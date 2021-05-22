Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRHF) CEO Jerome Lambert on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2021 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Cagnard - Investor Relations

Johann Rupert - Chairman

Jerome Lambert - Chief Executive Officer

Burkhart Grund - Chief Finance Officer

Cyrille Vigneron - Chief Executive Officer, Cartier

Nicolas Bos - Chief Executive Officer, Van Cleef & Arpels

James Fraser - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Deutsche Bank

Ashley Walters - Bank of America

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS

Anne-Laure Bismuth - HSBC

Antoine Belge - Exane BNP Paribas

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Rey Wium - SBG Securities

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, everyone. While we disappointed that, once again, we cannot host a physical meeting, Johann Rupert, Chairman; Jerome Lambert, Chief Executive Officer; Burkhart Grund, Chief Finance Officer; Cyrille Vigneron, Chief Executive Officer of Cartier; Nicolas Bos, Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels; James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive; and I, are pleased to be able to join the audio webcast of Richemont’s 2021 annual results and hope that you are all keeping well. We would like to remind you that the company announcement and financial presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com and that the replay of this audio webcast will be available on our website today at 3:00 p.m. Geneva Time.

Before we begin, may I draw your attention to the disclaimer on our presentation and company announcement regarding forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also, I would like to note that throughout today’s presentation, Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong SAR China. First, Jerome will take you through the year financial highlights and sales. Burkhart will then discuss Maisons key developments, group’s financial and key initiatives. He will then hand back to Jerome, who will give insight in to our digital strategy and the conclusion, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

I will now hand the call over to Jerome.

Jerome Lambert

Thank you, Sophie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. As we are all aware, it has been an unusually challenging time as we had to navigate the uncertainty associated with the global pandemic. And I would like to contribute to the dedication and perseverance of our colleagues at Richmond. We acted quickly and decisively on all fronts with a primary focus on protecting the health and well-being of our teams, clients, partners and community at all times. In these exceptional circumstances, Richemont demonstrated remarkable agility and resilience, delivering growth in a number of segments and geographies and a significant increase in net cash.

Richemont delivered a strong financial performance with sales for the year decreasing by 5% at constant rates and by 8% at actual exchange rates. There was a marked contrast between the first and second half of the year. From April to September, sales decreased by 25% at constant exchange rates and by 26% at actual exchange rates. Following widespread temporary store closure in the first quarter, performance improved in the ensuing quarter as initially lockdown measures began to lift. From October to March, sales rebounded with year-on-year growth of 17% at constant rate and 12% at actual rates, including a fourth quarter sales increase of 36% at constant exchange rate and 30% at actual exchange rates. This momentum has accelerated in the month of April.

Operating margin increased from 10.7% last year to 11.2%, despite operating profit slightly decreasing to €1.478 billion, given good cost discipline and a sharp rebound in sales in the second half of the year. Profit for the year amounted to €1.289 billion, a 38% increase from €931 million in the prior year. Cash from operating activities was strong, with an €848 million improvement. At €3.393 billion, our net cash position was almost €1 billion above the previous year.

To help you compare our first quarter and full year sales to pre-COVID-19 level, here we are providing ourselves by business area on the 2 years basis. Overall, fourth quarter sales were 10% and 7%, above level seen 2 years ago at constant and actual exchange rates, respectively. So, Jewellery Maisons and Online Distributors both delivered growth above the 2019 levels for this period. Sales at the Jewellery Maisons were 28% and 24% higher than in Q4 2019 in constant and actual exchange rates. Sales at the Online Distributors were 7% higher at constant exchange rate and 4% higher at actual exchange rates. So, Specialist Watchmakers and Fashion & Accessories Maisons were more impacted by the pandemic due to the greater variance on wholesale sales. Respective fourth quarter sales were lower than in the same period 2 years ago. Full year sales compared with financial year ‘19 showed a similar pattern with Jewellery Maisons and Online Distributors posting higher sales, while Specialist Watchmakers and Fashion & Accessories Maisons recorded lower sales.

Now, turning to some of the year’s highlights. Faced with the unprecedented impact of the global pandemic, our colleagues acted quickly to preserve cash and find new ways of engaging with clients. As a result, the group was able to deliver a strong financial performance, led by the Jewellery Maisons, Online Retail in Asia-Pacific. Notably, the Jewellery Maisons grew sales beyond pre-COVID level, with a 31% margin, a testament to the enduring appeal. So, Specialist Watchmakers returned to growth at constant rate in the second half of the financial year. Their team adapt swiftly and efficiently to changing levels of demand, effectively managing large swings in production from a throw in Q1 to a peak in Q4.

Mainland China was the first among major markets to begin the recovery and generated triple-digit growth for the group as the Maisons strong local presence and the lack of outbound travel contributed to increased domestic spending. Notwithstanding lockdown measures, retail sales delivered growth at constant exchange rate. Online retail sales at our Maisons grew by triple-digit, underscoring the success of our digital transformation. This led to a penetration rate of online sales that more than doubled to over 7% from less than 3% of Maisons sales in the prior year. Overall, online sales accounted for 21% of group sales.

We are fortunate that the digital transformation we embarked on several years ago was already well underway when the pandemic hit. This activity has accelerated rapidly over the past year as many in-person interactions such as essentials, launches and the Watches & Wonders fair were successfully transformed into virtual events. Our Maisons also implemented fully digitalized fashion shows, virtual boutique visit, and the Online Distributors benefited from an improved use of artificial intelligence. In recent years, we have made strong efforts to increase direct communication and engagement within clients. This has served us well, and now over three-quarter of our sales are generated directly within clients. In this context, cost and working capital discipline were essential, and thanks to the effort of our teams, Richemont was able to achieve a significant increase in cash from operating activities and free cash flow versus prior year as the recovery started together.

Let me now walk you through the group sales performance: first by region, then by distribution channel; and finally, by product line. Let us first look at the geographical overview of sales at actual rates. Sales decreased in all regions, except in Asia-Pacific, where double-digit growth partially mitigated declines in other regions. Europe and Japan were the most affected by reduced travel and temporary store closure. This pronounced divergence in performance between geographies led to a rebalancing of the regional sales mix. With Mainland China leading the macroeconomic recovery, it has now become the number one location in terms of sales. And Asia-Pacific, at present, post a larger proportion of sales in Europe and the Americas combined.

In the upcoming slides, on sales, please note that changes versus last year are expressed in constant currencies, unless stated otherwise. Let us begin the regional review with Europe. Sales declined by 30%, and we are significantly impacted by recurring periods of temporary store closures, the shutdown of a number of distribution centers in the first quarter and a continued lack of international tourism. This was only partly mitigated by increased local demand. All main markets recorded double-digit declines, except Russia. We saw net improvement in the second half of the year, with decline in the first quarter limited to 7%. The Maisons online retail sales grew by triple-digits, helping online retail in the region, achieved moderate overall growth. Sales in the retail and wholesale channel both recorded double-digit declines. All business areas posted lower sales. Also, the relative outperformance of the Online Distributors is worth mentioning. Sales in Europe represented 23% of copper sales, down from 30% in the prior year.

Let us move to Asia-Pacific, where sales increased by 22% for the year, with varying performance across the main markets. Sales in Mainland China grew by 107%, benefiting from a strong local presence and international travel restriction, which favored strong domestic spending. Thanks to the group’s historical presence on island, Richemont benefited from the impressive growth of this Dufry up. The lack of Mainland Chinese tourism weighted heavily on Hong Kong SAR and South Korea. So, both locations saw a noticeable improvement in H2 with only single-digit declines in sales. Overall, sales in the region grew by triple-digit in Q4, but with less demanding comparative as the impact of the pandemic were felt from the fourth quarter of the prior financial year. Both the Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers posted double-digit sales growth, including triple-digit growth for both business areas in Mainland China, while sales for the Fashion & Accessories Maisons and Online Distributors declined. Retail sales increased across all business areas and online retail enjoyed double-digit growth, including triple-digit growth in the Maisons online retail. Wholesale declined only slightly with growth at both the Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers. Overall, sales in Asia-Pacific increased to 45% of group sales from 35% a year ago.

Let us now look at the Americas, where sales accounted for 18% of group sales compared to 20% in the prior year. Overall, sales declined by 10% year-on-year, but we saw sequential improvement as the year progressed and the effects of the pandemic began to recede, with economic activity gaining traction. Sales were flat or increasing from Q2 onward, including a robust 21% increase in Q4. Online retail sales showed strong growth with a triple-digit increase from the group’s Maisons. This was more than offset by lower sales in other channels. Jewellery Maisons showed relative strength with single-digit sales growth, while sales at the other businesses areas declined.

Let’s now turn to Japan. While sales for the year were 21% lower than the prior year and affected throughout the year by international travel restriction and a sharp fall in inbound tourism spend. Second half sales showed growth, but with easier comparative due to the prior impact on the VAT increase in Q4 and the impact of the pandemic in Q3 VAT and the impact of pandemic in Q4. Sales were lower in all business areas. In terms of channels, online retail posted good growth on the strength of the Maisons online sales, which more than doubled. Sales in the region represented 7% of group sales, broadly in line with the prior year.

