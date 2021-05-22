The Week On Wall Street: Indecision Rules

Photo by Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

"An investor without investment objectives is like a traveler without a destination." - Ralph Seger

The equity market is writing a story. For those that have paid attention, each chapter has brought challenges but has told investors during the journey what is important and what isn't. A journey that many mistakenly have found fault with every step of the way. Profit growth has rebounded nicely here in the U.S., and as long as that continues it is wise not to let the sideshows derail an investment strategy. Four years ago I was writing a similar story BUT ended with the nation that EPS forecasts did NOT include any cuts to the corporate tax structure. It would be so easy to write that now and say the runway looks so smooth ahead but that isn't the case these days.

Investors will always find it difficult to completely avoid the political backdrop because it's part of human nature. I do wonder sometimes if the stock market is sending a message about what could occur if the administration gets its proposed tax increases. There are plenty of analysts that suggest with the S&P so close to new highs there is really no message here at all. The reason - these tax proposals will never come to fruition as outlined.

Higher corporate rates would hit big growth and tech companies the hardest. Empirical Research weighs in and says the damage will have large-cap Tech earnings falling as much as 9% next year. Is it a coincidence that large-cap tech is struggling now? I'd rather not get involved in debating issues I can't control. While it's OK to be aware of what is transpiring it's another to start making portfolio changes based on conjecture. Other than following the cyclical trends discussed here I haven't made massive portfolio adjustments, and continue to believe that is the proper strategy.

S&P

Given all of the "correction" buzzwords contained in the financial headlines these days, the S&P sits less than 3% from the new all-time high and is up 10+% this year. The index recently posted a 3-day pullback which amounted to 4%. While others have been calling for a true "corrective phase" any day now (10+% decline) the message from Mr. Market so far has been one of strength. To date, that strength has kept pullbacks in check. Since the November '20 lows, the S&P has now experienced 3 drawdowns of less than 4% each. Some believe this timeframe feels different as there seems to be more indecision in the air.

I admit we don't really know if the index will fail here as it attempts another shot at a new high or not. As in the past, new highs bring about more caution, warnings, and the like. Once again, human nature at work. There is never any argument here when the discussion turns to the possibility of a corrective phase in the market given the outsized move in equities since mid-2020. However, one will get a debate IF the talk turns to "it's time to change course" commentary. Based on the evidence before me now, it simply is not in the cards. Anyone suggesting otherwise is merely guessing, checking their Ouija board, and consulting with the spirit world for answers. Perhaps for once in their careers, they hope to be right.

In the interim, more bricks are being added to the "wall of worry". Inflation concerns, unemployment issues, roadblocks to an open economy, anti-business rhetoric, tax increases, and the list goes on. This is nothing unusual as BULL markets thrive on looking beyond issues. It is when the "issue" becomes a "reality" that a '"potential" change in direction can surface.

The stock market is in the process of weighing what could become reality and I believe that will keep investors on their toes as the year progresses. The fundamental picture may start to appear cloudy for a while as I see the "issues" adding some concern.

The Week On Wall Street

We started the week with the S&P less than 2% from the all-time high while the NASDAQ entered trading on Monday on a four-week losing streak. Many analysts have been looking for a "correction" in the stock market for over 2 months and it appeared they were going to get their wish. A drawdown commenced on May 10th with the S&P losing about 4% but the selling dried up two days later as the S&P rallied back to wipe out most of that pullback.

Monday's market action was typical after a brisk 2-day rally with the S&P nearing the old high. A downside test, then a rally, then more downside probing during the day that eventually saw the index close down 0.25%. As the week went on, the market then did what it does best. After frustrating the BEARS for a couple of days, the BULLS got their turn in the barrel. Market participants watched an undecided group of investors keep the S&P in a narrow trading range, right before the market went into complete risk-off mode. As trading began on Wednesday, it was funny to hear many of the media analysts looking for the reason why the market was ready to sell off. The stock market needs no specific reason on any particular day to conduct business. However, I noticed the "tax rhetoric" is being ramped up and it's sure to start impacting the mindset of investors.

