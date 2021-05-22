Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Remember the rumors about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) buying Disney (NYSE:DIS)?

How about the one about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Viacom (NYSE:VIA) teaming up?

Or the more common - did you hear "X" is interested in Lions Gate/Starz (NYSE:LGF)?

The entertainment industry runs on gossip, it may literally be its lifeblood…and even though in many cases its outrageously false, in other cases it is spot on. Case in point the AT&T (NYSE:NYSE:T) /Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) news, which not only proved true but is also proving to be truly complicated to sort out.

Not to be outdone there are reports Amazon (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) is working on a possible acquisition of MGM (NYSE:MGM). While that deal seems more cut-and-dry, it's the implications there that are getting analysts and shareholders worked into a frenzy.

So what does it really mean? And what type of impact could that have to investors?

First as always, some background.

This week those in the television space (linear + streaming) turned their attention to the upfronts. The annual celebration where executives make their pitch to advertisers about what they believe to be the "next big thing" this fall.

Remember advertisers?

Or even commercials?

There's a generation now in which that is shockingly a foreign concept, but to many of the big players the ad-world still matters. The point though is it would take something big to suck the oxygen out of those expensive star-filled (albeit now largely virtual) rooms and we saw it happened not once, but twice.

And naturally the topic of attention was streaming.

Streaming is the common link now when it comes to most questions around the industry - it also not coincidentally, the reason for each of the rumors I listed in the opening. Streaming is a massive moneymaker and every major player in Hollywood wants into the mix.

Or they think they do.

Take AT&T for example, their harrowing journey through the streaming jungle may be coming to an end not long after it started. The company agreed this week to spin off its lead content division WarnerMedia to form a new venture with Discovery, creating a new media powerhouse.

And that may be all we actually know about the venture which carries considerable questions.

Does this really mean AT&T's dreams of being kings of content are done and dusted? Sure looks like it. Will Discovery shareholders really feel whole with just 29% of the new company compared to 71% going to T investors? That remains to be seen. And don't forget about T's reported plans to slash its healthy dividend. Previously one of the biggest on Wall Street, the move initially went a bit under the radar and now is becoming a focal point of analysis.

And we haven't even gotten to the questions around the core content at the center.

Will HBO Max merge with Discovery+? Will the new venture offer them as a bundle? And what of all the content NOT previously apart of either service? We don't actually have a lot of answers here and that's making this extra challenging to digest.

Remember AT&T pulled a similar stunt earlier this year by selling off part of DirecTV - which it had long been rumored to wanted to flat out dump. While the two moves have marked differences, the same question remains - what's next?

Keep in mind, this deal won't fully close until mid-2022 and between then and now, WarnerMedia roster has some high-level content coming including The Matrix reboot and the newest Game of Thrones series. In other words, those films and shows will still impact T's balance sheets for the foreseeable future.

And while the company's seemingly dwindling time in this realm may feel short, investors would be wise to realize, it's not. For a company with an arsenal of IP ranging from Harry Potter to Impractical Jokers, news tied to these properties will continue to come at a rapid pace. (And it's for that reason I'll continue to cover T in this capacity until that new venture fully formed).

After all, if T shareholders are getting 71% of this company, they will care significantly about how those core components are doing. I'm also very interested (personally) to see where this goes across the board and how this new company is structured…because let's be honest the bar is low.

AT&T's handling of WarnerMedia was not great.

As I've discussed prior, HBO Max has had issues from the start and not all of it was the impact of delays due to COVID. There was a myriad of issues that I don't need to revisit here, but all of that said - and lost in the shuffle here - is one stunning truth. AT&T may have handled the one-time Time Warner assets with all the grace of a bull in a China shop, but the industry still owes it a debt of gratitude.

For as extreme and controversial its day-and-date hybrid plan was for WB's films - that may be the catalyst that saves the traditional model and movie theaters.

It's crazy to say and (now likely outgoing) topper Jason Kilar was raked over the coals for this "blasphemous" approach, but it yielded the first and only REAL data to show audiences were finally willing and excited to go back to the movies. The success of Godzilla vs. Kong and then Mortal Kombat was a statement that in some ways is more valuable than any amount of money perceived to have been "left on the table" by the approach.

If you invest in ANY of the big studios or streamers, that data and knowledge is tremendously impactful. It provides more insight than any analyst ever could and in a streaming world akin to the Wild West, that is beyond refreshing.

It may also one of the only positive takeaway from T's tumultuous three-year vision quest away from telecoms.

And if that deal wasn't enough to cause a stir, how about Amazon's rumored interest in buying MGM? What's so interesting here beyond the deal itself is unlike some of the wild theories about team ups we've seen in the past, this is actually a very viable possibility that makes a lot of sense.

It also could create the same level of confusion for how it would look and how it is valued.

While in this case Amazon would clearly just outright buy MGM (for a reported $9 billion, which), the "what next" aspect is clear as mud. Remember MGM may seem small in comparison to other studios but this is one of the original Hollywood powerhouse studios. Over its storied history, it has amassed one of largest collections of entertainment content that touches both film and TV.

On the big screen that's IP such as James Bond, The Hobbit and Rocky, on the small screen it includes The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo and Stargate…and that's not even counting its unscripted side which boasts The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank among others.

It's a deep bench.

The question is how would Amazon tap into it?

I'm not even talking about distribution - though even that isn't as simple given deals already in place would play a role. Yes, some of the content could come over instantly or when deals expire (and in many cases Amazon probably already has some of those deals in place anyway), but this isn't a wave a magic wand and all content comes to Prime scenario.

Regardless my point is aimed a bit higher.

Pre-pandemic part of what set Amazon apart from Netflix (NFLX) in streaming was that it utilized the traditional model when it came to original movies. In other words, instead of day-and-date in theaters/online, Amazon adhered to the traditional "window" where theaters got the exclusive first run.

That approach positioned Amazon as an ally to theaters and showed they were not looking to disrupt the status-quo in the same way Netflix had prior. It was well-received by Hollywood and that translated to more success during award-season. Amazon was actually the first streamer to score a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars AND the first to win in both the director and acting categories (both coming from Manchester By The Sea).

Of course, COVID changed everything and lately Amazon's gone the streaming-only route with Borat: Subsequent Movie Film and Coming 2 America (with more to come). So that begs the question should an MGM deal happen, would something like the next Bond bypass theaters?

As confident as I'd like to be that wouldn't be the case (and it would be especially complicated for Bond for a few reasons), it would be a massive boost for Prime that would be hard to not explore…but then again so would getting it 45 days later, as seems to be the new normal. In either instance, it opens a Pandora's box we previously hadn't really explored and one that has a number of implications to investors.

Overall, the streaming space has grown by leaps and bounds, but it also seems to have reached maximum capacity and may be on the verge of collapsing into itself. That doesn't mean streaming is going away - clearly that's not the case - but it does mean we'll see more and companies be folded into larger players simply in order to survive.

The possible Amazon/MGM deal seemingly opens the floodgates in a much larger way than AT&T & Discovery. While T deal was based on a company trying to divest its position in the industry, the AMZN one is about strengthening and expanding its stake.

How will other giants react? Especially in the FAANG group of stocks? Will this be the catalyst to force Netflix to make the big move people have been predicting for years? Will Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Facebook (FB) make a play? How about Apple (AAPL), which last year was in talks to take the newest Bond film (and catalog)?

It's still too early to tell, but given how buttoned up these companies usually are when it comes to deals, it stands to reason many boards (and investors) may want to see how the dust settles, at least at first. Until then kick the rumor machine back into overdrive and sit back, because now it is going to get even more interesting.