And finally, Middle East and Africa, where sales rose by 4% for the year, with a sharp increase in the second and third quarters due to increased tourism spend and resilient local purchasing that partly benefited from the repatriation of sales from location with travel restrictions. Double-digit increase at Jewellery Maisons and Online Distributors more than offset declines in the other business areas. Increased retail sales were partly due to the internalization of Jewellery Maisons operation in Saudi Arabia. Online retail sales grew by double-digit with solid growth from the Online Distributors and the development of the Maisons online offer. Sales in the region accounting for 7% of group sales in line with the prior year.

Let us now turn to sales by distribution channel. First, the retail channel, which is by far our largest channel, contributing 55% of group sales, up from 51% in the prior year. Retail operations were impacted by recurring period of store closures due to the pandemic. Consequently, sales in our 1,190 directly operated boutique rose by 2%. Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa grew, while the other regions saw declines. Also in the Americas, it was limited, single-digits. Strong growth at the Jewellery Maisons more than compensated for decline in the other business areas. Sales in the fourth quarter increased by a robust 62%.

Second, online retail, which includes sales from Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter, YOOX, The Outnet and the online sales of Watchfinder as well, as well as the group Maisons. Sales rose by 9%, supported by growth across all regions, led by Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. In the first quarter, sales increased by 22% partly benefiting from new flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion. At the group Maisons, sales grew by triple-digits in all regions, now representing 7% of sales, excluding the Online Distributors and with North America contributing more than 50% of the total. Online retail sales accounted for 21% of group sales, up from 19% a year ago. Direct-to-client sales, a combination of both online and offline retail sales represented around three-quarters of total group sales.

And third, wholesale, which includes sales to franchisees and multi-brand retail partners as well as realty income, wholesale sales were 25% lower than the previous – in the prior year. Temporary store closures, a lack of travel retail and a lower digital penetration, all contributed to this decline. Sales were down in all business areas and regions with Asia-Pacific, however, broadly in line with the period. Wholesale sales stood at 24% of group sales compared to 30% a year ago.

Burkhart will now take you through the Maisons and segment highlights. Over to you, Burkhart.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Jerome. Let me review our business areas with all numbers at actual rates and starting with the Jewellery Maisons, which include Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. The Jewellery Maisons demonstrated continued strength with full year sales rising by 3%. Sales improved significantly as the year progressed, with fourth quarter sales up by 54%. As a result, full year sales exceeded pre-COVID levels. Both Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa recorded solid double-digit growth and in the Americas, sales were resilient with a low single-digit decline. Robust sales growth in the retail channel, notwithstanding recurring store closures and a triple-digit increase in online retail, more than offset lower wholesale sales. The operating result improved by 11% and the operating margin was solid, increasing to 31%. This 220 basis point improvement over the prior year can be explained by sales growth and strict cost control, which successfully mitigated higher gold prices and a stronger Swiss franc. As was the case last year, investments were focused on digital initiatives and selected store openings and renovations.

Let us look at the main developments over the past 6 months. The team showed incredible agility and flexibility in reacting to site closures, a sharp drop in demand at the beginning of the year, followed by a sharp recovery. The management of production, inventory levels, product launches, overall resources and engagement with clients was commendable. The Maisons successfully enriched the product offerings to support the enduring appeal of their most iconic collections. In Jewellery, new reference, were added to the Clash and Juste un Clou collections at Cartier, to the Alhambra, Belle and Frivole collections at Van Cleef & Arpels, and to the Macri and Tulle collections at Buccellati to name, but a few. In watches, Cartier re-launched Santos and introduced the Maillon de Cartier, while Van Cleef & Arpels added new references to its Frivole, Rendez Vous Moon and Poetic Complications of watch collections.

Jewellery Maisons leveraged their omni-channel capabilities to capture growth opportunities arising from changing consumption pattern. These initiatives include distant sales and new digital interactions with clients through online and mobile platforms. Digital events, such as the watch-making encounters platform at Watches & Wonders, with a digital preview launch for Cartier’s high jewellery Jaeger Royal collection, ensured that our Maisons were able to interact with clients. Selective investments and renovations and store openings continued throughout the year and included renovations of the Dubai Mall and Paris Saint Honoré Boutiques for Cartier, the Wuxi Center 66 renovation in Mainland China for Van Cleef & Arpels. Buccellati expanded internationally and Van Cleef & Arpels launched an online flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Let us now review our Specialist Watchmakers business area, which consolidates the results of 8 Maisons. Sales were 21% lower than in the prior year, with a significant improvement in the second half, including an 11% increase in the fourth quarter. For the year, Asia-Pacific recorded a double-digit sales increase, including a triple-digit increase in mainland China, while sales declined in other regions. There was triple-digit growth in online retail and sales in the retail channel were resilient registering a single-digit decline. Also, sales suffered the most as the pandemic had a more pronounced impact on multi-brand retail partners. Due to a close partnership with our retail partners, inventories continue to be tightly monitored with the ensuing sell-out, sell-in ratio above 100%.

The operating margin decreased by 470 basis points to 5.9%, largely due to lower levels of manufacturing capacity utilization, higher gold and a stronger Swiss franc. These were partly mitigated by tight cost control and reduced investments, which were targeted at select boutique renovations, new franchise and online flagship store openings as well as research and development initiatives. Of note is cash generation, which was significantly stronger than last year. Sales reflected the lasting appeal of iconic collections with launches mainly focused on new references across iconic clients. This related to the Portuguesa and Pilot collections at IWC, the Master and Reverso lines at Jaeger-LeCoultre, the Luminor family at Panerai; the Possession and Limelight Gala lines at Piaget as well as the overseas collection at Vacheron Constantin.

The Specialist Watchmaker Maisons accelerated the digital transformation with innovative online events such as Watches & Wonders, which were complemented by physical events in Shanghai and Sanya and digital campaigns on Tmall, Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter. Several maisons further engaged with clients through virtual boutique experiences, as for example, IWC, Piaget and Roger Dubuis in support of distant sales. The retail network increased with new store openings, mostly franchise, in Mainland China and South Korea. In addition, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin, all launched flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Let us now move to online distributors. Sales of our Maisons products, the Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter, YOOX and The Outnet are shown under both the Maisons’ respective business areas and online distributors. They are subsequently eliminated under intra-segment eliminations. Sales contracted by 9% to €2.197 billion. After the closure of several distribution centers in the first quarter of the year, sales showed sequential improvement and rose by 3% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period, with a positive performance in the second half. For the year as a whole, growth in the Middle East and Africa could not offset declines in other regions, although Europe and Japan demonstrated relative resilience. We continue to see a highly competitive pricing environment for online fashion. This benefited the off-season businesses of YOOX and the Outnet, which together posted higher sales, but it proved to be a challenge for Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter, where lower stock levels and temporary site closures also weighed on sales.

The operating loss improved by €18 million to €223 million, reflecting strong cost control. Strict cash preservation measures led to an improvement of the inventory position. Compared to the prior year, the EBITDA loss halved to €37 million despite increased custom duties related to Brexit. Cash outflow decreased steeply as a result of strong inventory focus, notwithstanding continued investments in information technology.

Let us now look at some developments over the past year. As part of the previously announced succession plan, YOOX, Net-a-Porter welcomed the new CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre at the beginning of January. Prior to his new role, Geoffroy drove the expansion of Richemont’s e-commerce initiatives and previously has held several other executive positions within Richemont. This appointment reflects the need for a new organization to support an evolution of the business and operating model, as Jerome will explain later.

The migration to Net-a-Porter’s new global technology and logistics platform made good progress and is on track for completion in the autumn of this year. Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter successfully expanded their watch and jewellery offer with new launches, product curation, interviews and editorial content. In Mainland China through the joint venture with Alibaba, which is developing according to plans, Digital Watches & Wonders campaign was successfully run on Tmall during April and September. Watchfinder continued its internationalization, with new stores opened in September in Geneva and in November in Paris. Overseas sales now account for over 16% of sales. Watchfinder is also collaborating more closely with Richemont Maisons and other businesses to a part-exchange program, which is now available in more than 80 of the Specialist Watchmakers boutiques and since March through the personal shopping service at Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter.

Finally, let us move to the other businesses, which primarily include the group’s Fashion & Accessories businesses and the group’s unbranded watch component manufacturers. The 25% sales decrease was broad-based, double-digit declines in broad-based, double-digit declines in all regions despite relative outperformance in Asia-Pacific, thanks to strong growth in Mainland China. Also, sales were notably impacted by temporary store closures, particularly in Europe and international travel restrictions with its resulting decline in travel retail sales. Online retail recorded strong growth and represented 17% of sales, an increase from 9% a year ago. Peter Millar showed resilience with only a limited sales decline. Operating loss increased to €241 million. Cost mitigation and strong cash protection measures were deployed early into the year. And we are not able to fully mitigate the adverse effects of the reduction in sales.

In terms of main developments of the Fashion & Accessories Maisons, there have been notable enhancements in leadership and creativity, with the arrival of Philippe Fortunato in September as CEO of Fashion & Accessories Maisons and new creative directors at Alaïa, Chloé and Montblanc. In line with the group’s strategy, the Maisons made good progress on the digital transformation agendas. Peter Millar launched a new e-commerce platform, with a richer customer experience. Chloé, Dunhill and Montblanc all opened new flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, further enhancing their presence in the important Chinese market. Meanwhile, many Maisons introduced digital fashion shows and fully digitized showrooms. In addition, the highly acclaimed launch of AZ Factory took place in January. Across our Maisons, core categories in iconic products, including writing instruments at Montblanc, leather goods at Chloé and menswear at Dunhill were resilient. This was supported by notable product launches such as the Editions collection at Alaïa, additions to the Woody collection and Gabriela Hearst’s first collection at Chloé, Le Petit Prince and Planet writing instruments at Montblanc, the future expansion of G/Fore at Peter Millar.