Be that as it may, what I do know is the "technical view" of the S&P 500 is followed religiously by institutions and computerized trading platforms. The picture presented on Monday and Tuesday set the stage for what transpired for the rest of the trading week. The up one hour, down the next continued as the week progressed. The S&P closed flat for the week, about 17 points lower than last Friday, offering no clues as to what comes next. There are simply no clues that can be garnered from the DAILY chart as to what occurs next. The Nasdaq broke its 4-week losing streak, with a small gain, but similar to the S&P was stymied at critical resistance levels.

Business News

The following assessment is nothing new. There is a HUGE disconnect in the job market these days. Small business owners are seeing a growth in sales but are stunted by not having enough workers. Finding qualified employees remains the biggest challenge for small businesses and is slowing economic growth. Owners are raising compensation, offering bonuses and benefits to attract the right employees.

JOLTS: job openings climbed 597k to 8,123k in March, that's a new record high, besting the prior 7,574k from November 2018. The "openings rate" surged to 5.3% from 5.0%. That is also a new record, breaking the prior 4.8% record posted in November 2018.

An issue I discussed two weeks ago, and it's getting to become a "theme". The incentives for some people to get back to work just aren't there. Add in schools that are STILL closed and states that are STILL not fully open all contribute to a record high in job openings with no one knocking on the door to get them filled.

This recovery has fooled many of the experts, and so an investor has to keep an open mind to the data that comes streaming across the tape every day. There is ONE issue that just about EVERY analyst and economist cite as the key to keeping growth alive after the pent-up demand phase wears off. It's JOBS. The Fed Chair and the Treasury Secretary have stated they are counting on achieving FULL employment by 2022 now that more stimulus has been doled out. We must start to see unemployment get back to "acceptable" levels. Failure to bring unemployment back down close to pre-pandemic levels is a must. In keeping with the mindset of being "apolitical," I'll leave the audience to decide if they see signs of that occurring now or if they see proposed incentives to get people back to work.

Nineteen straight months of wage increase came to an end with COVID.

If we are to see a revitalization of this trend to keep EVERY consumer vibrant, the economy needs to be fully open, job openings need to be filled by creating incentives to get back to work. This remains a sizeable "brick" in the wall of worry, and while there is some good news in the "claims" picture, there is also a disturbing trend that needs to be reversed.

Recent jobless claims prints have seen the readings on initial claims consistently fall to pandemic lows while continuing claims have been a bit weaker moving sideways or even slightly higher. This week, it was more of the same.

Despite decelerating inflows into the unemployment insurance systems, the continuing claims picture continues to worsen. Continuing claims were expected to fall from last week's revised reading of 3.64 million to 3.62 million, but instead, they rose 111K. That brings continuing claims to the highest level since mid-March and makes this week's increase the largest in a single week since the last week of November.

Perhaps I'm being too critical of the administration's job policy. After all, they are adding an army of IRS agents to check into all of the folks that are playing around in the crypto world by attempting to access individual bank records.

Federal Reserve

There was a key point made in this week's Federal Reserve minutes covering the April meeting. This statement was included in the transcript.

"A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases".

So far only Dallas Fed President Kaplan has wanted to push the taper discussion, so it's new information that "a number" of other FOMC officials want to start heading that direction in the coming meetings. Stay tuned.

Indexes

The Empire Manufacturing Index dipped -2.0 points to 24.3 in May after the 8.9 point jump in April (which was the fastest pace of expansion since October 2017. NY area manufacturing activity has been in expansion since July 2020. The components were mixed. The employment gauge dipped to 13.6 from 13.9, while new orders increased to 28.9 from 26.9. Shipments rose to 29.7 from 25.0, while delivery times slowed to 23.6 versus 28.1. Prices popped higher with the paid component climbing to a record 83.5 from 74.7 (Inflationary).

We also saw the Philly Fed index plunge to a still-solid 31.5 from a 48-year high of 50.2 in April and 44.5 in March. Yet, the ISM-adjusted Philly Fed bucked the headline drop, with a rise to a new 48-year high of 64.8 from a prior 48-year high of 63.7 in April and 63.5 in March, leaving three of the highest readings since 1973. Both prices paid (inflationary) and prices received marked new 41-year highs.

