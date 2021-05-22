Photo by syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Let me start by setting the record straight: I have made plenty of bad stock and ETF calls in the past. A high-conviction 5G play on Nokia (NOK) between 2017 and 2019 is just one quick example that comes to mind. Many others escape me now, probably due to selective memory.

But my bullishness towards the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR), issued in September 2020, has proven to be spot on, both on direction and timing. The fund has climbed nearly 60% in less than eight months, handily beating the S&P 500's (SPY) 25% and the Nasdaq's (QQQ) 20% gains.

Today, I revisit the fundamentals of this successful call to determine how much farther the small cap value play can still run in 2021 and beyond.

Mean reversion, plain and simple

Buying low and selling high is a well-known investment mantra. Capturing alpha by betting on the underdog, however, works best in the case of cyclical plays in which the underperformer eventually becomes the outperformer, and vice versa. Historically, this has been the case of small cap value.

The factor tends to outperform large cap growth during macroeconomic periods of recovery and stability, especially during the first few months following the worst of a recession. Large cap growth takes over just ahead of less favorable environments: for example, the oil embargo days of the 1970s, the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and the 2020 pandemic.

Source: graph by Portfolio Visualizer

The chart above illustrates the performance of small cap value in blue alongside that of large cap growth in red, since the early 1970s. The outperformance of the former has generally narrowed just ahead of and during turbulent times; and widened when the economy receives the all-clear.

The key question then becomes: has small cap value caught up with the cyclical trends in 2021? To answer the question, I rerun the analysis that I did in September 2020. The graph below depicts a long small cap value, short large cap growth bet over the past five decades, and compares the prior five-year return of the strategy against the forward five-year performance.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Portfolio Visualizer

First, notice the high r-squared of 0.54 – suggesting that there has been, in fact, consistent return to the mean when small cap value underperforms large cap growth, given enough time. Next, note how far to the left of the curve the cyclical trade was in September 2020 (faded red star), which was the primary reason for my bullishness last year.

Between then and now, the easier money has been made. However, at least based on historical observations and the mean reversion propensity, small cap value may still outperform over the next few years and generate at least some alpha over large cap growth.

The conclusion

I remain bullish small cap value. Supporting my stance is historical mean reversion, in addition to the more macro fundamental reasons that I listed in March 2021: heavier exposure to cyclical sectors that tend to benefit (or at least not suffer as much) from rising inflation, upward pressure on interest rates and the commodity boom.

At the same time, the small cap value trade is a bit less of a no-brainer now than it was at the end of the third quarter of last year. Were my equities portfolio allocated 90/10 towards small cap value in September 2020, for example, I would probably be more comfortable shifting the allocation to 65/35 or even 60/40 today.