Let me now walk you through the rest of the P&L, starting with gross profit. Gross profit decreased by 9% and gross margin by 70 basis points. The 59.8% margin was primarily impacted by lower manufacturing capacity utilization due to COVID-19 and adverse currency movements. The impact of the stronger euro against the U.S. dollar and renminbi affected sales and the stronger Swiss franc also weighed on costs and higher gold prices and the sales shift towards locations with higher duties and a highly competitive pricing environment in online fashion, albeit to a lesser extent. These factors more than offset the positive impact of a greater share of online and offline retail.

Let us now look at net operating expenses. At €6.383 billion, operating expenses were down by 10%, the rate which outpaced the decline in sales. At constant exchange rates, operating expenses were 9% lower, demonstrating strict cost discipline. I will now walk you through the expenses by category. Selling and distribution expenses, which accounted for 51% of total operating expenses, decreased by 8% at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant exchange rates in line with the decline in sales. This reflected strict cost control from the beginning of the year, €67 million in rent relief relating to store closures and €46 million from government support schemes.

Communication expenses fell by 27% at actual exchange rates or by 26% at constant exchange rates, primarily as a result of aggressive cost-cutting during the first half of the year as well as the cancellation of physical events throughout the year. This resulted in a lower communication expense ratio of 8%, down from 10% in the prior year. Fulfillment expenses increased by 1% at actual exchange rates and by 3% at constant exchange rates. Higher fulfillment costs resulted from the strong increase in online sales partly offset by lower expenses at the Online Distributors.

Administration expenses declined by 5% or by 4% at constant rates. Expenses included expenditures in IT and new retail initiatives at the Online Distributors and Maisons. Other expenses at €272 million were 7% higher than the prior year at both actual and constant exchange rates. This increase was primarily due to non-recurring investment property expense. Net operating expenses as a percentage of group sales decreased by 120 basis points from 49.8% a year ago to 48.6%. A resilient gross margin and rate of cost decline that outpaced the rate of sales decline contained a reduction in operating profit to 3% versus the prior year. Of note is the operating margin that was up by 50 basis points compared to the prior year at 11.2%.

Let us now review the rest of the P&L items below the operating profit line, starting with finance income. Net finance income amounted to €25 million compared to a net finance cost of €337 million in the prior year. €362 million positive swing can be explained by several items. A €294 million favorable variance on non-cash net foreign exchange gains on monetary items and a €255 million improvement in fair value adjustments, mostly related to the Farfetch and Dufry convertible notes. These positive factors more than offset a negative swing of €72 million for financial income to financial expense, primarily due to lower interest income and higher bond interest expense and a €124 million negative swing in hedging activities.

Let us now turn to the profit for the year, which increased by 38% to €1.289 billion, with a profit margin rising by 330 basis points to 9.8%. The increase primarily reflected €362 million positive swing in net finance cost just seen. Our effective tax rate for the year amounted to 15.1% versus 22.6% in the prior year, a rate broadly aligned with a 14% Swiss tax rate. The trade also reflected lower trading in higher tax jurisdictions, better trading in lower tax ones and the unrealized non-cash investment gain in Farfetch notes, which led to a non-tax gain. At €3.218 billion, cash flow generated from operating activities, were 36% or €848 million higher than the prior year. This is mainly explained by a €856 million positive swing in working capitals due to strict cash protection measures implemented early in the year, with a reduction in inventories, increased trade payables was an offsetting increased trade receivables as a result of increased wholesale orders in the fourth quarter.

Let us now turn to our gross capital expenditure, which amounted to €513 million, 30% lower than the prior year. Investments were significantly reduced in order to preserve cash without compromising strategic progress with a focus on these selective renovation or relocation of existing boutiques and investment in IT, mainly at the Online Distributors. Capital expenditure as a percentage of group sales amounted to 3.9% compared with 5.2% in the prior year. 45% of gross capital expenditure related to point-of-sale investments, including internal and franchise boutiques. Renovations included factory boutiques in Rue de la Paix in Paris and the Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates and on Rue du Rhône in Geneva as well as Van Cleef & Arpels in the Prince’s Building in Hong Kong SAR. The locations included on Vacheron Constantin on Madison Avenue in New York and Cartier in Osaka, Japan. Manufacturing spend accounted for 13% of gross capital expenditure and related primarily to R&D and machinery, mostly at Cartier and the Specialist Watchmakers. Other investments accounted for the remaining 42%, mainly reflecting investments in information technology at Net-a-Porter and YOOX.

Let us now turn to free cash flow. Free cash inflow amounted to €1.790 billion. The €766 million increase compared to the prior year primarily related to the higher cash flow from operating activities, lower capital expenditure and lower lease payments partly due to rent relief, all of which more than offset investments in the Farfetch convertible notes issued.

Now on to our balance sheet which remains very strong, with shareholders’ equity accounting for 51% of the total. Net cash increased to €3.393 billion at the March 31, 2021, up from €2.395 billion at the end of the prior year, as a result of the items discussed on the previous slide. The Board has proposed a dividend of CHF2 per 1 A share or 10 B shares. The doubling of the dividend over the prior year, back to pre-COVID levels, reflects an improving economic environment, solid cash flow generation and attractive long-term prospects for the luxury goods industry.

Before summarizing the past year’s performance, let me update you on the progress we have made on our sustainability roadmap. Richemont has a longstanding commitment for doing business responsibly. In 2019, we stepped up our efforts with the introduction of our transformational CSR strategy named Movement for Better Luxury. Recognizing the need for continual progress, our targets have been grouped under short, medium and long-term targets. While our 2021 Sustainability Report will be published in July, let me highlight some of the good progress made across our main focus areas.

We have strengthened our governance through the creation of a Governance and Sustainability Committee, which is made up of non-executive directors, with senior executives and ESG specialists attending. Its purpose is to assist the board in reviewing and approving management proposals regarding strategy, policies and guidelines on our environmental, social and governance matters. We will also provide direction on best practices and ensure compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements. This represents active engagement from the highest levels of Richemont’s organization and shows how seriously we take these responsibilities. Richemont is also co-chairing the new SDG Task Force launched by the Responsible Jewellery Council last month to track and aid members’ progress in implementing the 17 UN sustainable development goals.

On the social front, we have introduced, WeCaRe, a global Employee Assistance Program, to support our colleagues’ well-being. We have launched dedicated training for teams on diversity, equity and inclusion matters. We have also initiated the development of a global diversity, equity and inclusion community, which is led by the Heads of DEI. We began appointing across the group, Maisons and geographies some 2 years ago. We continue to give back to the communities in which we operate and have rolled out a global volunteering framework to encourage increased volunteering. In addition, we have launched several initiatives to our Maisons to promote children’s education and literacy, notably by partnering with UNICEF.

Richemont is committed to transparency and traceability in raw material sourcing and will continue to work collaboratively with industry organizations and business partners to promote best practices across our full supply chain. We are committed to respecting responsible business practices, human and labor rights and the environment. Today, over 95% of the gold we purchase is RJC Chain-of-Custody recertified and comes from recycled origins. After several years of collaboration with peers through the Coloured Gemstones Working Group, we participated last month in the launch of the Gemstones and Jewellery Community platform to promote responsible business practices across the gemstone industry. Richemont is committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity across group operations by 2025, in line with E100 initiative objectives and is finalizing its formal commitment to science-based targets in line with the Paris agreement. The 2021 Sustainability Report will report against our short-term targets to March 2021 and will include enhanced disclosure in the areas such as water consumption.

Let me now highlight a few noteworthy sustainability initiatives. In 2020, Cartier established the Cartier for Nature of fund to preserve biodiversity and healthy ecosystems across the planet. The Maisons also participates in the Richemont-led plastic shift initiative and since 2020, has eliminated all single-use plastics from packaging. This March, IWC achieved certification to the stringent Chain-of-Custody standard of the Responsible Jewellery Council and is the only Swiss luxury watchmaker qualified to-date. Other Specialist Watchmakers are in the way to obtaining certification.

At the 2021 Watches & Wonders fairs, Panerai revealed its Submersible eLAB-ID concept watch, made of 98.6% recycled-based materials by weight, the highest percentage of recycled based material ever in a watch. The appointment of Gabriela Hearst has accelerated Chloé’s ambition towards lower impact materials. In its first show, more than 80% of cashmere yarn was recycled and more than 50% of silk came from organic agriculture. In addition, ESG metrics have been incorporated into Chloé’s senior executive KPIs. At YOOX Net-a-Porter, the Infinity program aims to promote circularity through a number of pilot initiatives to reduce pre and post consumer waste and empower customers to make more conscious, sustainable and circular choice purchases, notably through the net sustained offer.

