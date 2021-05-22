Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

My investing approach and stock analysis involves identifying historical earnings cyclicality, ensuring that a business is of sufficient quality, and buying the stock at a price that includes a margin of safety. Also, since I have an unconcentrated portfolio, which currently has 74 different individual positions, I require that most analyses can be performed relatively quickly. It's okay if occasionally I need to do deeper work on something I'm unsure about or want more information on before I buy it, but for 90% of the analysis, I need to be able to complete in about 20 minutes in order to manage the number of positions I have and still have time to sift the market for new potential positions. In this article, I'm going to take you through my process for analyzing Merck (NYSE:MRK), one of my current positions, recently added this March.

For a variety of reasons, I haven't written many public "Buy" articles in 2021. Mostly, this was due to personal time constraints. But in an article titled "There are Bubbles But Cash is Not The Place To Be. Here are 10 Stocks To Buy Now" which I published on February 11th of this year I shared 12 individual stock ideas in one article. Since I don't do a lot of storytelling and narrative-building in my articles, and instead focus mostly on qualitative measures, I think it's important to share how my ideas have performed so it will add at least a little bit of credibility to my investing approach. So here is how those 12 ideas I was bullish on in February have performed compared to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), since the publication of that article.

Data by YCharts

All 12 have performed better than the index on a total return basis, and 11 of the 12 more than doubled the performance of the index. I have a policy of only sharing stocks that are components of the S&P 500 Index in my public articles, while keeping stock ideas that aren't in the index exclusive to my private service, The Cyclical Investor's Club, so you'll find that these are all solid businesses that earn actual money, and this isn't a list of speculative small-caps or something like that which I simply got lucky on. Also note that these are not concentrated in a single sector, and they range from energy, to social media, defense, finance, and industrials in terms of the breadth of the ideas. While it's a short time-frame, I think there is good reason to believe that with a sample of 12 members of the index itself returning an average of +16.72% when the index only returned +5.30% over the same time period, I might be doing something right. So, I'm not going to tell a big story about Merck in this article, I'm just going to share my process and let the example above speak for itself.

With that, let's get into the analysis.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I'll draw attention to in the annotated FAST Graph above are the red circles. They highlight EPS growth declines during the previous 20 years. Merck has experienced five years of negative EPS growth, the deepest of which was a three year period from 2003 to 2005 with a cumulative decline of about -20% or so. The only two other declines in growth were in the single digits. Based on this history, I would categorize Merck as a low-to-moderately cyclical business. This is important in determining what type of analysis I perform on the stock because for highly cyclical businesses I use a completely different type of analysis.

The second thing I'll draw attention to is that the declines Merck has experienced in the past have been asynchronous to the wider economic landscape. Merck's earnings were mostly unaffected by the Great Recession for example. So, we don't have to worry too much about macro factors at all with this stock.

The third, and perhaps most interesting aspect about Merck's history, is that from 2000 to about 2018 Merck stock went through a very prolonged multiple-contraction cycle. What I mean by that is that at one point in time Merck stock traded at a very high multiple, and it took about 18 years for their earnings to catch up with that P/E multiple and for the price trajectory to begin to roughly track in-line with earnings and earnings growth. Many people probably don't realize this, but the late 90s dot.com bubble wasn't just comprised of internet stocks. Just as today we have a variety of different bubbles, from IPOs, to SPACs, to crypto, to long-duration bonds, back in the late 90s, along with internet IPOs we had steady-earners like General Electric (GE) and Coca-Cola (KO) trading at crazy-high valuations, and we also had biotech and pharma stocks like Merck doing trading at high valuations as well. The chart below shows MRK near its previous price peak, over 22 years ago in May of 1999.

Data by YCharts

Note that Merck's current price is actually slightly lower than it was in 1999 despite earning money every year between then and now for the past 22 years, and in fact growing earnings most of those years. They earned $2.16 per share in the 12 months leading up to endpoint of the chart above in 1999. In 2021 they are expected to earn $6.49 per share, so earnings per share have tripled over this time period, yet the price is actually lower. What explains this is that Merck traded at a very high P/E of 38 at the time, and over the past two decades that multiple has contracted down to the current P/E of about 12. Since EPS has been consistently rising during this time, I call this phenomenon a "multiple compression cycle".

One important dynamic of a multiple compression cycle is that if investors just look at the price performance of the stock (or experience the negative price performance first-hand by owning the stock at some point during this time period) the results have been pretty bad, especially relative to the S&P 500 index. My theory is that this creates a situation where there aren't as many long-term buy-and-hold investors in the stock because many abandon their position after having experienced the poor price performance. Most entry points for the stock before 2012 would have produced negative or poor returns.

