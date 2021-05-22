Photo by Rawf8/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) will likely jump this year on the back of reversals of provisions for loan losses. The allowance level is currently high, which will allow provision expense to remain subdued in the year ahead. Meanwhile, the net interest income will likely remain unchanged in the last three quarters of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021. The declining loan trend will likely bottom out by the mid of this year as heightened payoffs will naturally decline and the excess liquidity on the clients' balance sheets will dip to a more normal level. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.92 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $7.02 per share, up 13% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BOK Financial.

Last Year's Heightened Provisioning to Allow Reserve Releases This Year

BOK Financial released some of its provisioning for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021. Further releases are likely because the allowance is at a high level. Allowances made up 1.6% of total loans at the end of March. In comparison, net charge-offs made up 0.25% of average loans, as mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation. The management believes that the allowance is "appropriate", and that additional loan loss reserve release is possible with an improvement in the economic environment.

Additionally, a decline in the loan portfolio will result in some releases of provisioning (loans are discussed in greater detail below). As a result, I'm expecting a small reversal of provisions in the second quarter and subdued provisioning in the last two quarters of 2021. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report a net reversal of $19 million in 2021, as opposed to a provision expense of $223 million in 2020.

Slight Loan Decline, Lower Reinvestment Rates to Constrain Net Interest Income

After declining slightly in the first quarter on a sequential basis, the net interest income is likely to remain almost flat in the remaining three quarters of 2021 from the first quarter's level. The following factors will contribute to a flat net interest income growth.

A decline in the loan balance. Lower reinvestment rates. The stickiness of funding cost.

The above factors are discussed in greater detail below.

The loan portfolio of BOK financial has declined in the last three consecutive quarters. Loans will likely decline further in the second quarter before recovering in the second half of 2021.

A high level of client liquidity will likely keep credit demand lackluster in the second quarter of 2021. The government's stimulus and preference of businesses to maintain cash on hand amid the pandemic led to a high level of liquidity on clients' balance sheets. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, the average deposit for commercial clients is up 35% from a year ago, which shows ample liquidity for clients. As a result, line utilization should remain low in the coming months. I'm expecting the client liquidity to decline towards a more normal level in the second half of the year as the economy picks up the pace.

Further, the upcoming forgiveness of Round 1 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans should reduce the loan portfolio size. According to details given in the investor presentation, BOK Financial had $1.3 billion worth of PPP Round 1 loans outstanding at the end of March, representing 5.8% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven before the mid of 2021.

Beyond the second quarter, the loan portfolio will likely slightly increase in size. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to reach an inflection point for oil and gas loans in the second quarter. Additionally, the payoffs that were triggered by the interest rate cuts last year should naturally decline in the coming quarters. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects loan growth to return in the second half of 2021.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to decline by 1% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to continue to grow at a normal rate. BOK Financial will most probably continue to park the excess funds in securities. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Lower reinvestment rates will further pressurize the net interest income. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects prepayments of some available for sale securities this year. The average yield on the security portfolio will decline as prepayments will force reinvestment at lower rates.

Moreover, the funding cost will likely remain downward sticky because there is limited room to further decline. As mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release, total interest-bearing liabilities carried a cost of only 0.24% in the first quarter of 2021.

On the other hand, the booking of unamortized PPP fees at the time of forgiveness will boost the net interest income. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, PPP fees totaling $34.2 million (including round 1 and 2) remained to be recognized at the end of the last quarter.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the average net interest income to remain almost unchanged in the last three quarters of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021. For the full year, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 2% year-over-year.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $7.02 per Share

The net reversal of provision expense will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. Meanwhile, the net interest income will likely remain stable from the first quarter's level. The non-interest income will likely decline because of the normalization of mortgage banking income. Stable to rising mortgage rates will disincentivize refinancing activity.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.92 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $7.02 per share, up 13% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Further, the corporate tax rate is uncertain.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Small Upside

BOK Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.52 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 30% for 2021, which is in line with the five-year average of 35%. Therefore, I'm not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value BOK Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.57 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $62.4 gives a target price of $97.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 7.0% upside from the May 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $7.02 gives a target price of $98.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 7.9% upside from the May 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $98.1, which implies a 7.5% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 9.7%. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BOK Financial.

The company's earnings are likely to grow this year mostly because of an anticipated net reversal of provisions for loan losses. The positive earnings outlook appears to be mostly priced in as the current market price is quite close to the year-end target price. I wouldn't consider investing in BOK Financial unless its stock price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.