Moving back to numbers now, with some final words on our financial year performance from my side. First, Richemont delivered a strong performance in exceptional circumstances with a sharp rebound in the second half, led by the Jewellery Maisons, online retail and Asia-Pacific, especially in Mainland China. The Jewellery Maisons generated sales exceeding pre-COVID levels and a solid 31% operating margin, highlighting the enduring appeal of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Buccellati. Second, our strategy was executed with discipline and agility. On the outset of the pandemic, our teams reacted swiftly to manage cost and protect cash, which led to an improved operating margin and substantially higher cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow. We have an efficient and well-established process to manage the sell-in, sell-out ratio with our wholesale partners. This control has contributed to tight inventory management.

While our digital transformation began a few years ago, this year we witnessed benefits from our progress to-date and so an acceleration of new retail and digital initiatives as Jerome will expand on shortly. Third, as just reviewed, we further progressed on our transformational CSR journey. Fourth, our strong balance sheet with a net cash position of €3.4 billion, not only acted as a fortress, but also provided flexibility and acted as an engine to support our ambition. Back to you Jerome?

Jerome Lambert

Thank you, Burkhart. Before concluding, let me share with you some insights into our digital strategy. This year, our official digital strategy has accelerated strongly. Online retail sales at our Maisons grew by triple-digits and represented 7% of our Maisons revenue compared to less than 3% a year ago. In addition, digital initiatives reported our ability to connect with customers and thus underpins our retail sales performance. Maisons leveraged new tools in communication channels, including mobile sales, video and social media interactions to enable more diverse customer journey. This led to significant distant sales.

We have strengthened our new retail foundations with the rollout of our sales force CRM program across 8 Maisons and a clienteling application for sales assistant, which enables a better use of data. Most of our Maisons and businesses have now localized their website in the Middle East and will now pursue this in other locations. New omni-channel routes have been activated, such as Montblanc and Cartier clicks from store and boutique appointment and we have implemented new touch point with customers, notably in Mainland China, with 9 new flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion. We have also made progress in upskilling our teams through our digital training programs in new areas.

In November, we announced a partnership with Alibaba and Farfetch to accelerate the digitization of the luxury industry and to provide luxury brands with enhanced access to Mainland China. This includes a $300 million investment by Richemont in private convertible notes issued by Farfetch Limited and our intention to take a 12.5% stake in a joint venture being traded in Mainland China was Farfetch and Alibaba.

Another important part of our digital strategy relates to the evolution of the business and operating model at Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter, YOOX and The Outnet. To complement their wholesale offer, Net-a-Porter recently introduced a consignment offer for some key brand partners. This transition for an hybrid model, mixing 1P and 3P will accelerate this financial year. For YOOX, we are looking to establish a marketplace offer during financial year 2022. The operating model of these businesses is also evolving in several key areas. We are progressing with the localization and our operating model to capture even more growth, notably in Mainland China and the Middle East building on strong local partnership. Businesses are also increasingly tech-savvy. So, migration of Net-a-Porter to a new platform will enable a single view of the inventory and of customers to improve service and support sales. Ultimately, all this evolution will enable us to better meet our clients and partner needs and lower our capital requirements.

In conclusion, Richemont, it’s Maisons and businesses demonstrating strength in the face of unprecedented level of global disruption. Our performance was supported by several factors. First, the brandy equity of our Maisons is rooted in their strong heritage, craftsmanship, creativity and innovative spirit, which strengthened the enduring appeal. Second, the ability to connect with clients wrote new retail initiative in a customer-centric mindset reinforced by a strong local presence in markets such as Mainland China, the U.S. and the Middle East, where demand recovered faster. Third, Richemont showed agility, adapting quickly and prioritizing investment into the most strategically important areas. It is worth reiterating that through online and offline retailers or the retail sales, three-quarter of our Maison sales are now directly generated within clients, which enables a closer relationship with and better understanding of our clientele. Finally, the strategic partnership we have forged over recent years, with, for example, Alibaba, Dufry, Watch & Wonders and [indiscernible] has enabled us to seize meaningful growth opportunities. We very much believe that partnerships make you stronger and we will continue to take this approach.

I would like to close this presentation by thanking all of my colleagues throughout the organization for their dedication, ingenuity and discipline during what has been a challenging year for everyone. Together, we will craft the future. This concludes our presentation. Thank you for your attention. I will now hand back over to you, Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Jerome. We can now start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from the line of Louise Singlehurst with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Louise.

Operator

Ms. Singlehurst, your line is open. You may ask your question.

Louise Singlehurst

Hi, good morning everyone. Apologies for that. Thank you very much for taking my call and the detail so far. Just sticking to the two questions. If we look at the Jewellery Maisons to begin with, I wonder that you could help us think about retail component. Obviously, the 62%, would it be fair to assume we would be near the 80% mark if we look at the kind of the wholesale dynamic goes through there as well? And I wonder if you can talk about obviously volume, but the positive impact from mix going on in the quarter? And then secondly, if we could just have a look at operating model, it sounds very interesting for YOOX and Net-a-Porter, it’s very clear from a brand and also the consumer perspective, it can make sense. What does it mean in terms of like the volumes and the margin impact? And is that only the first party on offer for a few larger brands? And then just finally, on that same point, when we look at the brands, is it available for the whole inventory catalog or is it just from a curated edit perspective? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

I think, first question on Jewellery would be for Cyrille and Nicola. So, I would just like to hand that question over.

Cyrille Vigneron

Nicola, you want to start? Okay. So, for the question, by channel the strongest channel for three other period has been the e-com, which has done about triple compared to what it was before and then strong retail everywhere. The part which has been of course lagging behind has been travel retail as many airports and travel retail destinations being closed. It’s good, but natural. And then on the other part of the specialist retailer in the wholesale, it has been also a bit behind. So yes, the strongest network has been e-communication, second, retail, third, I would say franchise retail, and third and fourth coming the specialist network. Nicola?

Nicolas Bos

Yes, thank you, Cyrille. If I may add to that in terms of mix within the correction we have seen performance pretty much across the board. What we have seen in jewellery during this year is some difficulties for high jewellery due to the difficulty to organize events, international events for clients to travel and also due to certain lack of social opportunities for clients to wear new pieces of high jewellery. And growth being much higher performance being much better with more day wear jewellery and day wear lines as it was mentioned in the presentation both for Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels or Buccellati.

Jerome Lambert

And then, Jerome Lambert speaking, I will answer to your question about the evolution of the operating model business model at YOOX, Net-a-Porter. Indeed what we described here is your development of a more hybrid model within YOOX, Net-a-Porter. Here we speak from mixing 1P and 3P and heading to our excellent experience in creative model or the – or marketplace – as a marketplace approach. As we know all are working in 1P give you a higher lifetime value from your clients. And that’s what YOOX, Net-a-Porter has been building over the time with excellent service and business with the so-called EIPs of the brand. Said that to further expand and recruit, the opportunity of 3P is bringing an even larger platform when it comes to products availability. It’s true for Net-a-Porter, because the connection that has already started with the concession model shows higher capability to answer to the needs of our clients both in terms of vertical and horizontal. So, we have – basically we have a larger choice of assortment with the concession model and we also have deeper or more available products for the best seller of it. So, second and very interesting approach of this 3P model to the 1P model, particularly when it come to use is linearization within the year of the supplier of the supply flows. Indeed on top of creating and carefully choosing the product or to be present on our website, we will bring an additional adaptation to last trends and last demand trends with immediate presence. On YOOX, you saw the numbers, that’s 14,000 brands already and we can foresee your 20% – a good 20% of additional offer without impact on our capital. Thanks to the model.

Louise Singlehurst

Thank you. And technology to deliver the first party is that all in self constructed? Is that something that’s already been in the CapEx program as well? Thank you. It’s my last question.

Jerome Lambert

For the concession model, yes, indeed there is a concession model and the dropship are pure – are currently and purely powered and make available and possible with recent work done on the replatforming, as the replatforming is also allowing stronger localization capabilities from a tech perspective. So, it’s within the same – it’s the same frame. For YOOX and for other countries like China, we are currently are finalizing are the choice of technology that will come on top of the technical stacks that we have today, between within the frame of our CapEx as said and as fixed in the past.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. Next question, please.

Louise Singlehurst

Very clear. Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Louise. Next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Francesca Di Pasquantonio with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Francesca.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes, good morning, Sophie. Good morning, everyone. Two questions also for me, please. The first step is on watches, if I look at the performance of the category as compared to the performance of the Specialist Watchmakers division. It seems watches as a category are outperforming. Is this mainly a result of the channel with Cartier more exposed to retail and online or is there something else that we need to take into account in terms of product flow innovation or strategic decisions beyond wholesale? And the second question is on a comment which was made by the Chairman this morning about the long-term strategy to build assets over time. I was wondering whether you could provide some color around the statement and what areas of focus should we have in mind? Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. Francesca.

Jerome Lambert

Yes, maybe on the watches, thank you for your questions. And it was I would say you heard partly the answer to your question in the comments of our Chairman this morning, where he was highlighting some significant stock rebalancing happening for the Specialist Watchmaker in the Q4 of this year. And that’s how you can understand the delta of performance between the two. Out of that, what we see is that’s more a time difference between the flows, as in any other material elements. I pass over to the Chairman for the second question. The Chairman?

Sophie Cagnard

Mr. Rupert?

