider historical tax rates and expected tax obligations, if rates do rise to 25%. According to data compiled by WisdomTree, when the corporate tax rate was 35%, the effective tax rates for the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index were 27.7% and 31.9%, respectively. If the corporate tax rate is legislated to be set at 25%, these effective tax rate figures are estimated to become 21.1% and 24.1%, respectively, as shown below:

Source: WisdomTree

The point here is to illustrate that small caps generally pay more domestic taxes, as a percent of total taxes, and are expected to be closer to that 25% rate (if it becomes law) than large caps. While they will benefit by not seeing a return to the 35% level, small caps will be hit harder by seeing an increase from 21% to 25%.

Ultimately, this makes small caps less attractive by comparison. Importantly, there are plenty of other factors to consider when making an investment, so this does not cancel out the positive attributes I already discussed. Further, the M&A activity and the relative value of small caps are items that we can concretely see today. Higher taxes, on the other hand, are not a foregone conclusion. So, in sum, I see more good than bad, but readers should make sure they are aware of some of the unique risks facing this sector going forward.

Bottom-line

This week's volatility should be a wake-up call for investors to not get too complacent. If, like me, readers have let some investments ride since 2020, they are likely getting concentrated in particular areas - such as Information Technology - if they hold broad market funds. To balance this out, I suggest moving into under-represented sectors, cyclical areas that benefit from inflationary trends, and small cap stocks that could be acquired by large cap companies looking to deploy cash. Importantly, this is a global theme, so while I personally favor U.S. small caps, there is value in many corners of this sector, with particular value in the U.K. compared to continental Europe. Looking ahead, I do believe small caps will perform well in the second half of the year, although I would caution that tax headwinds will disproportionately hurt this sector. As a result, I suggest readers approach this idea selectively, but I do expect positive results will come from it in the months ahead.