The Leading Economic Indicator index rose 1.6% to 113.3 in April, a new all-time high and stronger than expected. This breaks the 112.0 high sets in July 2019 (data goes back to 1959). It follows the 1.3% increase to 111.5 in March. The index was at 96.8 a year ago. Eight of the ten components increased.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 68.1 in May, up from 63.5 in April. The rate of expansion was unprecedented after surpassing April's previous series record. Goods producers and service providers alike noted stronger paces of activity growth midway through the second quarter.

Housing

NAHB housing market index was unchanged at 83 in May. The 90 reading from November 2020 is the record high, with the 8 from January 2009 the historic low after the housing bubble burst. The current single-family sales index flat at 88 for the month following the 1 point increase in April. The futures sales index bounced 1 point to 81 after dropping -3 ticks to 80.

Housing starts undershot estimates with a -9.5% April pullback to a 1.56 million pace, with annual revisions that revealed downward Q1 revisions. Building permits rose 0.3% to a 1.76 million pace after slight net downward Q1 revisions. The remaining data also mostly undershot estimates after downward Q1 revisions, with a lean 0.6% April rise for starts under construction, and a -4.4% April drop for housing completions. All the starts data continue to chase robust demand for both new and existing homes. Housing starts still look poised for a 16% Q2 growth clip, and analysts now assume a new 15-year high quarterly pace of 1.66 million in Q2.

The Global Report

China

China's retail trade rose by 17.7 percent year-on-year in April 2021, easing from a 34.2 percent jump in the prior month and missing the market consensus of a 24.9 percent growth. The latest figure continued to point to a steady improvement in domestic demand, but also indicated more pressure on the recovery in consumption.

Industrial production grew 9.8 % in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1 % surge in March, official data showed on Monday. That matched a 9.8 % year-on-year rise in a consensus forecast by analysts from a Reuters poll.

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index rose to 62.0 in May, from 60.7 in April, to signal the fastest rate of growth since the index was first compiled more than two decades ago. Survey respondents widely commented on a post-lockdown bounce in business and consumer confidence, alongside higher output levels due to the phased reopening of customer-facing areas of the UK economy.

Eurozone

The headline IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose from 53.8 in April to 56.9 in May, according to the preliminary 'flash' reading, which is typically based on approximately 85% of final responses. The latest reading was the highest since February 2018 and indicated a third successive month of output growth.

Japan

Private sector output returns to contraction territory as Japan's Flash Composite Output Index fell in May: 48.1 (Apr Final: 51.0) Flash Services Business Activity Index, May: 45.7 (Apr Final: 49.5) Flash Manufacturing Output Index, May: 53.1 (Apr Final: 54.3).

Fixed Income

The 10-year Treasury yield finally settled down after surging in the first quarter. From a technical perspective, though, the 10-year looks like it could be gearing up for another bounce higher since it has been able to successfully hold above its key support levels during this sideways period.

Earnings

Although there are still a decent number of reports scheduled to come out over the next few weeks especially from major retailers, the pace of earnings slows significantly as Walmart's (WMT) results out this week marked the unofficial end of earnings season. With earnings season now more or less in the rearview mirror, taking a look back at this past season, my research uncovered a slew of companies that not only beat earnings and revenue estimates handily but also raised their forward guidance.

In my book, these are the absolute "gems" that are sitting there telling an investor their business is vibrant and they expect that to continue. Therefore, this is where I START and many times END my due diligence. Staying with the cream of the crop gives an investor the edge needed to improve results.

Sentiment

Complacency may have left the building as according to AAII, the number of Bulls dropped 7.8 % to 36.5, the lowest since November. Bears rose by 3.9% to 27, the most since early February. The following is more evidence that complacency is leaving the market.