Johann Rupert

Yes. It’s a very difficult question, because we try to build brand equity over time in all of our Maisons, some take longer. That’s what I highlighted towards the – I mean, Panerai was very quick. Van Cleef, we were more careful. It took us a while to really look at all the possibilities to go through the archives. And so that took longer, but it depends on – it’s a very good question, but one that I can’t answer, because we have to look at various categories, you can do very well in the category that is not crying very well and it will not affect your P&L. So, it’s a question of capital allocation and human resource allocation and I am not going to speculate on the next one. I just tried to highlight the difference in approaches between different companies. Our goal has always been to build brand equity and to build value instead of just buying it and paying goodwill even though I guess the markets reward the second strategy a lot quicker.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ashley Walters with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Ashley.

Ashley Walters

Good morning, Sophie. I have two questions as well first on jewellery and then on specialty watches. My question on jewellery is really just about like a big picture question. Some investors, we seek to believe that luxury was a COVID or lockdown beneficiary. And I think that this is especially true for the perception of the jewellery category strength. Today, you have obviously delivered a very solid quarter in jewellery with revenues up close to 30% on a 2-year stack. How do you think about the impact of reopening on your jewellery business and the sustainability of the performance that you are delivering? I guess do you see reopening of the net positive or negative on impacting jewellery demand? And then my second question on specialty watches is just on a comment that’s in the report, which says that sell-out was ahead of sell-in, but that in the first 4 months of the calendar year that you are trading above 2019 levels when corrected for a significant stock rebalancing? Should we read that to mean that there was a big stocking event in April or can you just explain exactly what that comment means please?

Johann Rupert

I will answer the second question. It’s Johann here. Now we have been reporting this as a metric for a while. We took a hit on returns, on net assets, etcetera, the metrics that we use in capital allocation for 4 to 5 years already. As we cleaned up the watch market and we invested heavily in logistics, software systems, etcetera, for online route to market, we look at our clients – our wholesale partners stock and our own stock. And after growing for years at 30% to 35%, that was obviously not going to last. So, we acted proactively over 4, 5 years ago already, by cleaning up the market. And one thing that we wanted to make sure of is that we would not force feeding the market. Because in the end, your wholesale partners get stuck with style stock, which they then immediately put into the grey market, they don’t like that, we don’t like it, your brand equity is affected. And so, we made a deliberate decision to not to pump watches into the market, but to maintain a positive sell-out to sell-in ratio. That strategy, which we started a few years ago, obviously benefited us tremendously in this year as we did not have a wholesale partner stuck with enormous levels of stock. So, this has been going for 2 years. We have had this positively, the sell-out to sell-in ratio over 1 – for over 2 years. It’s a deliberate strategy. So, I don’t think you should read too much into stocking and destocking. That’s not the case and that didn’t happen. It’s a long-term strategy. But we all benefited from that strategy of having a very clean business during this most traumatic year. We have got to remember that a year ago in May we had a board meeting where to report that we lost in April – the month of April alone over €400 million in cash. Now, it’s – obviously we started doing extrapolations, it was not very funny. So, we did act immediately and it was, in fact, the biggest stress test that I think that response ever. Well, it’s definitely the biggest stress test we have ever gone through. And I have been around since the ‘87 crash when most of you are born, obviously, the 2000 and then the mini crash, but with long-term effects of 2008, but this one came out of the blue. And it stress tested us. The – and I think you can really look at our watch business, our jewellery business, all of our businesses as having – we turn really started turning in about August. So by October, November, the numbers and the cash flows are looking better, but then by mid-February it really started picking up and those trends are continuing.

Ashley Walters

Okay. So, the comment around the first 4 months of the year being above 2019 levels, I guess, then is to do with what you are seeing in your own retail business rather than you think to do with suggesting that April is much better than, I guess, the minus 16% that you reported in the first 3 months of the year? Thank you.

Johann Rupert

See, this has been trends, but we’d love to extrapolate them or to infinite them, because the world is still a free enterprise still having to cope with the idea of not having a hurdle, right. We have enormous liquidity. You’ve got Bitcoin. There are signs of bubble signs, if I can put it and as such wish, all things being equal, we are performing very well even in comparison to luxury goods arrivals. I am talking about the risk of extrapolating global economic growth and global trade, etcetera, etcetera, one should always just have not an eye in the rearview mirror, but a balance sheet that can withstand further shocks – will have shocks. I don’t know where that come from, but it will add further shocks. But what is especially pleasing is everybody has spoken about China, but we have seen real signs of growth in the United States of America. So, where the – let me make a general statement here where the markets have opened. We have done very well. In countries where the markets have not opened, we have benefited from our online business. That’s not to say that our online business is not doing very, very well in countries, in Mainland China, for instance, or in China related if we can put it like that. It’s – and I don’t expect our boutiques, but that’s – but I think we could ask Cyrille and Nicolas to answer that, because they have the daily figures, if they could say. I know that where the boutiques open, it’s accretive. It will be accretive. Is that a fair statement, Cyrille and Nicolas?

Cyrille Vigneron

Yes. Indeed if I may, of course, it does confirm exactly that. We have seen very, very good resilience. What we have seen through the period is that the attractivity of jewellery remains very strong. And as you said Mr. Chairman, it’s about route to market. So when the only route to market was e-commerce, we saw that route re-grow, but every time a physical retail reopened, we saw customers and we see customers pulling back and enjoying the physical experience.

Johann Rupert

Sorry, sorry.

Nicolas Bos

So for the first question to say, will the reopening retransfer the customer’s appetite is not an equal pie, it’s the time that is varying and can be volatile. So, that’s the difficult part. So in some way, the positive start when we see the kind of post-crisis rebound like it was in 2010 to ‘12, there can be some robust rebound, but there can be some shock in between. And there is a long-term trend for branded jewellery, let’s say, on a long-term perspective can be quite positive and also appetite for customers in many new ones, especially in China or as mentioned in the United States or even Middle East. So, the question is say how to see what can happen within a calendar year or a fiscal year is very difficult to predict, but the long-term perspective, we think are quite positive.

Ashley Walters

Thanks.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you very much. Thank you, Ashley. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Luca Solca with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Luca.

Burkhart Grund

Good morning, Luca.

Luca Solca

Good morning, Sophie. Good morning, Burkhart. Good morning, all. I have a question on clienteling and remote sales. What we saw during the most recent quarters is that there has been a bit of a bridge between digital and in-store sales and some of your peers been using clienteling and CRM as a way to try and offset store closures. I wonder if you feel that you are on path on this remote selling and clienteling activity or if there is more that you are planning to do and preparing to do that could boost your capabilities down the road? As a second question, I seem to understand that even in the third quarter, there was not much contribution from high jewellery, do we understand correctly that high jewellery is still to come back and was not present in the fourth quarter as well to any meaningful extent and could possibly be rebounding once occasions of use and also events come back in the second half of the calendar year ‘21? Thank you very much.

Jerome Lambert

Thank you. I will – Jerome Lambert speaking. I will answer to the first part of – to the first question. When it comes to distant sales, indeed, during the first part of the pandemic, distant sales was the only way and all the clienteling developed around. We are the best if not the only solution to maintain contact with the end client. So in the second part of the pandemic or in countries like China where very rapidly after that you won there, most of our doors, if not all our doors were reopened, we are emerging a new way of buying and a new way of interacting. When it comes to China’s, it’s of use, it’s live streaming event and it took I would say a larger and stronger impact. And besides that as well, work done there within the Pavilion on Tmall have been given the opportunity to leverage your much more data and marketing intelligence in that in the past. So, in China, we see already the impact of these newer performance marketing approach and how it leveraged the level of performance and how it gives us the opportunity to create new way of aggregating clients. When you come to the rest of the world, Richemont has been investing for [indiscernible] in call centers. And we have now more than 300 their colleagues working in the different call centers around the world. And the interaction with our colleagues in the call center offering continuity in service even when boutique got close or out of the working – the traditional boutique working time as being a new source of client service and are being part of the journey of our clients when it comes to discover the products, asking for more informations without always to come to the centers of the cities and they are partly closing or the restriction in travel as being a strong initiator to discovery this new route. So yes indeed in the first part, it was the solution as no other solution. The second part we have seen new ways of interacting, new hybrid ways of interaction that we leverage. Cyrille and Nicolas for jewellery?

Cyrille Vigneron

So, the first half of last year has been really, really slow, because most of the events were cancelled. And for the second half, we started to have some events, especially in Asia. So we had in Taiwan, in Shanghai, in Tokyo and Seoul and we consider the appetite of customers there was quite good. But of course, with no traveling for many regions, it remained globally under, but the Q4 in high jewellery was quite promising to what can come at some point. As said, it’s still in lockdown in many countries in Europe. There is still not a kind of – even if there is some question of vaccination authorization and so forth not there. So, high jewellery will come back. Again, the question how fast this can reshape. So, the customer’s appetite is there. Nicola, do you agree?

Nicolas Bos

Yes, I fully concur, Cyrille. And I would say also that we kind of re-shifted the way we present high jewellery, from, major international events that we like to organize that were completely impossible to probably more smaller size, more intimate, local or sometimes regional events. So, it’s also more diversity in the ways we interact with high jewellery clients and representations and we see already the results of that and we will probably that improving again during the coming year.

Luca Solca

Thank you very much, indeed.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Luca. Next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Zuzanna Pusz with UBS. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Zuzanna.

