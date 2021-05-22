Photo by dynasoar/E+ via Getty Images

It has certainly been a busy ten months for Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF)(AVVIY). The London-listed composite insurer has announced a plethora of divestments since H2 2020 as it aims to make good on plans to slim down the business and concentrate on core operations in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

While it is tough to argue that these markets offer up much by way of growth, save for some lines like its bulk annuity business, the current valuation doesn't really require that much either. A current mid-single-digit dividend yield, reasonably covered, with low- to mid-single-digit growth prospects, looks fairly attractive for income investors.

Slimming Down The Business

As mentioned, the last year has seen the firm announce deals to offload various non-core businesses scattered across Asia and Continental Europe. Completed disposals in the back-half of last year were valued at around £1.7B, mostly coming from the sale of a majority stake in its Singapore insurance business.

Disposals completed, or to be completed, in 2021 include its Italian life & general insurance operations; French life, general insurance and asset management businesses; plus its relatively small life insurance businesses in Turkey and Vietnam. All said, those deals are good for another £4.3B or so. Most recently, the firm announced the sale of its Polish business to Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) for a further €2.5B in cash (~£2.1B). Quick math puts the combined value of those eight non-core business disposals at over £8B, while total hard cash proceeds should register in the £7.6B area give or take.

That basically leaves Aviva with UK & Ireland Life, which includes life and health insurance as well as the savings & pensions and annuity lines. The firm also has smaller general insurance operations spread over the UK, Ireland and Canada. Finally, Aviva Investors, its asset management wing, which offers services to institutional and retail investors as well as managing the company's own assets. Taken together, those amounted to a circa £2.5B operating profit business last year.

Debt Reduction, Capital Returns

All that cash leaves the firm sitting on a significant amount of excess capital. Management targets a Solvency II cover ratio of 180% at the high end, with the actual number clocking in at 202% as of the end of 2020. Disposals of the French and Italian business were set to send that to circa 236%, while cash from the recently announced Polish disposal would add around 13 points vis-a-vis that year-end 2020 figure.

(Source: Aviva 2020 Results Presentation)

Now, management has already earmarked circa £1.7B for debt reduction, including around £0.9B of expensive maturities due this year. Maturities next year total a further £1.3B of high-coupon debt, with the remaining £0.8B probably going toward paying that down. Alltogether, that will save a not-insignificant £0.1B or so in terms of annual interest expense.

(Source: Aviva 2020 Results Presentation)

Beyond that, management intends to return surplus capital above its SII cover ratio target directly to shareholders. If my math is right then surplus capital is still comfortably over £5B after planned debt reduction. Obviously that would open up the potential for significant share repurchases given the current market-cap is around £16B. A special cash dividend beyond the regular distribution would be an option too, though I think that buybacks are the more likely. Capital can, of course, also be recycled into the core business to fund future growth, while further debt reduction is an option too.

Outlook

On that note, a cursory glance at the remaining bulk of the business is enough to see that it's probably not going to offer up much by way of exciting growth prospects. Insurance in mature markets like the UK isn't going to offer anything much beyond inflation.

Elsewhere, individual annuity sales have been hit hard by low interest rates and the so-called Pension Freedoms legislation which reformed the UK pension system back in 2015. Prior to that, tax laws basically shuffled individuals with a defined contribution ("DC") pension into an annuity. As the name suggests, the upshot of those reforms means more freedom for individuals to manage their pensions, which has contributed to tanking individual annuity sales.

(Source: Aviva 2020 Results Presentation)

Still, the firm has offsetting growth avenues, including the bulk annuity business as corporations look to de-risk their defined benefit pension obligations. Operating profit in the encompassing Annuities & Equity Release business has put in decent growth numbers over the past few years, albeit it was dragged down last year as sales of lifetime mortgages fell due to the impact of COVID lockdowns.

The shift to DC pensions, supported by automatic enrollment legislation, is also a decent growth driver for the firm, with the UK DC market expected to put in a double-digit CAGR out to 2028.

Valuation

Aviva shares currently change hands for 400 pence on the London Stock Exchange. The 21 pence per share annual dividend represents a TTM yield of 5.25%.

The rebased dividend, down from the 30p level a couple of years ago, costs the company around £0.825B each year based on just over 3.9B shares outstanding. Now, cash remittances from the remaining core operating businesses to the group clocked in at £1.4B last year, albeit with some COVID noise in there. Net of circa £0.6B in central costs, it looks like the dividend is just about covered without much headroom.

A couple of points to bear in mind on that. Firstly, cash remittance targets incorporate around £0.4B in planned annual investments out to 2022 to support growth. Secondly, the capital allocation options outlined above can further support that headroom. Obviously that depends on the eventual mix, but there are a couple of avenues there. For instance, buybacks would lower the aggregate dividend spend, all else equal, or allow management to grow the per-share payout without increasing the aggregate spend. Debt reduction would lower interest expenses too, freeing up more excess cash.

All said and done, I think there's more than enough on the table to support management targets of low- to mid-single-digit dividend growth. And given the current yield is already in excess of 5%, that ultimately amounts to a fairly solid proposition to those looking for income.