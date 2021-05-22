Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 23
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
5/28
|
6/15
|
0.275
|
0.3
|
9.09%
|
1.35%
|
12
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
6/17
|
7/9
|
0.78
|
0.8
|
2.56%
|
1.92%
|
28
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
(COR)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
1.23
|
1.27
|
3.25%
|
4.25%
|
11
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
0.77
|
0.92
|
19.48%
|
1.07%
|
12
|
Monro Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/4
|
6/21
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
1.50%
|
17
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
5/28
|
6/15
|
0.1925
|
0.1975
|
2.60%
|
3.28%
|
36
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
5/28
|
6/16
|
1.45
|
1.57
|
8.28%
|
1.70%
|
18
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
6/16
|
0.22
|
62.12
|
1.42%
|
20
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/10
|
0.77
|
377.5
|
0.82%
|
48
Tuesday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
6/15
|
0.4225
|
45.97
|
3.68%
|
19
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
6/16
|
0.34
|
495.29
|
0.27%
|
12
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
6/15
|
0.5125
|
63.53
|
3.23%
|
11
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/10
|
0.62
|
215
|
1.15%
|
11
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/24
|
0.28
|
115.47
|
0.97%
|
11
Wednesday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/8
|
0.69
|
159.36
|
1.73%
|
19
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
6/30
|
0.13
|
48.89
|
1.06%
|
10
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
6/30
|
0.30375
|
40.28
|
3.02%
|
12
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
6/30
|
0.51
|
53.81
|
3.79%
|
14
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/11
|
0.18
|
92.6
|
0.78%
|
28
|
Cboe Global
|
(CBOE)
|
6/15
|
0.42
|
111.4
|
1.51%
|
11
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
6/15
|
0.72
|
122.88
|
2.34%
|
27
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
6/15
|
0.28
|
98.29
|
1.14%
|
17
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
6/15
|
0.495
|
148.27
|
1.34%
|
65
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/11
|
0.68
|
148.2
|
1.84%
|
15
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/17
|
0.82
|
328.15
|
1.00%
|
23
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
6/29
|
0.24
|
43.53
|
2.21%
|
11
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
6/15
|
0.98
|
188.33
|
2.08%
|
13
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
(JKHY)
|
6/14
|
0.46
|
155.51
|
1.18%
|
31
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
6/15
|
0.205
|
41.02
|
6.00%
|
10
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/9
|
0.38
|
59.77
|
2.54%
|
21
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/18
|
0.25
|
107.05
|
0.93%
|
46
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/11
|
0.6875
|
165.93
|
1.66%
|
11
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/15
|
0.305
|
134.58
|
0.91%
|
53
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
6/15
|
0.3033
|
76.41
|
4.76%
|
10
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
6/15
|
0.120833
|
35.53
|
4.08%
|
11
|
Steris plc
|
(STE)
|
6/25
|
0.4
|
190.53
|
0.84%
|
16
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/15
|
0.23
|
83.31
|
1.10%
|
49
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
6/30
|
1.07
|
221.52
|
1.93%
|
15
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
6/30
|
0.24
|
21.96
|
4.37%
|
39
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
(WLTW)
|
6/15
|
0.71
|
262.81
|
1.08%
|
10
Thursday May 27 (Ex-Div 5/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
6/22
|
0.66
|
158.91
|
1.66%
|
17
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
89.06
|
1.35%
|
12
|
Emclaire Financial Corp.
|
(EMCF)
|
6/18
|
0.3
|
27.2
|
4.41%
|
10
|
Expeditors International
|
(EXPD)
|
6/15
|
0.58
|
122.09
|
0.95%
|
27
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/29
|
1.25
|
366.26
|
1.37%
|
10
|
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/2
|
0.35
|
65.41
|
2.14%
|
11
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/15
|
0.58
|
66.5
|
3.49%
|
18
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
6/15
|
0.185
|
23.12
|
3.20%
|
10
|
L3Harris Technologies Inc
|
(LHX)
|
6/15
|
1.02
|
216.04
|
1.89%
|
20
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
6/25
|
2.6
|
387.22
|
2.69%
|
18
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
6/15
|
1.26
|
120.21
|
2.10%
|
11
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
6/15
|
1.29
|
231.24
|
2.23%
|
45
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
7/1
|
0.42
|
202.68
|
0.83%
|
13
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.37
|
75.47
|
1.96%
|
45
|
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
6/15
|
0.225
|
32.14
|
2.80%
|
11
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
6/15
|
0.1975
|
24.1
|
3.28%
|
36
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/1
|
0.275
|
132.66
|
0.83%
|
18
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
6/16
|
1.57
|
370.46
|
1.70%
|
18
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
6/15
|
0.235
|
66.58
|
4.24%
|
28
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
6/15
|
0.63
|
129
|
1.95%
|
26
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/15
|
0.14
|
43.21
|
1.30%
|
18
Friday May 28 (Ex-Div 6/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
36.68
|
2.84%
|
28
|
Avery Dennison Corp.