Zuzanna Pusz

Good morning. Good morning, everyone. I have two questions, please. My first question is, I’d say broadly on jewellery, but also pricing specifically. So, it’s pretty clear that you are outperforming your peers and the growth is very strong. I think as you mentioned you think that it’s just an underlying strength of the brand. But I also have this feeling that obviously over the last couple of years, you were a bit more cautious with pricing, especially versus other product categories, like soft luxury. And we probably ended up in a situation where jewellery does look like relatively good value versus perhaps you can sell on the handbag prices. So, I will be just curious to hear what are your plans when it comes to pricing? If you think maybe if this strong growth continues if you could maybe have some room to increase prices? And obviously, I remember you’ve been historically kind of rebalancing prices across regions, but I am here to think about kind of net price increases at the global level? And my second question is maybe just broadly on regional performance. So you have seen a very nice acceleration when we look on a 2-year stack in the U.S., Middle East saw bit of a deceleration. So, could you maybe share a little bit of kind of color behind that? And specifically, when it comes to the U.S., because Mr. Rupert mentioned that, he thinks that there is maybe some sort of kind of long-term concerns regarding a bubble or something like that in the market. But at the same time, he said that the U.S. was very healthy. So I am just curious if you actually believe that the momentum in the U.S. we are seeing is an actual kind of underlying momentum of the U.S. consumer. And if so, what is driving that given that it feels like the U.S. and especially for in Q4 is growing ahead of its kind of a long-term growth line? Thank you.

Cyrille Vigneron

I can pickup for the first question for a few things. While we don’t comment for the other part of luxury, but this was a strategy that worked this time say we have to leverage the overall price worldwide, because customers are traveling and if you have some parts in the areas where it’s structurally overpriced, of course except for the part of VAT and sales tax that we don’t control, but then it makes some perception from customers that the price at home is too high. If we are – we have seen that this is the strength of our sales and robustness of rebound domestically was also because customers knew that it was not a low price within China, in Russia and Middle East. So on some time where we didn’t try to make highest yield in period where everything was doing fine has been paying off there. Then this side, we have increase in Swiss franc, increase in gold price, that at some point we have to reflect. It’s just part of the normal management of our pricing. So I think there is something that can come because of gold price was very high. And because of a cost of goods coming to Switzerland, the fact you have equal pricing policy worldwide as shown it’s more resilient in the long run. Nicolas or Jerome, do you want to comment as well?

Jerome Lambert

Nicolas?

Nicolas Bos

Yes, I really agree with that. I think that over the past few years and before that crisis, we have really gone through to an international frontier of what we call fair pricing as Cyrille was describing and to have more homogeneity and alignment between the different prices in the different regions and it’s clearly a factor also that helped us somehow redirect sales from tourists, to more local clients, because they know that they will pay pretty much the same price, excluding taxes and the fair price. And I think that we have not been opportunistic when it comes to price increases, as Cyrille was saying, of course, we have some times to adjust, to exchange rates and to the price of materials. But as also, I think part of the feeling that goes with jewellery that there is no more long-term view, more permanent when you buy jewellery than sometimes other categories and I think that you have once again a homogeneous pricing and also a non-opportunistic approach to a price increase is well understood and appreciated by your clients.

Johann Rupert

Sorry, it’s Johann here. I think also embedded in fair pricing, I am always pleased when I look at Christie’s and Sotheby’s and even Phillips and even watches at the core and when I see that the Maisons represented, they are inevitably Cartier and Van Cleef and also in the watches that Cartier and [indiscernible], etcetera, fetch prices that make them value in the long-term, we judged earlier on with a press that there was a Cartier London watch that was sold at Phillips. It’s a baseball of pebble model and I thought I was going to go big. And I said but that highest end of the estimate, only to lose because somebody else paid 5x more. So, if you are in the Jewellery and especially High Jewellery business, you want your clients to have residual and investment value. So, if you have a look at the sales at Christie’s and Sotheby’s, our products do well. So there is a fair price as well.

Burkhart Grund

Okay. And probably it’s Burkhart, just want to address the question about the regional sales split. I think what was said by the Chairman before is very important to understand where markets reopen, we are doing very well. And this has been proven throughout the year. And this is not just a storyline where we have had a very strong business in China due to, let’s say, the effects we know, the demand is no longer outbound given the current circumstances. So, we have had very strong growth in China, but it is important to understand that the other major markets like the America, so the U.S. particularly have started to stabilize and some are starting to grow again and have sequentially accelerated as the sanitary conditions have improved. Middle East, same thing started to stabilize and grow again in summer. Now, there is no signs of deceleration that we have seen. We have spoken about some, let’s say, more technical effects that have weighed on the fourth quarter, such as boutique internalizations, where actually you take back the inventory from dealers and actually then shifted into your internal directly operated stores, some rebalancing of inventory between regions. So, that’s more technical effect, the underlying growth trends so dynamic has been as in the U.S., quite strong. It really depends on sanitary situation reopening of markets and in a way also the customer mindset that is associated with that. I think in Europe, we have had the same evolution over the year, fourth quarter, definitely better than the three quarters before. However, as we have seen, we have had – we have seen another wave of closings in Europe in our last quarter, which are now starting to lift, but we now see Japan again, closing down and buckling down. So it is really still a bit of volatility out there, but that doesn’t change, I’d say the underlying trends that we have seen through the year. Once it’s open, we are doing quite well.

Zuzanna Pusz

Thank you so much. That’s very helpful. Can I just very quickly follow-up on your comments on regional sales? Because obviously that the group is very diversified you have many products at risk. Can you maybe just give us an idea, especially that the U.S. is a region where things have reopened so – and probably hopefully won’t be closing. So you have probably the best picture. What have been the strongest performing and the weakest performing categories in the U.S.? Would jewellery be leading the way or watches or what was it?

Burkhart Grund

I wouldn’t generalize these trends. It’s – and my colleague Cyrille said it in the earlier call today, this is not necessarily about categories or product categories. This is one luxury customer and with changing dynamics, with changing purchasing habits and then to that you can add the appeal of the Maisons, its product offering, its positioning. So I wouldn’t necessarily project a trend by product category. It’s one customer.

Jerome Lambert

And then just to add to what you said, Burkhart, what we see is more time pattern following in somehow a different client journey when it comes to the different categories. And what we have seen along the different continents was kind of our same pattern when it starts with jewelleries and it goes to Specialist Watchmakers, then it goes to most of the accessories and soft luxury. And online distributor being more on/off when the distribution center and when the operation are back to normal there where we enjoy your growth and stability and recovery.

Sophie Cagnard

Okay. Thank you. We can then move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Anne-Laure Bismuth with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Anne-Laure.

Anne-Laure Bismuth

Yes. Hi, everyone. Hi, Sophie. I have two questions. My first question is on Jewellery Maisons so after such a stronger operating performance this year, how long it’s going to take to reach big margins in Jewellery Maisons going forward? And my second question is about the time value concept, what is your development plan going forward for this concept? Thank you very much.

Burkhart Grund

Probably, let me introduce the topic on Jewellery Maisons before I think Cyrille and Nicolas can add to it, what you call peak margins, I believe you referred to margins, 6 to 8 years back, situation is not comparable. And as you know, we will not give guidance for the simple reason that we have no clear view on where we are going to be in the next 5 years, let alone the next 6 months. Volatility is there and if anybody knows how to reliably project out over the next 3 to 5 years, I would be very interested to have that, because I probably would not have to work any longer, because I would just invest on that basis. Sorry for the…

Sophie Cagnard

Burkhart was very different.

Burkhart Grund

Yes.

Sophie Cagnard

Mr. Rupert, we don’t hear you.

Johann Rupert

I’ve said both Rupert and me would probably be sitting in the safe shelf by then.

Burkhart Grund

Absolutely. And not just for a week or so.

Cyrille Vigneron

Yes, if you can – yes if we can know what will be the gold price, what will be the dollar price, what will be the renminbi price versus Swiss franc that would probably have a clue and if we can present that in 2 years from now, it would help – and we don’t know all of these many factors are playing in and so we don’t know when can be big margin or not. I think we have good margin now already considering that we have a gold price, very high Swiss franc, very high and something has been adverse in terms of dollar and things. So, it’s considering that I think it’s quite positive.

Jerome Lambert

And when it comes to time value, a few words, just to again do a little bit of update on the concept. First, further concept, if you remember, was launch our 7 year – more than 5 years ago, I think close to 7 years ago, because we had their so-called hold in our distribution in China, not only in Q1, but already at that time in Tier 2 cities. So the concept was launched on how to bring quality, how to bring product training for end client are in Tier 2 cities in China. What we have seen now is with the stronger performance – even stronger performance of – in China itself with a lot of Chinese resident buying in China, it’s not only Tier 1, Tier 2, but it’s also Tier 3, Tier 4 even to Tier 5 cities. So, the challenge that we had 5 years ago has come back, but now to Tier 4 and Tier 5 cities. And the concept or being has evolved quite nicely in between. And we see now again a second wave of success for itself. Very clear, it is always done with a partner, so always our distribution and I would say our traditional retailers when they want to spend in the city or they are already existing in city – of the city are owning the shop. The staff that are working there are their staff. And it’s not only original concept, because it’s not only our Maisons that are sold there, but you see as well some others Maisons are present there in terms of distribution. What we have seen is when now as an additional factor, it is also a strong factor of modernization of the wholesale distribution, because it gives the opportunity to develop luxury new retail with them as well in the spirit of partnership. So, we see it as a further factor of acceleration of the partnership with our traditional partner and good way to embark our partner in that better service for the clients for the future.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Antoine Belge with Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Antoine.

