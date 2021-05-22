Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 23

Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 5/28 6/15 0.275 0.3 9.09% 1.35% 12 Chubb Limited (CB) 6/17 7/9 0.78 0.8 2.56% 1.92% 28 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 6/29 7/15 1.23 1.27 3.25% 4.25% 11 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 6/29 7/15 0.77 0.92 19.48% 1.07% 12 Monro Inc. (MNRO) 6/4 6/21 0.22 0.24 9.09% 1.50% 17 NACCO Industries (NC) 5/28 6/15 0.1925 0.1975 2.60% 3.28% 36 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 5/28 6/16 1.45 1.57 8.28% 1.70% 18

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 6/16 0.22 62.12 1.42% 20 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/10 0.77 377.5 0.82% 48

Tuesday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avista Corp. (AVA) 6/15 0.4225 45.97 3.68% 19 Chemed Corp. (CHE) 6/16 0.34 495.29 0.27% 12 International Paper Co. (IP) 6/15 0.5125 63.53 3.23% 11 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/10 0.62 215 1.15% 11 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/24 0.28 115.47 0.97% 11

Wednesday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 6/8 0.69 159.36 1.73% 19 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/30 0.13 48.89 1.06% 10 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 6/30 0.30375 40.28 3.02% 12 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 6/30 0.51 53.81 3.79% 14 Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 6/11 0.18 92.6 0.78% 28 Cboe Global (CBOE) 6/15 0.42 111.4 1.51% 11 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 6/15 0.72 122.88 2.34% 27 CSX Corp. (CSX) 6/15 0.28 98.29 1.14% 17 Dover Corp. (DOV) 6/15 0.495 148.27 1.34% 65 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 6/11 0.68 148.2 1.84% 15 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 6/17 0.82 328.15 1.00% 23 Corning Inc. (GLW) 6/29 0.24 43.53 2.21% 11 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 6/15 0.98 188.33 2.08% 13 Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 6/14 0.46 155.51 1.18% 31 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 6/15 0.205 41.02 6.00% 10 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 6/9 0.38 59.77 2.54% 21 RLI Corp. (RLI) 6/18 0.25 107.05 0.93% 46 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/11 0.6875 165.93 1.66% 11 Stepan Company (SCL) 6/15 0.305 134.58 0.91% 53 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 6/15 0.3033 76.41 4.76% 10 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 6/15 0.120833 35.53 4.08% 11 Steris plc (STE) 6/25 0.4 190.53 0.84% 16 Tennant Company (TNC) 6/15 0.23 83.31 1.10% 49 Union Pacific (UNP) 6/30 1.07 221.52 1.93% 15 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 6/30 0.24 21.96 4.37% 39 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 6/15 0.71 262.81 1.08% 10

Thursday May 27 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 6/22 0.66 158.91 1.66% 17 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 6/15 0.3 89.06 1.35% 12 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 6/18 0.3 27.2 4.41% 10 Expeditors International (EXPD) 6/15 0.58 122.09 0.95% 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6/29 1.25 366.26 1.37% 10 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 7/2 0.35 65.41 2.14% 11 Kellogg Company (K) 6/15 0.58 66.5 3.49% 18 KeyCorp (KEY) 6/15 0.185 23.12 3.20% 10 L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 6/15 1.02 216.04 1.89% 20 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 6/25 2.6 387.22 2.69% 18 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 6/15 1.26 120.21 2.10% 11 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 6/15 1.29 231.24 2.23% 45 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 7/1 0.42 202.68 0.83% 13 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 6/15 0.37 75.47 1.96% 45 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 6/15 0.225 32.14 2.80% 11 NACCO Industries (NC) 6/15 0.1975 24.1 3.28% 36 Nike Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.275 132.66 0.83% 18 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 6/16 1.57 370.46 1.70% 18 Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/15 0.235 66.58 4.24% 28 Polaris Inc. (PII) 6/15 0.63 129 1.95% 26 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 6/15 0.14 43.21 1.30% 18

Friday May 28 (Ex-Div 6/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 6/15 0.26 36.68 2.84% 28 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 6/16 0.68 216.62 1.26% 11 NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 6/15 0.385 74.44 2.07% 27

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 6/1 0.44 1.5% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 6/1 0.34 7.9% AFLAC Inc. (AFL) 6/1 0.33 2.4% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 5/28 0.43 3.8% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 5/28 0.33 1.4% Allete Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.63 3.6% Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 5/25 0.2 2.1% American Water Works (AWK) 6/1 0.6025 1.6% Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 6/1 0.565 3.4% Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 6/1 0.27 2.3% BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 5/27 0.52 2.3% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 5/28 0.78 4.2% Church & Dwight (CHD) 6/1 0.2525 1.2% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 6/1 0.15 2.6% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 5/28 0.435 2.7% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 5/27 0.45 2.5% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 6/1 0.525 1.1% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.185 2.2% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 6/1 0.835 CAD 7.2% Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 5/28 0.76 2.1% Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/25 0.28 2.1% First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) 6/1 0.205 0.9% W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.62 1.4% HNI Corp. (HNI) 6/1 0.31 2.8% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 5/28 0.54 1.0% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 5/25 0.14 3.7% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 6/1 0.9 1.2% Kroger Company (KR) 6/1 0.18 2.0% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 5/28 0.33 0.8% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 5/28 0.21 0.5% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 5/26 0.66 0.6% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 6/1 0.2725 1.4% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 5/28 0.26 2.8% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 5/27 0.66 2.6% Pool Corp. (POOL) 5/28 0.8 0.7% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 6/1 0.7 2.3% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 5/28 0.45 1.6% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 6/1 0.9 2.7% SJW Corp. (SJW) 6/1 0.34 2.1% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 5/28 0.16 1.4% Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 6/1 0.595 3.6% Standex International Inc. (SXI) 5/25 0.24 1.0% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 6/1 0.39 1.8% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 5/27 0.23 3.6% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) 6/1 0.45 3.0% Visa Inc. (V) 6/1 0.32 0.6% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 5/26 0.205 0.7% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.6775 2.8% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 6/1 0.55 1.6% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 5/28 0.59 1.4% West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 5/26 0.24 3.5% Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 6/1 0.2507 2.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.