|
(AVY)
|
6/16
|
0.68
|
216.62
|
1.26%
|
11
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
6/15
|
0.385
|
74.44
|
2.07%
|
27
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
(ABC)
|
6/1
|
0.44
|
1.5%
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
6/1
|
0.34
|
7.9%
|
AFLAC Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
6/1
|
0.33
|
2.4%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
5/28
|
0.43
|
3.8%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
5/28
|
0.33
|
1.4%
|
Allete Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
6/1
|
0.63
|
3.6%
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/25
|
0.2
|
2.1%
|
American Water Works
|
(AWK)
|
6/1
|
0.6025
|
1.6%
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
(BKH)
|
6/1
|
0.565
|
3.4%
|
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.
|
(BMTC)
|
6/1
|
0.27
|
2.3%
|
BOK Financial Corp.
|
(BOKF)
|
5/27
|
0.52
|
2.3%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/28
|
0.78
|
4.2%
|
Church & Dwight
|
(CHD)
|
6/1
|
0.2525
|
1.2%
|
Cortland Bancorp
|
(CLDB)
|
6/1
|
0.15
|
2.6%
|
CMS Energy Corp.
|
(CMS)
|
5/28
|
0.435
|
2.7%
|
Cohen & Steers Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
5/27
|
0.45
|
2.5%
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
6/1
|
0.525
|
1.1%
|
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
6/1
|
0.185
|
2.2%
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
6/1
|
0.835 CAD
|
7.2%
|
Eaton Corp. plc
|
(ETN)
|
5/28
|
0.76
|
2.1%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
5/25
|
0.28
|
2.1%
|
First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/1
|
0.205
|
0.9%
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
6/1
|
1.62
|
1.4%
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
6/1
|
0.31
|
2.8%
|
IDEX Corp.
|
(IEX)
|
5/28
|
0.54
|
1.0%
|
Investors Bancorp
|
(ISBC)
|
5/25
|
0.14
|
3.7%
|
KLA Corp.
|
(KLAC)
|
6/1
|
0.9
|
1.2%
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
6/1
|
0.18
|
2.0%
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
5/28
|
0.33
|
0.8%
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
5/28
|
0.21
|
0.5%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
5/26
|
0.66
|
0.6%
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
(MSEX)
|
6/1
|
0.2725
|
1.4%
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
5/28
|
0.26
|
2.8%
|
Paychex Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/27
|
0.66
|
2.6%
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
5/28
|
0.8
|
0.7%
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
(RGA)
|
6/1
|
0.7
|
2.3%
|
Starbucks Corp.
|
(SBUX)
|
5/28
|
0.45
|
1.6%
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
6/1
|
0.9
|
2.7%
|
SJW Corp.
|
(SJW)
|
6/1
|
0.34
|
2.1%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
5/28
|
0.16
|
1.4%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings
|
(SWX)
|
6/1
|
0.595
|
3.6%
|
Standex International Inc.
|
(SXI)
|
5/25
|
0.24
|
1.0%
|
Sensient Technologies Corp.
|
(SXT)
|
6/1
|
0.39
|
1.8%
|
Territorial Bancorp
|
(TBNK)
|
5/27
|
0.23
|
3.6%
|
Truist Financial Corp
|
(TFC)
|
6/1
|
0.45
|
3.0%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
6/1
|
0.32
|
0.6%
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
5/26
|
0.205
|
0.7%
|
WEC Energy Group Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
6/1
|
0.6775
|
2.8%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
6/1
|
0.55
|
1.6%
|
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
5/28
|
0.59
|
1.4%
|
West Bancorporation Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
5/26
|
0.24
|
3.5%
|
Essential Utilities Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
6/1
|
0.2507
|
2.1%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