Antoine Belge

Good morning. It’s Antoine at Exane BNP Paribas. Two questions. First of all, to come back on this question about margins, maybe I understand about the moving parts, but there is one moving part which showed a significant decline last year that was communication. Is it possible maybe to have an idea of the speed at which that communication spend could come back especially in light of one competitor being acquired by a larger one? And the second question relates to the partnership you announced last year with Farfetch and Alibaba. Is it possible to have a few comments about that the sort of testing and maybe what you expect in terms of that partnership? Thank you.

Johann Rupert

I can take that, Antoine. It’s Johann here. We will obviously – I wouldn’t say it’s obviously it’s a good question, but we will go back to supporting our Maisons in terms of communication. But a lot of communication also goes into high jewellery expenditure on private events. It’s not the traditional communication that we used to have 10, 15 years ago. So, a lot of it was forced upon us. We just simply could not hold events. And – but you can expect it to return back to a more stable percentage, long-term percentage, but it will be different, it will not be like it was 5 or 10 years ago, I suspect it will be a lot more digital and it will be a lot more focused on individual consumers as we learn more and more and more through our data management. The – to give you an idea when – before when we sold 800, let’s take out the figure, 800,000 watches, we only got data on 15% of those clients. We then introduced an 8-year warranty, because we feel comfortable with it. But they have to register, suddenly, our data capturing goes up multifold. So now we can communicate directly. It’s just one tiny example of redirection of communication expense. In terms of our joint venture and cooperation with Ali and with Farfetch, it’s going according to plan. And we are working towards getting that hybrid model. But as we said in the beginning, as you said to me right in the beginning, you’ve got to understand with two different blood types. Data platform is stage 3P, we are 1P, so we working towards the hybrid model and deciding on platforms. And but they are all leaders in the platform business. And basically they are a tech company and we are a luxury goods company in terms of our approach to online business. But our clients want duration, but they want. They want – you don’t want to go on a website and the stock is not available. So, the blend is the best model. It’s going according to plan. We have already had the first benefits of our relationship with Ali in China and you will see high. I’m confident that the investment was worth it and it will become more apparent to everyone over the next 2 to 3 years. Antoine, you remember we always discussed the problem of turning fixed cost into variable cost. Now, if you look at our total lease cost, it’s still, I mean correct me, Burkhart, between €900 million and €1 billion.

Burkhart Grund

Yes per year, yes.

Johann Rupert

Yes. That’s per year, yes, per year. A large portion of that, of course is boutiques. Now, how do you create an asset turnover jump, you have got to make, you have got to keep your fixed costs down whilst increasing your turnover. Now, especially in things like the fashion and accessories business, where we, for instance, one plant got hammered this year with travel retail, it’s because they were exposed there. If – not if, but when we are fully omni-channel and at any device we should be able or no, not should, we will be able to increase our asset turnover and we will turn variable cost, fixed cost into variable cost. And that is the goal. And there are many components underlying into that mix, but the real goal is to keep fixed cost steady and to lower it whilst increasing turnover and that is where, if you are not a leader in online, you are not going to be able to do that.

Antoine Belge

Thank you very much. Maybe just as a quick follow-up, I mean, I think, Burkhart mentioned, stricter cost control [indiscernible] under new management team, without asking for guidance. I mean, can we expect that, I mean, we already saw that in H2 that the losses should go down in the fiscal year 2022?

Burkhart Grund

I think we have got to have a shift in mindset a little bit, Antoine. If I go and buy a company for €10 billion and €8 billion of it is goodwill, then you amortize it. And none of you folks are shareholders, the press, nobody asks the questions. When you build the goodwill and you take it to your P&L, we get continuous questions. Now, I know, we are wasting. It’s like advertising. If you spend €100 million, 50% of its wasted, we just don’t know, we know a lot more now and better, which 50% of its wasted. But when you are developing your systems, your logistics and you are on a big learning curve, we made mistakes, obviously, we have made mistakes. But if you look at it in terms of the quantum of our free cash flow and if you look at it in terms of what we really invest in, we have to go through that experience, will it be continued to be as burdensome? No. That’s why we go into a hybrid model.

Antoine Belge

Thank you very much.

Burkhart Grund

But Antoine, if we hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have been able to do the deal with Ali and if we hadn’t done the deal with Ali, José would never have approached us.

Antoine Belge

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jon Cox with Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Jon.

Johann Rupert

Good morning, Jon.

Jon Cox

Yes, good morning. Sophie, good morning guys. Congrats today on the figures. Just a question on the cost side of the equation obviously, I think you guys have shown you can do a fantastic job when things aren’t going so well, we saw it, 10 years ago with the financial crisis, etcetera, etcetera and further back. But now, obviously, things are going back to normal. Just in terms of, do you think you have found a new way to do business during this whole crisis in terms of costs or should we just naturally expect an inflation in costs, because you have been really squeezing the business over the last 12 months or so and actually, we are going to get quite a big part of inflation in costs. My colleague was talking about communication, but I am really talking about across the board and the furloughs everything etcetera, etcetera. Or as I said has there been a fundamental change as part of your omni-channel where you don’t see that sort of a return to really inflationary cost during the sort of recovery phase? And then same sort of question on the cash flow side, fantastic cash flow again, the – maybe you can just tell us what your thoughts are on CapEx for this year, but also on working capital, because I would imagine that that will – there will be a negative probably €0.5 billion, maybe even €1 billion in working capital this year, just as things recover and normalize. Again, just your thoughts on the cash flow side of the equation as well. Thank you.

Jerome Lambert

Well, John, just to give you a bit of background, what you know, the way this year has unfolded. I mean, on the sales side, I think I am not spilling the family secrets here that the first half here has been challenging, extremely challenging top line down. And actually we have had quite a significant and you remember the half year results in November of quite a significant and sharp drop in our respective cost lines. I would say across all major cost lines. I would even say with a strong focus on ANP or our communication expenses. A big part because physical events were not possible, travel retail channel, I would say was non-existent. So and many other businesses and I would say communication opportunities severely disrupted. And then, as we have outlined, in a way, we have seen a year of two halve, we have seen a sequential recovery accelerating out of the year of our top line for our sales space. And actually behind that we have in – done the same on the cost side and also on the cash flow side. So, in line with an accelerating business we have reinvested in the business, where we believed it was the right area to invest in. And actually, over the second half, many of these different spend lines have already started to normalize. I think, then we have come out with a pretty decent I would say performance in the second half on all lines. The third and what we have been talking about for some years now is and then the Chairman touched on it again is how do you actually transform fixed costs into more variable costs, which go up and go down the way your business goes. I think this has seen an acceleration with the acceleration of digital, not only sales share, but also of the digital spend attached to that. And I think over the years to come, this should continue on these trends in line with increasing online share of our sales. Obviously, we will not guide into the future. But I just wanted to give you a bit of context of how to think about that. And this is – this applies to the cost lines and the cash flow lines.

Jon Cox

And any thoughts on working capital or CapEx at all?

Jerome Lambert

Our CapEx, I mean if you look back over the let’s say, like, even the last 10 years, we have somewhere – we have always been between 5% to 7%. Over the recent years, we have been more around the 5% mark. On this year, obviously, for obvious reasons we dropped below in 4% or 3.9%. I would expect that to normalize, but still be in the lower range of the 5% to 7% range. But once again, we will always invest in the ventures that we believe will bring us towards our strategic objectives.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Edouard Aubin with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning Edouard.

Edouard Aubin

Yes. Good morning, Sophie. Good morning everyone. Just two questions for me. The first for Cyrille. So Cartier has clearly outperformed since you came back and that continued in the fourth quarter. In recent months, if you could help us understand, what kind of is continuing to drive the outperformance between product and communication and distribution? I am sure it’s a lot of all of that. But if you could help us rank in terms of order of importance, that would be very nice. And then the second question is on the others division so that the quantum of operating loss was quite a bit higher than expected? Was it relatively broad based or was it mostly explained by Montblanc kind of high exposure to travel as hinted by Mr. Rupert. And if so, should we expect a relatively significant narrowing of losses this year? Thank you.

Jerome Lambert

Cyrille, do you want to start.

Cyrille Vigneron

Yes. So the first question, what we have seen, it’s not different for what the Van Cleef has seen as well. So on that, we are not the only one. The element we can say that size matter and when we have the bigger size, and also being a geographical presence, which is well established with strong retail, also having gone with also development on the e-commerce side, and we work at a practice in China, in the U.S. as well. Then it adds, they have been clearly on the market premium to the biggest, and the well known and stronger brand equity. So, that can explain on the outside category was I would say slightly better for jewelry, which is coming behind on so they are being a leader in the market helps. So this, I think was a key factor in what we said before. The fact that we had gone to very strong flexibility in our supply chain, which can also help to answer the element on the working capital. The more we go with velocity, the less we have in the pipe. And then we can go directly from manufacturing to sales without having to pile up a lot of things in between. The more we come to e-com, the better. So, it’s a continuous improvement on that and all the elements work together. We can also from omnichannel where we can use any point of sales to be the resource for the other also helps reducing the value of the inventory in the middle. And on that I think we have really worked all together with all our reasonable colleagues to do that. And we have seen that we could rebound fast. And we can – we also shortened and shutdown very quickly and adjust the inventory needed in the middle. So, I think those plus strong brand equity, equal pricing, meaning that the customers repatriated basically everywhere we were on by clientele. We went positive from September, basically everywhere in all countries, not by regions, because some regions are very dependent on income interest, but by clientele, we have seen the growth coming back quickly. So that’s size, diversity, treating all clients while being close to them. Even when there was the closed down, lockdown, the remote sales worked very well, because the staff were in contact and had bonding with our customer. There were some regions we didn’t have e-com, like the Middle East at some point when we did distance sale. And then we implemented very rapidly the e-com that worked super well as well. So again, agility and adjusting to context. Does that answer your question?