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) conducts a weekly survey of its members to see how exposed they currently are to the market, ranging from leveraged long (+200) to leveraged short (-200). In last week's survey, overall exposure dropped from 87.8 (nearly fully invested) down to 46.9 - the lowest level since last April.

Not only did the NAAIM Exposure Index drop to its lowest level since last April, but the magnitude of the drop was also even more significant. With a week over week decline of nearly 41 points, the NAAIM Exposure Index experienced its largest decline since last September, and before that, 2008. Up until last week, there was a credible argument that sentiment had become a bit too frothy, but there's nothing like a market sell-off to get investors back on their toes.

For those that wish to go to a rooftop and shout how a short-term turn in sentiment is something to be concerned about, good luck. Please allow me to mention how sentiment should be viewed. It is ONLY when sentiment REMAINS at one extreme or the other for LONG periods of time (weeks/months) before it becomes a viable tool.

All an investor has to remember the reports that showed BULLISH sentiment at the lower end of the range week after week for the better part of this BULL market. Then note how the S&P continued to make new highs for years when sentiment was at lows.

So when we saw a turn to a more positive tone In BULLISH sentiment for a short period of time the naysayers believed they were discovering a new planet. Let's step back and see where this trend goes before jumping to a conclusion. In essence, come back to me in the future if BULLISH sentiment returns to highs and stays there for months. Then, it could be meaningful.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

While the week came in like a bear, it finished the week going out in an indecisive fashion. The S&P spent most of the week trying to decide if it wanted to break upside resistance or break down past support.

The stock market is trying to figure out what comes next on the fundamental scene. In doing so there could be plenty of "starts" and "stops" that will increase volatility. That backdrop fits in perfectly with the technical view where we had a HUGE rally that at some point has to pause and consolidate. I find myself getting skeptical at times with this present "wall of worry" (human nature paying its game) BUT the market is sending no such negative signals at the moment. The S&P sits between support and resistance. The next break will determine the direction of the ensuing short-term move. From there we monitor for depth of a pullback or extent of a rally.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

This bifurcated market has been tough to call since it's been a "Tale of Two Markets" unlike anything we've experienced in recent memory. We've seen consistent new highs in the Dow Jones Industrials/Transports, the S&P 500, the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, the Value Line Geometric Index, the NYSE and S&P 500 Advance-Decline lines, and many individual sectors, but on the other hand, the NASDAQ, Semiconductor Index, the Russell 2000, and high growth areas, in particular, have been trading heavy and haven't managed to keep up. It has, therefore, been hard to have much confidence in whether the strong areas would lift the weak ones or if the weak ones represented a landmine for the more resilient.

Back in January/February, speculative high growth groups such as Electric Vehicles, Solar and other Clean Energy, Biotechnology, Small Caps, etc. were in the middle of one of the greatest runs in market history. Many stocks were up to several hundred percent from their early 2020 lows, and it seemed they could not get more popular. I started to see tweets joking about avoiding any companies that actually had positive earnings, while a new wave of amateur traders who thought "stocks only go up" took their victory laps while making fun of market "legends" who simply had no use for Bitcoin and all that is speculative.

The scene has changed. I haven't seen the same level of arrogance recently. I'm willing to bet that many of those traders have now been absolutely destroyed, as they have hopefully learned the lessons that any trader who wants to last in the business has to learn. Risk must be managed and doubling down on falling stocks is the fastest way to a wiped-out account.

Readers can take that as an "I told you so", and a lesson of what can occur when speculation becomes rampant to the point where some investors believe they simply can't lose money. Now, these once-hot areas probably couldn't be more unloved after collapsing and everyone is tripping over themselves to buy the "cyclical trades" and inflation" plays. It wouldn't surprise me to see something of a rotation begin soon back into growth (not necessarily speculative growth). However, recently that's been a dangerous theme to try to play. Patience, Patience, and more Patience is required. The quality growth names will indeed come back in demand. In fact, many possess a lot of "value".

