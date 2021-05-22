Photo by RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) has refocused its Pebble pitch to highlight the potential contributions of the mine in reducing U.S. dependence on imports for key metals such as copper. This isn't a bad approach to take, especially with copper prices now reaching above US$4.50 and attention being paid to the role of copper in renewable energy technologies. Stronger copper prices also improve the value of the Pebble Project if it ever gets completed. However, I still believe that Pebble is a longshot to get approved, and even in Alaska, support for Pebble seems mixed at best.

Copper

Copper prices are currently over US$4.50, having increased around 30% since the beginning of the year. Supply risks in countries like Chile and Peru have supported the strength in copper prices.

There have been questions about the economics of the mine if it does get approved, given that the more recently discussed mine plans (such as the 20-year EIS plan) have lower production levels than what was in the 2011 PEA. A scenario with $4.50+ copper prices would allow for a profitable mine even with a significant hit to production and increased costs compared to the 2011 scenarios though. The post-tax NPV7 with the 25-year IDC case (from 2011) appears to be close to US$11 billion with current copper and gold spot prices.

Northern Dynasty noted that Pebble could be the world's second-largest copper project (based on contained copper), second only to Kamoa-Kakula in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that Pebble could reduce U.S. copper imports from 35% of total consumption to 27% of total consumption (based on current levels) by itself.

Alaskan Opposition

While Pebble could be an important source of copper to the U.S., I remain skeptical that the project will be approved though. President Biden had already mentioned his opposition to Pebble (pre-election) and there is no indication that his stance has changed. A number of national Republican figures had opposed Pebble as well before.

Perhaps if there was very strong state-level support for Pebble, it would have a better chance of being approved. However, state-level support appears questionable at best outside of Governor Dunleavy.

This can be seen in the Alaskan legislature's recent 41 to 18 vote against the appointment of Abe Williams to Alaska's Board of Fisheries. Williams is a Bristol Bay commercial fisherman who also works as the Pebble Partnership's Director of Regional Affairs. While the vote against Williams' appointment wasn't entirely tied to the Pebble Project (one Senator mentioned concerns about how Williams might vote on increasing the length of commercial fishing boats in Bristol Bay), his role with Pebble was seen as very significantly contributing to the vote against his appointment.

Thus that vote can be seen as a proxy for the challenges Pebble might face in terms of state-level support. Williams' appointment received 0% support from Democrats and Independents in the legislature and 53% support from Republicans in the legislature.

Notes On Valuation

What we have here is a situation where Pebble still has a quite low chance of being approved, but due to improved metal prices Pebble could be worth a fair bit more than it was before if it actually did get approved (and then made it through the gauntlet of challenges that would certainly follow).

I had previously mentioned that US$0.20 or lower would be a level at which Pebble would make for a reasonable speculation. Based on changes in spot prices since January, this could probably be bumped up to around US$0.30 per share now.

Conclusion

Northern Dynasty Minerals is highlighting the potential contributions of Pebble to U.S. copper (and other metals) supply in an attempt to improve support for the project.

It is true that Pebble could noticeably reduce the amount of copper that the U.S. needs to import, and copper is likely to become increasingly important as electric vehicles and renewable energy continue to increase in market share.

However, I still believe that Pebble is a longshot to be approved. It appears to have minimal support among Democrats and mixed support among Republicans.

The improving environment around metal prices (particularly copper) does make Pebble more valuable if it does get approved, but the low odds of approval keeps my estimate of Northern Dynasty's value to around US$0.30 per share.