Edouard Aubin

Yes, perfect. I mean, I could listen to you for talking about the strategy and so on for a long time, but that’s in a nutshell that answers the question yes.

Nicolas Bos

And I will pick up the second part on the fashion accessory category. So, indeed there is here what we see here is a factor that Montblanc was strong contributor to the result of that category. And as for Montblanc, as we did with it, we decided last year to close manufacturers for to preserve the brand equity of our Maisons and managed quantity of goods into the market. We had to absorb last year a large part of non-fixed options, so called OMM, it’s the nice languages of when it comes to that. So indeed what you see it’s the – as I may say it is turning or afterwards in their large Maisons category. And it’s due mainly to that stopping manufacturer during one, because they are back now to work.

Edouard Aubin

Okay, understood. Thanks.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Thomas Chauvet with Citi. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning Thomas.

Thomas Chauvet

Good morning, Sophie. Good morning. Okay. I had one question on Spec Watchmakers. Just two points of clarification, please. On Spec Watchmaker a couple of years ago, Burkhart you have guided for target of 20% EBIT margin medium-term. You have reached to 11% in H2 despite a weaker than expected Q4. What is the EBIT margin breach to 20% from here. Is it mainly a function of the sales base? Do you need to add what’s been lost in the last 6 years, 7 years? So I think you are a €1 billion below previous peaks in Spec Watchers. And just on that distribution of Spec Watchers, can you explain the 10% increase in the footprint of the franchise stores year-on-year? I mean, is it a way to offset the closures of doors over the past 3 years you have been in traditional multi-brand wholesale. And then the two points I will follow-up. One is for Cyrille and Nicolas, perhaps when you talk about how do resells being promising, was there growth year-on-year in eyewear in the fourth quarter compared to what I think is a 30% revenue decline in into Q2 and Q3 you had indicated previously. And second follow-up for Mr. Rupert in his media interview this morning, when you said carrying approach to a year ago, not for an acquisition of your stake, but for collaboration, what type of collaboration? Could you envisage beyond the existing relationship in eyewear? I mean, is it potentially buying it is not your apparel growth, working more closely together on Farfetch on second hand, online platform is it ESG, sustainability on best practices discussion? I would like to hear about this. Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Tom, let me – Burkhart here, let me start with the first question, if I may. First of all, we don’t guide, so I didn’t give guidance. I think my exact quote was any self respecting decently sized watch Maisons, I would expect to target that area or that range.

Sophie Cagnard

I am sorry, Burkhart the question was, would it be possible to reach 20% again?

Burkhart Grund

Yes. The peak margins, right. So, 20% or even higher in terms of peak margins. So, I left it much more open, because if you look at our different Maisons, we have already different characteristics based on their heritage, their positioning, their geographical spread. I would expect, and this is very much the pattern that we see that the Maisons that have – that emerged first, that have out of COVID a crisis or disruption, accelerated not only their revenue lines, but obviously the profitability lines. So, that being said, this is still standing as a comment. But let’s be very clear here. All Maisons have different paths of how to achieve their strategic objectives. And this is not one size fits all approach. And I think it’s very important to understand. You were talking in the in the second part of the question about the expansion of the franchise stores. For the Specialist Watchmakers over the recent years, I think there is two elements in there. One is, over the years, multi -brand points of sales have been successfully transformed into more franchise store offerings for Maisons, meaning a branded environment in the multi-brand point of sale. And that is part of basically expanding a reclassification of some of these points of sales or customer relationships we have there. And secondly, operating and opening in promising markets with strong local partners. And remember, we very much value the partnership has been quite a successful route for Specialist Watchmakers in recent years to expand their presence without carrying the heavy cost base. So I think, local heroes working with our Maisons in promising markets is a very good approach that the Maisons have chosen.

Sophie Cagnard

Next question is relating to jewelry in Q4, whether it’s positive or negative?

Burkhart Grund

I will leave that to my colleagues.

Jerome Lambert

Nicolas, will you start.

Nicolas Bos

Yes. Thank you. Regarding hybrid, basically with hybrid, as you know, it’s quite difficult to measure performance on a short-term. So quarterly basis is really shorter frame to measure, what we have definitely seen is activities restarting and resuming better and more frequent contact with clients, high level of interest in many countries. So, that should lead to promising transactions in the coming months.

Jerome Lambert

In our side, we had Q4 to Q4, mildly positive. But I would say yes, we cannot measure just on 3 months.

Sophie Cagnard

And then there was the final question maybe for Chairman about...

Johann Rupert

I have tried to answer that a few times, in that we are willing to work with a lot and with competitors where it makes sense. And obviously, in terms of ESG it is not to compete, it is as I said earlier on, human beings should start acting responsibly. So, it’s not only an industry wide initiative, it should be a responsible caring attitude. So, and in terms of e-commerce in 2015, I plead it with all of our competitors to join us, so that we could have a common platform. And we have just taken control of we have been investing in people, I bet, I invited everybody to join us. At that stage our competitors, all thought they could do it by themselves. And I feared that this was a classical case of prisoner’s dilemma. Well, it turned out to be that way, so we carried on. And we kept on and we were approached by Ali and we met and we concluded a partnership in China. And then a partnership then came and we realized the need for a hybrid platform. Now, that platform is open to everybody. And you will remember that caring also invested. But it’s open to everyone to join, some people have chosen to join, some people have not chosen to join, and we will continue to do collaboration with what you deem to be competitors, if it lowers their variable costs, because these will be there and ours. So, it’s we are prepared to talk to everybody. And that caring news is, I don’t know where it originated, that it ended in the blog, but it was so old and stale. And second and then it got picked up by serious people like Bloomberg. And it’s just unnecessary because it’s an inconvenience to our view and to me. We made it quite clear. We are going to remain autonomous. They will and we will be friendly competitors. We are already collaborating eyewear. But we do it with others as well.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Mr. Rupert. We will take the last question, because actually, it’s already 11.36.

Operator

Last question comes from the line of Rey Wium with SBG Securities. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Rey.

Rey Wium

Good morning. It was actually good evening on this side. Thanks for just quickly the last question. I was just curious. Especially I have had two questions. One dealing with the online distributors. I have noticed maybe just in terms of the gross margin of the online distributor, see this time around you have not disclosed that. I mean, it was 33.2%, maybe just an idea where it was this year versus last year. And then the other question just revolves around the tax rate. I appreciate it that you say, it’s down to the Swiss tax rate about 14%. But I mean, you said for the first half where the tax rate was…

Johann Rupert

55%.

Rey Wium

And now in the second half, it was up like 3 % or 4%. So I mean, maybe if you can just sort of clarify the – but just help us to think where we should throw the dot at for this coming year tax rate? I mean, I know in the past, you said 20%, 22% is sort of a tax rate. So maybe just help us on that one. Thank you.

Johann Rupert

Yes. Let me probably start with the tax rate. I mean we – the mid-term guidance we have given is never a hard target, it’s a range, right. And we have been guiding for some years now 19% to 21% tax rate. And actually, the underlying rate today, behind the 15.1%, that we have shown here is around 20%, 20.2%, to be exact. Prior to I would say one-off effects, which this year have brought the rate down to 15%, which last year actually has brought the rate up to 22.6%, so above that range. You shouldn’t read it as H1, H2, that would be a bit too simplistic. It is based on a given geographical sales mix, which actually drives then behind it an estimation of the full year rate. And then when your business accelerates, accelerates across other geographies, actually, the geographical mix of your profits and your high tax and your lower tax markets can change quite significantly. So, it’s not that we do H1 and then H2 rate. We always try to project out given on a – given a mix what the effective tax rate will be for the full year. So, in this case 19% to 21% range is the range in which we are bar one-off effects which can go in both directions.

Burkhart Grund

And then if I pick up the financial performance of our wind up, because if we speak from our online distributors, it’s mainly wind up. Two things to say, first, yes, indeed there is a gross margin recovered during the last fiscal year. So, we saw a nice increase. You can read it in the improvement with the – the losses of EBITDA that half during this year. And it was also mentioned that the biggest part of that loss of EBITDA is linked to a one-off effect of the Brexit effect with the impact on the stock, the value of tax on the stocks that we have to consider. It was a big work done by the team, led last year by Federico and then as they did in the context of warehouse closure said as we all know, is not the best to maintain margin and to keep costs under control. So it’s really their work and strong contribution from Federico and his team during last year. Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you.

Rey Wium

Okay, excellent. So just – so I mean, so what you are saying is that the margin improved versus the prior year, despite the first half was so much lower?

Burkhart Grund

Exactly. Yes, definitely.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Rey. So thank you. Thank you all. The presentation is now over. And thank you very much for your participation. And if you have any additional questions, please call James or me. And I wish you a good day. Bye-bye.

Johann Rupert

Thank you very much. Have a good day.