The struggles in the high growth complex have been well documented here. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has been the poster child for these groups representing some of the loftiest, most highly speculative names in the market, and their price action over the last six months has been insane. These speculative names could do no wrong in early February when the average ARKK holding was 16%+ above its 50-Day moving average. Now the opposite is true, with the average ARKK stock 15% below all of its former support. I continue to hold my positions established in May 2020 as long-term (multi-year) growth holdings.

Clean Energy

Clean Energy is another group that looks similar to the ARK innovation ETFs. The Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) shows a similar chart pattern and like ARKK is indicating a potential bounce may lie ahead. Again, one or two positive days doesn't mean a reversal has occurred but it's a start. Now, like so many other stocks/ETFs in the renewable space, ICLN ($22.50) needs to get back over the former major support zone that will now act as resistance ($23.25).

Gold Miners

I'm happy to report the call to get involved in the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) continues to reap rewards with a 13+% gain since mid-April. The daily chart of the Gold miners still looks very constructive with a defined stair-step uptrend since early March. As noted in our discussion with the metal, GDX may also be at resistance from the January high. A pullback would be an opportunity to add or initiate positions.

Energy

Energy has been both a market leader in 2021 and a big surprise to some. That newfound bullish trend was first mentioned here in February. The ensuing profits have been a welcome event. The chart of the Energy ETF (XLE) has an interesting technical pattern forming. IF WTI can stay resilient in the mid to upper 60s, this pattern could play out that will lead to more gains in the sector. Stay tuned.

Biotech

The chart of the Biotech ETF (IBB) looks very similar to all of the more speculative growth charts we have seen. IBB has made a complete round trip from the November breakout and remains mired in a short-term downtrend. IF the ETF can hold this support level around $150-$152, that may suggest a short-term bottom has been reached as it has found support at the original breakout range. Sideways action could be next and then a potential rally that could produce intermediate-term profits. It's time to take a look at this space. I have an equal weight position in this sector that may be increased soon.

Given all of these "questionable" chart patterns in different areas of the market, the fact that the major indices are near all-time highs is sending a powerful message. Only a complete breakdown in the fundamental economic backdrop would upset this BULLISH scenario seen in the general market.

Bitcoin

It took a little longer than I thought but the correction in Bitcoin is now underway. Similar to Gold, the only way I believe this "asset" can be tracked is through the use of technical patterns. Just as I pointed out the BULLISH setup in Gold, the BEARISH setup in Bitcoin was also very evident. The "asset" is down by about 35% from the recent high of 62k. Despite a sharp decline recently, bitcoin's drawdown from its all-time high is still less than its historical average of 48% for all periods since it first started trading.

I made my bearish call for no other reason than what the technical setup was telling me. NO asset can continue a parabolic rise without "reverting to the mean" at some point. We have seen in it ALL of the speculative areas of the market and perhaps the MOST speculative of all, Bitcoin is no exception. I expect we will see the usual trading activities take place when an asset crumbles. Investors that have been buyers in the last 3 months at higher prices are now "trapped". This group of "unlucky souls" represent a great deal of overhead resistance as they will be the first who want to get out during any rally.

For the record, please allow me to reiterate my stance. I have NO position in Bitcoin and do not intend to initiate any positions in any Bitcoin-related investments.

Similar to the "clean scene" with EVs, solar, and wind energy, Bitcoin could be years away from being widely useful and "accepted" as a viable alternative to what we see as the norms of today. In other words, while I don't believe any of these innovations are going away, I believe they won't be a dominating force anytime soon. In the interim I suspect Bitcoin will be priced to whatever one deems is an appropriate value. At the moment the unproductive, useless "asset" is selling for about 37,000. I'll leave it up to the readers to decide what they wish to pay for it.

International

On the international scene, Asian countries have been the areas of pain recently, with both China and Japan moving into deeply oversold territory.

If you're looking to add international exposure, it's worth taking a look at Asian ETFs here given their oversold levels.

Looking around at the global investment scene today I believe it is all about research and hard work. The days where "everything" goes up are long gone. The easy money has been made. It is about searching for situations that lie underneath the surface offering value now, and they are there. In other words, this is a repeat of the same message that has been delivered here since the pandemic began.

We find ourselves in a market of stocks.

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!