Data by YCharts

And even since 2012, Merck's total return has been significantly less than that of the S&P 500. So, there isn't likely many emotionally attached, long-term investors, unwilling to sell their Merck shares currently holding the stock, and I think this at least partially explains why Merck is trading at a relatively low valuation today compared to the wider market.

Even though Merck's price has underperformed since 2020, the overall trend since 2012 has been roughly in-line with the wider market, so in my view, the multiple compression is over now, and we should expect Merck to roughly trade in-line with earnings and earnings growth going forward. Right now, analysts are expecting high single-digit EPS growth for the next few years. That's not too bad given Merck's low P/E.

To sum up, Merck has had low earnings cyclicality so it should be approached as a less-cyclical stock, and since the bottom of the Great Recession it has had steady EPS growth, eventually turning up the multiple compression downcycle the stock had been in since 1999. Additionally, there has been a great divergence in the price of Merck stock and the S&P 500 since 2020, even though EPS growth has been good for Merck during this time and future EPS growth is generally expected to be good.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would likely get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E for the cycle and the earnings growth rate estimate. I thought 2015 seemed like a reasonable place to start the current cycle. It contains enough history to capture some slow-growth years and also some faster earnings growth years, and there is a pretty consistent correlation between earnings growth and price growth taking place.

Using a time-frame of 2015-2021 produces an average P/E ratio for Merck of 15.64 during this time period. The second thing we'll need to calculate is the mean reversion expectation in some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2021 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2022 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph (which blends trailing and forward earnings together). I have chosen to use forward earnings based on 2021 estimates for Merck since they are not too backward-looking, but also do not project forward more than 12 months.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of the next 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. Merck's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 15.64, and using 2021's estimated earnings of $6.49 per share, combined with today's price, I get a current forward P/E of 12.29. If, over the course of 10 years, the 12.29 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 15.64, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of +2.44%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Merck's current earnings yield is about +8.14%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $8.14 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Merck has bought back about 10.78% of the company since 2015. I'll back those buybacks out of my earnings growth estimates. After doing that, I get an earnings growth estimate of +6.39%, which is a little conservative compared to what analysts expect the next few years, but still in the same ballpark.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Merck's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $8.14 plus +6.39% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +6.39% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $216.19 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.01% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Merck, it will produce a +2.44% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around an +8.01% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +10.45% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a "Buy", below a 4% expected CAGR is a "Sell", and in between 4% and 12% is a "Hold". Right now, Merck is just a little bit under my 12% buy threshold. If a person wanted to hold out for that threshold, it would require a drop in Merck's share price down to about $72.53. I bought the stock on March 1st at $72.38, just a little under that threshold.

However, based on the stocks I track in the S&P 500, I currently have Merck listed as the 5th cheapest stock in the index and still clearly undervalued. So, on a relative basis, Merck is in the top 1-2% of relative values. For investors with extra cash, or investors who are putting new money to work each month, Merck is a very reasonable long-term buy at today's prices.

Additional Considerations

An additional check that I like to do, particularly with slower-growing, long-established businesses like Merck, is to examine their 3-year revenue trend to make sure it is positive. This check is mostly a black and white determination and I don't really care how much revenue has grown the past three years as much as I care that it is growing. Though, if it is only growing in the low single digits cumulatively for the three years, that can be a warning sign to watch for, too. If the number is negative I will avoid, and even sell a stock, unless the decline can be explained by a recession or one-time event.

Data by YCharts

Merck's revenue has grown at 16% over the past three years so it looks fine in this regard.

And the last thing I like to check for with pharma and biotech companies is how dependent they might be on just a handful of drugs. If three drugs or fewer make up all of their revenue then I tend to avoid the stock even if everything else looks pretty good. While Keytruda currently represents a big portion of Merck's revenue, sales are still trending up there, and they have over half-a-dozen other drugs that make significant revenue contribution, so, overall, the single drug risk, while present, isn't high enough to deter me from owning the stock, and the near to medium term still looks pretty good on this front.

Conclusion

Merck isn't a sexy stock like it was back in 2000, but that's a good thing for investors who are looking for a good risk/reward in the current market. While the stock isn't dirt cheap on an absolute basis, I think it's appealing enough for investors who have extra cash or who are frustrated at the wider market's valuations to buy here. As I mentioned earlier in the article, I have an unconcentrated investing approach, so most of my initial positions are in the 1-2% portfolio weighting size range. Deeper work would need to done on the company before I invest more than that, but I think Merck has a high probability of outperforming the S&P 500 over the next 5 years based on the metrics I use.